BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner
- Indicators
-
Okechukwu Maxwell OkekeKitosDigitalwares develops high-quality MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors and indicators focused on reliability, efficiency, and practical trading solutions.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
A multi-asset MT5 scanner that ranks developing compression, directional pressure and confirmed expansion conditions in one interactive dashboard
BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner is a multi-symbol analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor developing market conditions from one chart without manually checking every instrument.
The scanner evaluates the selected symbols on one timeframe and ranks the strongest current and recent conditions in an interactive dashboard.
The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. All trading decisions remain under the user’s control.
Scanner States
WATCH
A developing condition has been detected but has not yet satisfied the stronger readiness requirements.
READY COIL
Compression, market activity and directional evidence meet the configured setup requirements.
EXTREME COIL
A higher-intensity compression condition is present with a qualified directional bias.
BREAKOUT NOW
Price has closed beyond the monitored range and the configured confirmation conditions have been satisfied.
Dashboard Information
The dashboard displays:
- Symbol and asset class
- Current scanner state
- Buy, sell or neutral bias
- Setup score
- Compression score
- Activity energy
- Directional pressure
- Readiness ranking
- Signal age
- Current spread
- Projection confidence
- Target reference
- Invalidation reference
- Reward-to-risk estimate
- Monitored price range
Multi-Asset Scanning
The indicator supports:
- Foreign exchange
- Metals
- Indices
- Cryptocurrency
- Energy markets
- Stocks
- Other broker instruments
Symbols can be entered manually or loaded from Market Watch. Broker prefixes and suffixes can be resolved automatically.
Asset-class tabs make it possible to filter the dashboard without attaching separate scanners.
Interactive Chart Opening
Click any symbol in the dashboard to open its chart on the selected timeframe.
The indicator can draw finite entry-reference, projection and invalidation levels on the opened chart.
Chart opening uses a responsive queued system to prevent dashboard freezing. A personal chart template can optionally be applied, but no template is required for normal operation.
Alerts
Alerts can be enabled for:
- Ready Coil
- Extreme Coil
- Breakout Now
Popup, push and email notifications are supported. The once-per-bar option prevents repeated alerts for the same condition.
Projection Modes
Three projection modes are available:
- Conservative
- Balanced
- Aggressive
Projection and invalidation levels are analytical references for scenario planning. They are not guaranteed price objectives or trading instructions.
Key Features
- Native MT5 chart-window indicator
- Multi-symbol dashboard
- Asset-class filtering
- Ranked setup display
- Closed-candle analysis by default
- Recent-signal visibility
- Interactive chart opening
- Responsive dashboard controls
- Configurable alerts
- Optional projection levels
- Automatic broker-symbol resolution
- Tick-volume fallback
- Optional currency-strength filter
- Standalone operation
- No external indicators
- No iCustom dependency
- Does not execute trades
Installation
- Install the indicator in MetaTrader 5.
- Attach it to one chart.
- Select the scanning timeframe.
- Enter the required symbols or enable Market Watch scanning.
- Configure the dashboard, alerts and thresholds if required.
Only one chart attachment is needed to monitor the selected symbol universe.
Version 1.10
- Converted into a native chart-window indicator.
- Improved symbol-click responsiveness.
- Removed blocking delays during chart opening.
- Reduced repeated calculation workload.
- Added queued chart and projection processing.
- Improved multi-asset price-point handling.
- Made external template use optional.
- Added broader input validation.
- Improved Strategy Tester compatibility.
- Retained completely standalone operation.
Important Information
The indicator uses price and volume information supplied by the connected broker. Symbol availability, historical data, trading sessions and spreads can vary between brokers.
The displayed states and projection levels are analytical information only. No indicator can guarantee future market movement or trading results.