XAU Golden Sovereign

XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AIThe Ultimate Smart Dynamic Grid Matrix - Volatility-Adjusted Trading Engine

XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI  is a luxurious, high-performance algorithmic trading system designed exclusively to extract maximum profits from Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a Volatility-Adjusted Grid System with pristine AI-based entry filters (Bollinger Bands + RSI), this EA ensures entries only occur at extreme turning points. If the market moves against the initial entry, the EA dynamically expands the grid step based on the Average True Range (ATR). During high volatility, the grid stretches wide to protect your capital. During low volatility, the grid tightens to capture micro-profits!

Powered by the impenetrable Aegis Shield- (Daily Drawdown Protection) and an elegant on-chart HUD, this system ensures absolute control, luxury, and relentless compounding.

=== WHY XAUUSD Golden Sovereign AI? ===
1. Smart Dynamic Grid:- Grid spacing is NOT fixed. It adjusts automatically using ATR to match market volatility perfectly.
2. AI Entry Filters:- Uses Bollinger Bands extremes and RSI overbought/oversold levels to ensure high-probability entries.
3. Basket Take Profit:- Closes all grid levels simultaneously when the combined target profit is reached.
4. Aegis Shield:- A hard-coded Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker that instantly halts all trading if a specific loss threshold is reached, ensuring your account never blows up.
5. Weekend Lockout:- Automatically closes all hanging trades on Friday night to prevent weekend gap risks.
6. Luxurious HUD:- Beautiful left-aligned on-chart display with real-time tracking of Balance, Equity, Spread, and Matrix Logic. Includes manual BUY/SELL Buttons!

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
We have embedded 4 God-Tier Presets directly into the EA. Simply select them from the drop-down menu!

1. [SETUP 1] Conservative (The Vault)
  - Safe, wide grid. Built for large accounts prioritizing steady growth over aggressive compounding.
  - Max Daily DD Shield: 17.2%

2. [SETUP 2] Balanced (The Sovereign)
  - The optimal balance of risk and reward. Highly recommended for standard trading.
  - Max Daily DD Shield: 16.5%

3. [SETUP 3] Aggressive (The Emperor)
  - High-risk, high-reward. Tighter grid steps and heavy compounding for maximum ROI.
  - Max Daily DD Shield: 14.6%

4. [SETUP 4] Micro 100$
  - Designed specifically for small $100 Cent or Standard accounts. Uses a Linear Grid (Multiplier 1.0x).
  - Max Daily DD Shield: 17.7%

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Open your MT5 Terminal.
2. Attach XAUUSD_Golden_Sovereign_AI.ex5 to an H1 XAUUSD chart.
3. In the "Inputs" tab, select your preferred ENUM_GOD_TIER_PRESET.
4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.
5. You will see the beautiful HUD dashboard appear on the top left. Leave the PC running or use a VPS!

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- InpPreset: Choose between Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, or Micro 100$.
- InpBaseLot: The starting lot size.
- InpMaxGridLevels: The maximum number of grid levels allowed.
- InpMaxDailyDD: Percentage of account balance to trigger the Aegis Shield.
- InpCloseOnFriday: Close all open trades on Friday night before market close.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- This EA uses a grid recovery system. Always use the Aegis Shield (Max Daily DD) to protect your capital.
- Ensure your MT5 stays online 24/5 or use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
- It is highly recommended to run this EA on a low-spread Raw or ECN account.
推荐产品
Black Cat FX
Prama Shellaerinda
专家
BlackCAT FX is a simple and powerful Expert Advisor. This robot has a very powerful keylevel determination algorithm embedded. With this keylevel reference, this robot can work effectively and efficiently. BlackCat FX is specifically designed to run on the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs as we know that’s are low spread pairs, and can be run on the M5 or M15 timeframe   Instrument Specifications Symbol: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Requirements Type: Hedging Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $200
Volatix Loop Breakout Pro EA
Roy Santoso
专家
VOLATIX LOOP BREAKOUT PRO MT5 The Ultimate Automated Breakout System with Advanced Capital Protection. Tired of unpredictable market swings blowing up your account? Meet Volatix Loop Breakout Pro —an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to exploit explosive market momentum while strictly keeping your capital safe. Built on a sophisticated dual-pending order architecture and filtered by true market volatility, this EA turns high-impact price movements into consistent profit loop
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
专家
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
专家
枢轴猎人EA (Pivot Hunter EA) 枢轴猎人EA 是一款专为   CADJPY (加元/日元)   货币对在   H1 时间周期 上开发的专业自动化交易程序（EA）。它的策略旨在通过分析价格行为和市场动量来识别潜在的市场转折点。 该EA的核心逻辑是一个多指标确认系统。它结合了多个经典指标的信号，包括抛物线转向指标 (SAR)、动量震荡指标 (AO)、相对强弱指数 (RSI) 和平均真实波幅 (ATR)。通过要求这些不同分析工具的信号达成一致，EA旨在过滤掉较弱的信号，并专注于更高可能性的交易设置。 这款EA是为那些偏好在特定交易品种上采用专注、“设置后无需干预”方法的交易者而设计的，因为其所有内部参数都已针对CADJPY的独特性质进行了仔细校准。 核心功能 专为CADJPY设计：   与通用型EA不同，枢轴猎人EA是完全为CADJPY H1图表从头开始构建的。其全部逻辑都针对该特定货币对的波动性和行为特征进行了定制。 多指标确认：   EA采用来自SAR、AO、RSI和ATR的信号汇合。这种全面的方法确保了只有在多个条件对齐时才考虑交易，从而提供了一个强大的过滤机制。 动
LLM Council Expert Trader
Cedric Olivier Kusiele Some
专家
LLM Council Expert Trader – Multi-Agent AI Expert Advisor for MT5 LLM Council Expert Trader is an Expert Advisor that uses Large Language Models to analyze market structure and manage trades based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. Rather than relying on static indicator signals alone, the EA sends market context to AI models for structured reasoning before any trade is placed. LIVE TRADING PERFORMANCE SHOWROOM OF THIS EXPERT ADVISOR AVAILABLE AT Join the c
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
专家
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
专家
Cleetah EA MT5 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的趋势跟踪全自动交易系统。它是一个完整的交易闭环。自动判断潜在趋势，自动计算仓位，自动进场，自动出场，并且具备完美的风险控制。随着每一波趋势行情的结束，曲线完美地上升一个台阶。当然，台阶的高低取决于趋势的大小。 要求和建议 交易品种： XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期:：M15 (15 分钟) 推荐经纪商： 提供低点差交易的经纪商 黄金价格限额为小数点后两位。与提供黄金价格限额为小数点后三位的经纪商不兼容。 建议初始存款：≥1000 美元（杠杆比例为 1:100）。 让 EA 全天候运行。 我——只为长期、稳定获利存在。 我的代码运行速度很快并且稳定。 我的电脑配置要求很低。 我的逻辑经受住了实战考验。 我的表现得到了验证，在真实市场中而不仅仅是回测。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，我都能为您带来轻松而自由的交易体验。 你只需要加载我并启动，让我自动完成工作，然后坐等结果。 风险提示 历史表现不代表未来收益。 任何交易系统都无法避免回撤与亏损，Cleetah EA MT5 也不例外。 上线实盘前，请先
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
专家
