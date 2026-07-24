Kito MTF Pivot Matrix

Kito MTF Pivot Matrix is a clean multi-timeframe pivot indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates important support, resistance and central pivot levels from completed price periods and projects them onto the current chart.

The indicator supports several established pivot approaches, allowing traders to compare levels without loading separate tools.

MAIN FEATURES
- Standard floor pivots
- Fibonacci pivots
- Camarilla pivots, including optional R4 and S4
- DeMark pivots
- Woodie pivots
- Close-weighted Hybrid pivots
- Any native MetaTrader 5 timeframe
- Current pivot set plus up to 10 previous period sets
- Optional R1-R3 and S1-S3 levels
- Optional midpoint levels
- Optional current-period background box
- Adjustable future extension
- Custom colours and line thickness
- Clean level labels
- Collapsible modular information panel
- Live countdown to the next pivot reset
- Selectable panel corner and colour theme
- No DLLs, external indicators or iCustom dependencies

MODULAR PANEL
The information panel can be enabled, disabled or collapsed directly from the chart. It displays:
- Active symbol and pivot timeframe
- Selected calculation method
- Time remaining before the next pivot reset
- Previous-period range
- Current PP, R1-S1, R2-S2 and R3-S3 values
- Number of historical pivot sets displayed

HOW TO USE
1. Attach the indicator to any chart.
2. Select the pivot calculation timeframe.
3. Choose the preferred pivot method.
4. Enable or disable additional levels, labels, midpoints and historical sets.
5. Use the projected levels as areas for market context, reaction analysis, targets or trade-management planning.

IMPORTANT
Kito MTF Pivot Matrix is an analytical indicator. It does not open, modify or close trades. Pivot levels are reference areas and do not guarantee future price reactions. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Kito Horizon Forecast is a closed-bar analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines current-chart conditions with confirmation and macro-timeframe context to present a directional forecast and a fixed planning roadmap. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It is designed to support discretionary analysis and EA integration. Main features Long and short confidence The panel displays separate directional confidence scores and classifies the current state as LONG, SHORT or W
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KChrono Timer is a four-mode timing utility for MetaTrader 5. It keeps candle, countdown and trading-session time information visible directly on the chart. Timer modes 1. Candle Close Timer Displays the remaining time and progress of the active candle. The current chart timeframe or another candle timeframe can be selected. 2. Custom Countdown Runs a user-defined countdown with optional automatic restart or reset when a new candle begins. Pause, Resume and Reset controls are available dire
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