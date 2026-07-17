Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator

Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator
Short description
Four-speed stochastic momentum rotation indicator with closed-bar signals, divergence confirmation, quality scoring, an embedded FDI regime filter and configurable alerts.


Kito Quad Momentum Rotation combines four stochastic speeds—9-3, 14-3, 40-4 and 60-10—to identify coordinated momentum turns from overbought and oversold conditions.

The indicator follows a structured sequence:
Momentum enters an extreme zone and arms a setup.
The first reference stage is locked.
Price and fast stochastic divergence is evaluated.
All four stochastic bands must rotate in the same direction before a core signal is confirmed.
Signals are calculated from completed candles. The indicator does not move a confirmed signal to another historical candle after that candle has closed. The current open candle remains provisional and is not used to issue a completed-bar signal.
Main features
Four coordinated stochastic bands
Buy and sell rotation markers
Core, Confirmed and Elite signal modes
Optional price/stochastic divergence requirement
Embedded Fractal Dimension Index regime filter
Optional EMA trend-alignment filter
Signal quality score
On-chart status panel
Popup, push and email alerts
Historical signal display
EA-readable data buffers
Standalone operation with no custom-indicator dependency
Suggested use
Use the indicator as a confirmation tool alongside market structure, support and resistance, liquidity analysis and disciplined risk management. Lower timeframes produce more signals and more market noise. Higher timeframes generally produce fewer, more deliberate setups.
Signal modes
Core: requires the complete armed setup, divergence and four-band rotation.
Confirmed: adds candle confirmation.
Elite: adds the configured trend, regime and minimum-quality requirements.
Important
This product is an analytical tool and does not execute trades. It does not guarantee profit. Trading involves risk, and every signal should be evaluated in its market context. Test the settings on a demo account before live use.

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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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