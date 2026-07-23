Kito Volume Pulse Momentum





Overview





Kito Volume Pulse Momentum is a MetaTrader 5 volume-analysis indicator designed to show when market activity is expanding, weakening or reaching an unusual climax. It combines relative volume, volume momentum and directional candle pressure in one separate-window display.





The indicator can also place confirmed markers on the main chart and expose stable data buffers for integration with Expert Advisors, scanners and other analytical tools. It does not open, modify or close trades.





Key Features





- Relative volume histogram with optional normalization

- Automatic real-volume detection with tick-volume fallback

- Adaptive volume-climax threshold

- Volume Momentum Oscillator for directional acceleration

- Volume Strength Index for bullish and bearish pressure

- Bullish and bearish climax markers

- Confirmed BUY and SELL follow-through arrows

- Optional absorption warnings

- Closed-bar signal mode enabled by default

- Popup, push and email alert options

- Historical chart markers

- Fourteen EA-readable buffers

- No external indicators, DLLs or additional files required





How to Read the Indicator





Volume Pulse

Shows current activity relative to the selected volume baseline. In normalized mode, 100 represents the volume moving-average baseline.





Climax Threshold

Shows the adaptive activity level that volume must exceed before a climax can be considered. A climax alone is not automatically a trade signal.





VMO

The Volume Momentum Oscillator estimates whether volume acceleration is supporting bullish or bearish movement. Positive readings favor bullish pressure, while negative readings favor bearish pressure.





VSI

The Volume Strength Index displays directional pressure from 0 to 100. Readings above the configured bullish level favor buying pressure. Readings below the configured bearish level favor selling pressure.





Signal Meanings





BUY arrow

A bullish volume climax has met the configured body, momentum and pressure requirements.





SELL arrow

A bearish volume climax has met the configured body, momentum and pressure requirements.





Climax dot

Unusually high activity was detected. This is market context and not necessarily an entry signal.





Absorption warning

High activity was accompanied by a small body or strong rejection wick, suggesting that the apparent direction may not have achieved clean follow-through.





Suggested Workflow





1. Identify the broader market direction and nearby structure.

2. Watch for volume expansion or a climax near a meaningful price area.

3. Use the VMO and VSI readings to evaluate directional pressure.

4. Wait for a confirmed closed-bar arrow when confirmation is required.

5. Apply independent entry, stop-loss, take-profit and risk rules.





Important Notes





- The indicator is an analytical tool, not an Expert Advisor.

- Real volume availability depends on the broker and symbol. Auto mode falls back to tick volume when reliable real volume is unavailable.

- With closed-bar mode enabled, confirmed signals are evaluated after candle close. If live-bar signals are enabled, values may change while the candle is forming.

- A volume climax is not automatically a reversal or continuation signal. Market structure and risk management should be considered.

- Results vary by symbol, timeframe, broker feed and settings.



