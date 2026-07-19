Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner

Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner
Short description
Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner for Kito Quad Momentum Rotation setups, with staged status tracking, closed-bar alerts and clickable chart rows.
Full product description
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner monitors selected Market Watch or custom symbols across multiple timeframes. It applies the embedded four-speed momentum engine independently to every symbol and timeframe—no iCustom dependency is required.
The dashboard identifies the current setup stage, including armed conditions, divergence readiness and completed four-band rotations. Clicking a row opens the corresponding symbol and timeframe chart. Optional local-template loading is available but disabled by default, so the scanner operates as a standalone Market product.
Main features
Market Watch or custom-symbol scanning
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 selections
Embedded 9-3, 14-3, 40-4 and 60-10 stochastic engine
Armed, divergence and completed-signal states
Closed-bar processing
Popup, push and email alerts
Clickable symbol/timeframe rows
Automatic scan-universe refresh
Configurable recent-signal display
No custom indicator or external file required
Important
This scanner does not execute trades and does not guarantee profit. Broker symbol names and available history vary. Add the required symbols to Market Watch and allow MetaTrader 5 to download their history before expecting results.

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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