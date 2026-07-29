XAU Golden Sovereign

XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AIThe Ultimate Smart Dynamic Grid Matrix - Volatility-Adjusted Trading Engine

XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI  is a luxurious, high-performance algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to extract maximum profits from Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a Volatility-Adjusted Grid System with pristine AI-based entry filters (Bollinger Bands + RSI), this EA ensures entries only occur at extreme turning points. If the market moves against the initial entry, the EA dynamically expands the grid step based on the Average True Range (ATR). During high volatility, the grid stretches wide to protect your capital. During low volatility, the grid tightens to capture micro-profits!

Powered by the impenetrable Aegis Shield- (Daily Drawdown Protection) and an elegant on-chart HUD, this system ensures absolute control, luxury, and relentless compounding.

=== WHY XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI? ===
1. Smart Dynamic Grid:- Grid spacing is NOT fixed. It adjusts automatically using ATR to match market volatility perfectly.
2. AI Entry Filters:- Uses Bollinger Bands extremes and RSI overbought/oversold levels to ensure high-probability entries.
3. Basket Take Profit:- Closes all grid levels simultaneously when the combined target profit is reached.
4. Aegis Shield:- A hard-coded Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker that instantly halts all trading if a specific loss threshold is reached, ensuring your account never blows up.
5. Weekend Lockout:- Automatically closes all hanging trades on Friday night to prevent weekend gap risks.
6. Luxurious HUD:- Beautiful left-aligned on-chart display with real-time tracking of Balance, Equity, Spread, and Matrix Logic. Includes manual BUY/SELL Buttons!

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
We have embedded 4 God-Tier Presets directly into the EA. Simply select them from the drop-down menu!

1. [SETUP 1] Conservative (The Vault)
  - Safe, wide grid. Built for large accounts prioritizing steady growth over aggressive compounding.
  - Max Daily DD Shield: 17.2%

2. [SETUP 2] Balanced (The Sovereign)
  - The optimal balance of risk and reward. Highly recommended for standard trading.
  - Max Daily DD Shield: 16.5%

3. [SETUP 3] Aggressive (The Emperor)
  - High-risk, high-reward. Tighter grid steps and heavy compounding for maximum ROI.
  - Max Daily DD Shield: 14.6%

4. [SETUP 4] Micro 100$
  - Designed specifically for small $100 Cent or Standard accounts. Uses a Linear Grid (Multiplier 1.0x).
  - Max Daily DD Shield: 17.7%

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Open your MT5 Terminal.
2. Attach XAUUSD_Golden_Sovereign_AI.ex5 to an H1 XAUUSD chart.
3. In the "Inputs" tab, select your preferred ENUM_GOD_TIER_PRESET.
4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
5. You will see the beautiful HUD dashboard appear on the top left. Leave the PC running or use a VPS!

