Kito MTF Pivot Matrix is a clean multi-timeframe pivot indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates important support, resistance and central pivot levels from completed price periods and projects them onto the current chart.





The indicator supports several established pivot approaches, allowing traders to compare levels without loading separate tools.





MAIN FEATURES

- Standard floor pivots

- Fibonacci pivots

- Camarilla pivots, including optional R4 and S4

- DeMark pivots

- Woodie pivots

- Close-weighted Hybrid pivots

- Any native MetaTrader 5 timeframe

- Current pivot set plus up to 10 previous period sets

- Optional R1-R3 and S1-S3 levels

- Optional midpoint levels

- Optional current-period background box

- Adjustable future extension

- Custom colours and line thickness

- Clean level labels

- Collapsible modular information panel

- Live countdown to the next pivot reset

- Selectable panel corner and colour theme

- No DLLs, external indicators or iCustom dependencies





MODULAR PANEL

The information panel can be enabled, disabled or collapsed directly from the chart. It displays:

- Active symbol and pivot timeframe

- Selected calculation method

- Time remaining before the next pivot reset

- Previous-period range

- Current PP, R1-S1, R2-S2 and R3-S3 values

- Number of historical pivot sets displayed





HOW TO USE

1. Attach the indicator to any chart.

2. Select the pivot calculation timeframe.

3. Choose the preferred pivot method.

4. Enable or disable additional levels, labels, midpoints and historical sets.

5. Use the projected levels as areas for market context, reaction analysis, targets or trade-management planning.





IMPORTANT

Kito MTF Pivot Matrix is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close trades. Pivot levels are reference areas and do not guarantee future price reactions. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.



