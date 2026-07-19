Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner

Short description

Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner for Kito Quad Momentum Rotation setups, with staged status tracking, closed-bar alerts and clickable chart rows.

Full product description

Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner monitors selected Market Watch or custom symbols across multiple timeframes. It applies the embedded four-speed momentum engine independently to every symbol and timeframe—no iCustom dependency is required.

The dashboard identifies the current setup stage, including armed conditions, divergence readiness and completed four-band rotations. Clicking a row opens the corresponding symbol and timeframe chart. Optional local-template loading is available but disabled by default, so the scanner operates as a standalone Market product.

Main features

Market Watch or custom-symbol scanning

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 selections

Embedded 9-3, 14-3, 40-4 and 60-10 stochastic engine

Armed, divergence and completed-signal states

Closed-bar processing

Popup, push and email alerts

Clickable symbol/timeframe rows

Automatic scan-universe refresh

Configurable recent-signal display

No custom indicator or external file required

Important

This scanner does not execute trades and does not guarantee profit. Broker symbol names and available history vary. Add the required symbols to Market Watch and allow MetaTrader 5 to download their history before expecting results.