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose between Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, or Micro 100$.
- InpBaseLot: The starting lot size.
- InpMaxGridLevels: The maximum number of grid levels allowed.
- InpMaxDailyDD: Percentage of account balance to trigger the Aegis Shield.
- InpCloseOnFriday: Close all open trades on Friday night before market close.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- This EA uses a grid recovery system. Always use the Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD) to protect your capital.
- Ensure your MT5 stays online 24/5 or use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
- It is highly recommended to run this EA on a low-spread Raw or ECN account.
Рекомендуем также
Black Cat FX
Prama Shellaerinda
Эксперты
BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
Volatix Loop Breakout Pro EA
Roy Santoso
Эксперты
VOLATIX LOOP BREAKOUT PRO MT5 The Ultimate Automated Breakout System with Advanced Capital Protection. Tired of unpredictable market swings blowing up your account? Meet Volatix Loop Breakout Pro —an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to exploit explosive market momentum while strictly keeping your capital safe. Built on a sophisticated dual-pending order architecture and filtered by true market volatility, this EA turns high-impact price movements into consistent profit loop
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Эксперты
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA — это специализированный торговый советник, разработанный исключительно для валютной пары   CADJPY   на таймфрейме   H1 . Его стратегия нацелена на определение потенциальных точек разворота рынка посредством анализа ценового движения и импульса. В основе логики советника лежит система подтверждения сигналов от нескольких индикаторов. Он комбинирует сигналы классических индикаторов, таких как Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI) и A
LLM Council Expert Trader
Cedric Olivier Kusiele Some
Эксперты
LLM Council Expert Trader – Multi-Agent AI Expert Advisor for MT5 LLM Council Expert Trader is an Expert Advisor that uses Large Language Models to analyze market structure and manage trades based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. Rather than relying on static indicator signals alone, the EA sends market context to AI models for structured reasoning before any trade is placed. LIVE TRADING PERFORMANCE SHOWROOM OF THIS EXPERT ADVISOR AVAILABLE AT https: //
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Эксперты
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Эксперты
Cleetah EA MT5 — это полностью автоматизированная трендовая торговая система, разработанная специально для XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме M15. Это полный торговый цикл: автоматическое определение потенциального тренда, расчёт позиции, вход в сделку, выход из сделки и надёжный контроль рисков. По завершении каждой волны тренда кривая доходности плавно переходит на новую ступень. Разумеется, высота ступени зависит от силы тренда. Требования и рекомендации Инструмент: XAUUSD (Gold) Таймфрейм: M15 (
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Эксперты
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Kraken V4
Nathan Kapitene Lomito
Эксперты
Kraken v4 – Smart Trend Scalper Kraken v4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for disciplined trend-following and precise entry timing. The EA combines multi-timeframe EMA confirmation with an internal Schaff Trend Cycle trigger to identify momentum entries aligned with the broader market direction. To reduce weak entries, Kraken v4 can also filter trades using recent support and resistance levels. Main Features - Multi-timeframe trend confirmation - Schaff Trend Cycle entry logic - Dy
Adaptive Xauusd for Brokers and Prop Firms Full
Mauro Mazzacco
Эксперты
PRB Prime Range Breakout Professional Профессиональная платформа для торговли на пробой и статистического анализа в MetaTrader 5 PRB объединяет автоматическое исполнение пробойной стратегии, расширенное управление рисками и статистический анализ в одной профессиональной торговой платформе. Система разработана таким образом, чтобы сохранять стабильную торговую методологию и одновременно помогать трейдеру оценивать исторические результаты и принимать более обоснованные решения по размеру позиции н
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5 – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148283 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversa
Hyperion Quantum Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
HYPERION QUANTUM PULSE  100-Point Signal Score + ATR-Adaptive Trend Intelligence (Gold + Forex) Hyperion Quantum Pulse  is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor powered by a proprietary 100-Point Signal Score System. Named after Hyperion, the Greek Titan of Light and celestial observation, this EA illuminates the market with multi-indicator intelligence and executes ONLY when all signals converge with overwhelming confidence. Unlike simple EAs that rely on a single indicator, Hyperion calcula
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
NEXUS Flow X
Sumet Mooksombat
Эксперты
NEXUS FLOW X — Эксперт-советник для скальпинга XAUUSD (MT5) NEXUS FLOW X — это специализированный скальпирующий EA для золота (XAUUSD), созданный для захвата краткосрочных импульсных движений по чётким, правил-ориентированным условиям. Он сочетает фильтрацию тренда с таймированными импульсными триггерами и предлагает гибкие варианты управления капиталом, чтобы трейдер мог тестировать различные профили риска в Strategy Tester. Рекомендуемый брокер: IC Markets — Raw Spread Основная торговая логика
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Эксперты
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Эксперты
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
Hunter plus for gold
Fahd Hammoune
Эксперты
На нашу продукцию сейчас действуют скидки. Мы не единственные, но мы лучшие. Вы инвестор, ищущий новые возможности на рынке золота? Вам нужен надежный и интеллектуальный инструмент, который поможет вам освоить торговлю? Не смотрите дальше! Откройте для себя Hunter Plus for Gold, революционного торгового робота, созданного для максимизации вашей прибыли при минимизации рисков. Интеллектуальное управление рисками С Hunter Plus for Gold риск стоп-лосса не является проблемой. Этот робот оснащен реа
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Эксперты
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Omega AI MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
1 (4)
Эксперты
Omega AI Neural EA: Когнитивный алгоритмический комплекс для XAUUSD на базе LLM-консенсуса и интерактивного контекстного анализа Мониторинг в реальном времени: Эффективность подтверждена на реальном счете:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2361385 Ценообразование: Первые 7 копий: $249 Следующий этап: $349 Промежуточный этап: $699 Финальная стоимость: $1999 I. Архитектура анализа и принятия решений Omega AI базируется на гибридной модели, объединяющей алгоритмы исполнения с аналитическим ядром на
GridMaker
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
Эксперты
Unlock Automated Trading Success with GridMaker 2.0! Are you tired of staring at charts all day, stressing over market reversals, and worrying about weekend price gaps? Meet GridMaker 2.0 , your ultimate intelligent trading companion. Unlike traditional, rigid grid systems, GridMaker 2.0 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed with a primary focus on account safety, smart profit-taking, and hands-free recovery . Built for traders who want consistent performance without the micromanagemen
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
Эксперты
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Aurum Prime EA MT5
Riza Shazreen Bin Baharin
Эксперты
AURUM PRIME – Intelligent XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Professional Gold Trading Automation. Built for Performance. Designed for Control. Aurum Prime is a premium MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders seeking intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and flexible risk management. Rather than relying on random trade entries, Aurum Prime follows a structured trading methodology with dynamic recovery logic, smart basket management, con
Babylon Trader Small Account Pro
Alisten A
Эксперты
BabylonTraderSmallAccount-Pro — продвинутый торговый робот XAUUSD BabylonTraderSmallAccount-Pro — это сложный алгоритмический торговый робот, специально разработанный для торговли XAUUSD H1 (золото) на небольших счетах. Лучше всего работает на счетах XAUUSD 0,3-значного номинала. Этот советник на базе MQL5 сочетает в себе несколько стратегий технического анализа с надежными функциями управления рисками, создавая комплексное торговое решение. Основная торговая стратегия Робот использует многоу
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
Эксперты
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Эксперты
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 Представляем Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – умного советника для криптотрейдинга ПРОМОЦИЯ ПРИ ЗАПУСКЕ: Осталось всего 3 копии по текущей цене! Итоговая цена: $3999.99 БОНУС - ПРИОБРЕТИТЕ ЛИЦЕНЗИЮ НА ПОСТОЯННЫЙ ДОСТУП К BITCOIN SCALPING И ПОЛУЧИТЕ БЕСПЛАТНОЕ ПО ALGO ТРЕЙДИНГ
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Эксперты
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Эксперты
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Эксперты
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Другие продукты этого автора
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Currency Strength Arbitrage EA Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5 - GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine. - Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge. - Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per
News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
News Sniper AI Automated News Straddle Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 While most EAs run away from high-impact news, this one was built to hunt them. News Sniper AI connects directly to the MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar, detects upcoming NFP, CPI, FOMC, and GDP releases, and automatically places a precision straddle (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) around the current price seconds before the data drops. When the number hits and price explodes in one direction, the triggered order rides the spike wh
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Phantom Renko Breakout EA
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Renko Breakout EA Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.  Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.  Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly fro
Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5 Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control? The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance. --- How
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5 Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time. By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a stron
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
Индикаторы
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
Утилиты
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв