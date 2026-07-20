NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength

NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength ELITE

A professional MT5 indicator that identifies trend direction, measures trend strength and highlights high-quality market activation points.

Key features

  • Clear 0–100 trend-strength display
  • Bullish, bearish and neutral market states
  • Adaptive market-regime detection
  • Closed-bar, non-repainting signals
  • Bullish and bearish activation markers
  • Intelligent control of repeated signals
  • Historical signals for chart evaluation
  • Customizable calculation settings
  • Compact real-time status panel
  • Popup, push, email and sound alerts
  • Suitable for all symbols and timeframes
  • Lightweight and fully standalone
  • Compatible with manual and automated trading systems

Signal interpretation

  • Green: Bullish trend conditions
  • Red: Bearish trend conditions
  • Gray: Mixed or neutral conditions
  • Green marker: Bullish activation
  • Red marker: Bearish activation

NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength ELITE helps traders identify when a genuine directional move is developing and avoid weak, uncertain or exhausted market conditions.

The indicator does not execute or manage trades. It should be combined with appropriate entry confirmation and risk management.


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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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