XAU Golden Sovereign
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI
The Ultimate Smart Dynamic Grid Matrix - Volatility-Adjusted Trading Engine
XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI is a luxurious, high-performance algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to extract maximum profits from Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a Volatility-Adjusted Grid System with pristine AI-based entry filters (Bollinger Bands + RSI), this EA ensures entries only occur at extreme turning points. If the market moves against the initial entry, the EA dynamically expands the grid step based on the **Average True Range (ATR)**. During high volatility, the grid stretches wide to protect your capital. During low volatility, the grid tightens to capture micro-profits!
Powered by the impenetrable **Aegis Shield** (Daily Drawdown Protection) and an elegant on-chart **HUD**, this system guarantees absolute control, luxury, and relentless compounding.
=== WHY XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI? ===
1. **Smart Dynamic Grid:** Grid spacing is NOT fixed. It adjusts automatically using ATR to match market volatility perfectly.
2. **AI Entry Filters:** Uses Bollinger Bands extremes and RSI overbought/oversold levels to guarantee high-probability entries.
3. **Basket Take Profit:** Closes all grid levels simultaneously when the combined target profit is reached.
4. **Aegis Shield:** A hard-coded Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker that instantly halts all trading if a specific loss threshold is reached, ensuring your account never blows up.
5. **Weekend Lockout:** Automatically closes all hanging trades on Friday night to prevent weekend gap risks.
6. **Luxurious HUD:** Beautiful left-aligned on-chart display with real-time tracking of Balance, Equity, Spread, and Matrix Logic. Includes manual BUY/SELL Buttons!
=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
We have stress-tested this EA on XAUUSD (Gold) over the 2025-2026 period with massive compounding yields (up to +$202,364 Net Profit).
- **Pairs:** XAUUSD (Gold)
- **Timeframe:** H1
- **Minimum Deposit:** $100 (Micro) or $10,000 (Standard)
- **Leverage:** 1:500 or higher
- **Broker:** Any ECN broker with low spreads (e.g. IC Markets, XM Ultra Low)
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
We have embedded 4 God-Tier Presets directly into the EA. Simply select them from the drop-down menu!
1. **[SETUP 1] Conservative (The Vault)**
- Safe, wide grid. Built for large accounts prioritizing steady growth over aggressive compounding.
- Max Daily DD Shield: 17.2%
2. **[SETUP 2] Balanced (The Sovereign)**
- The optimal balance of risk and reward. Highly recommended for standard trading.
- Max Daily DD Shield: 16.5%
3. **[SETUP 3] Aggressive (The Emperor)**
- High-risk, high-reward. Tighter grid steps and heavy compounding for maximum ROI.
- Max Daily DD Shield: 14.6%
4. **[SETUP 4] Micro 100$**
- Designed specifically for small $100 Cent or Standard accounts. Uses a Linear Grid (Multiplier 1.0x).
- Max Daily DD Shield: 17.7%
=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Open your MT5 Terminal.
2. Attach `XAUUSD_Golden_Sovereign_AI.ex5` to an **H1 XAUUSD chart**.
3. In the "Inputs" tab, select your preferred `ENUM_GOD_TIER_PRESET`.
4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
5. You will see the beautiful HUD dashboard appear on the top left. Leave the PC running or use a VPS!
=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- **InpPreset**: Choose between Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, or Micro 100$.
- **InpBaseLot**: The starting lot size.
- **InpMaxGridLevels**: The maximum number of grid levels allowed.
- **InpMaxDailyDD**: Percentage of account balance to trigger the Aegis Shield.
- **InpCloseOnFriday**: Close all open trades on Friday night before market close.
=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- This EA uses a grid recovery system. Always use the Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD) to protect your capital.
- Ensure your MT5 stays online 24/5 or use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
- It is highly recommended to run this EA on a low-spread Raw or ECN account.