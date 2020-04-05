Nova Turtle Soup Gold Edge State

NOVA TURTLESOUP GOLD EDGE STATE

Overview

Nova TurtleSoup Gold Edge State is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines TurtleSoup sweep-and-reversal entries with an adaptive BUY Edge-State engine.

The Edge-State engine separates BUY signals into a Defensive Core and an Expansion Sleeve. Defensive BUY signals remain available. Expansion BUY signals are permitted only when the rolling results of completed causal shadow trades indicate positive expectancy. SELL signals use the base strategy and are not controlled by the BUY Edge-State gate.

Main functions

- Closed-bar TurtleSoup sweep and reversal logic
- BUY Defensive Core and Expansion Sleeve classification
- Rolling causal shadow-trade ledger
- Optional fixed-lot or percent-risk position sizing
- Broker volume normalization and available-margin checks
- One open EA position at a time
- Signal cooldown and post-exit fresh-signal control
- Regime filter using ADX, efficiency and Bollinger Band width relative to ATR
- Breakeven protection and R-based profit trailing
- Proof-Stall exit for trades that show initial progress and then return to entry
- Optional CSV research export
- Strategy Tester timer suppression for faster long tests

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol
Timeframe: H1 or H4
Algo Trading: enabled
One chart instance per symbol and Magic Number

Lot sizing

The EA provides fixed-lot and percent-risk modes. Lot size, account size, leverage, contract specification and stop distance determine monetary exposure. The included presets are examples, not recommendations. Check the symbol specification and test the selected settings with the broker's data before live use.

Edge-State startup

The EA first attempts to reconstruct prior Edge-State information from available historical bars. If a mature historical window is not available, normal operation continues with progressive causal shadow learning. During this period, the Expansion Sleeve remains locked until the configured rolling window is complete and positive, while Defensive BUY signals and the SELL engine can continue to operate.

Historical backtest example

The supplied screenshots show a Strategy Tester simulation, not a live or real-account result.

Test period: 2020-2026
Symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD H4
Initial deposit: 3,000
Fixed lot: 0.10
History quality shown by the tester: 99%
Total trades: 749
Net profit: 16,939.68
Profit factor: 1.29
Sharpe ratio: 1.26
Maximum equity drawdown shown by the tester: 5,063.50 (29.84%)
Maximum relative equity drawdown shown by the tester: 68.17%

The 0.10 fixed-lot configuration is aggressive relative to the initial deposit used in that simulation. Historical results depend on broker data, spread, commission, swaps, execution, contract size and selected inputs. They do not predict future performance.

Important notes

- Use the EA on H4 or H1 only. The tested configuration uses H4.
- Broker symbol names and contract specifications differ.
- The default release lot is 0.01. A separate 0.10 preset is included for reproducing the published aggressive test.
- The optional actual-risk cap is disabled by default.
- The EA does not use DLL files, WebRequest or external indicators.
- No trading system can guarantee profit or prevent loss. Test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Support

For support, provide the EA version, symbol, timeframe, broker specification, relevant input set and the complete Experts/Journal messages needed to reproduce the issue.

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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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