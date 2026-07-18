KChrono Timer

KChrono Timer is a four-mode timing utility for MetaTrader 5. It keeps candle, countdown and trading-session time information visible directly on the chart.


Timer modes


1. Candle Close Timer


Displays the remaining time and progress of the active candle. The current chart timeframe or another candle timeframe can be selected.


2. Custom Countdown


Runs a user-defined countdown with optional automatic restart or reset when a new candle begins. Pause, Resume and Reset controls are available directly on the panel. When persistence is enabled, the countdown remembers its state for the same symbol and timeframe.


3. Daily Time Target


Counts down to a selected time of day. The target can repeat every day or operate once for the current indicator attachment.


4. Session Timer


Counts down to the beginning or end of a trading session and displays whether the session is currently active. Standard and overnight sessions, including sessions that cross midnight, are supported.


Time sources


Candle Close Timer uses broker server time so that its calculation remains aligned with MetaTrader chart bars.


Daily Time Target and Session Timer can use broker time, local computer time, GMT or a custom UTC offset.


Panel and alerts


The panel provides a progress gauge, percentage display, urgency colours and optional critical-time flashing. Market, weekend and connection status can also be displayed.


Minimal, Compact and Expanded layouts can be selected from the panel. Its position, size, colours and fonts are configurable, with protection against moving beyond the visible chart area.


Popup, sound, push and email alerts are available. Session-open and session-close notifications can also be enabled. Push and email delivery require the corresponding MetaTrader 5 terminal settings.


KChrono Timer does not generate trading signals, open trades or manage positions. It uses no DLLs, WebRequest connections or external indicators.

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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