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Kraken V4
Nathan Kapitene Lomito
专家
Kraken v4 – Smart Trend Scalper Kraken v4 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for disciplined trend-following and precise entry timing. The EA combines multi-timeframe EMA confirmation with an internal Schaff Trend Cycle trigger to identify momentum entries aligned with the broader market direction. To reduce weak entries, Kraken v4 can also filter trades using recent support and resistance levels. Main Features - Multi-timeframe trend confirmation - Schaff Trend Cycle entry logic - Dy
Adaptive Xauusd for Brokers and Prop Firms Full
Mauro Mazzacco
专家
PRB Prime Range Breakout Professional 面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业突破交易与统计研究平台 PRB 将自动突破交易、先进风险管理和统计分析整合在一个专业交易平台中。 系统旨在保持稳定的交易方法，同时帮助交易者评估历史表现，并根据客观数据做出更合理的仓位决策。 PRB 并不会不断修改交易策略，而是分析不同交易形态在更大、更具代表性的数据样本中的表现。核心执行逻辑保持不变，交易者仅根据统计证据调整仓位规模。 专业交易引擎 PRB 可自动： 识别 Prime Range 发现经过确认的突破机会 根据最终止损距离计算交易手数 管理止损和止盈 支持保本和移动止损 应用账户保护规则 遵守经纪商的手数、保证金和执行限制 系统在保持交易逻辑稳定的同时，为用户提供灵活的风险控制。 Setup Matrix Setup Matrix 是 PRB 的核心功能之一。 每笔已完成交易都会根据交易形态进行分类，并纳入统计分析。 每个交易形态会根据以下指标进行评估： 交易数量 胜率 盈亏比指标 Profit Factor 净利润 平均 R 值 统计可信度 PRB 根据结
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
EA Reversal Matrix Pro MT5 – Smart Mean Reversion & Grid System "An intelligent grid recovery EA that capitalizes on market extremes. Trade reversals with confidence." For MT4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148283 Unlock the power of precision trading with EA Reversal Matrix Pro . This is not just a simple grid system; it is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to exploit market overextensions. Unlike standard Bollinger Band EAs that blindly enter on breakouts, Reversa
Hyperion Quantum Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
HYPERION QUANTUM PULSE  100-Point Signal Score + ATR-Adaptive Trend Intelligence (Gold + Forex) Hyperion Quantum Pulse  is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor powered by a proprietary 100-Point Signal Score System. Named after Hyperion, the Greek Titan of Light and celestial observation, this EA illuminates the market with multi-indicator intelligence and executes ONLY when all signals converge with overwhelming confidence. Unlike simple EAs that rely on a single indicator, Hyperion calcula
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
专家
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
NEXUS Flow X
Sumet Mooksombat
专家
NEXUS FLOW X — XAUUSD 黄金剥头皮 EA（MT5） NEXUS FLOW X 是一款专注于黄金（XAUUSD）的短线剥头皮 EA，旨在捕捉短周期的动量波动，采用清晰、规则化的交易逻辑。它将趋势过滤与动量触发相结合，并提供灵活的资金管理选项，便于交易者在策略测试器（Strategy Tester）中测试不同风险风格。 **推荐经纪商：**IC Markets — Raw Spread 核心交易逻辑（工作原理） NEXUS FLOW X 采用结构化、逐步决策流程： 1）趋势过滤（EMA） 使用长期 EMA 过滤趋势方向，使入场更贴近主趋势，从而降低低质量交易的概率。 2）动量触发（随机指标 Stochastic 金叉/死叉） EA 通过 Stochastic 在设定的超卖/超买区间附近的交叉条件捕捉动量变化，帮助识别趋势背景下的短线反转或延续机会。 3）多时间框架信号选项（Multi-Timeframe） 信号可从指定周期（例如 M4）计算，即使 EA 挂在不同周期图表上也不受影响。 这能在不同测试/运行环境下保持信号一致性与稳定性。 入场模式与 “Better Pri
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
专家
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
专家
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
专家
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
Hunter plus for gold
Fahd Hammoune
专家
我们的产品目前正在打折。我们不是唯一的，但我们是最好的。 您是在黄金市场寻找新机会的投资者吗？ 您是否需要一个可靠且智能的工具来帮助您掌握交易？ 不要再深入！ 探索 Hunter Plus for Gold，这是一款革命性的交易机器人，旨在最大限度地提高您的利润，同时最大限度地降低风险。 智能风险管理 有了 Hunter Plus for Gold，止损风险不再是问题。 该机器人配备了反应性止损，只有在检测到趋势发生重大变化时才会进行干预。 这可确保您安全退出，并获得至少 1% 的未平仓头寸收益。 因此，您的投资可以免受不可预见的波动的影响。 复杂的分析和强大的策略 Hunter Plus for Gold 使用多个时间段以及四个专有指标来组合开仓前的一组条件。 这种方法可确保强大且准确的性能，降低错误输入的风险并最大化盈利机会。 易于使用且有效 我们的交易机器人被设计为易于使用。 您无需成为交易专家即可使用它。 只需点击几下，您就可以配置您的机器人并让它为您工作。 凭借其先进的智能，它能够适应市场状况，为您提供流畅且有利可图的交易体验。 充满信心地掌控黄金市场 不要让市场波动
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
专家
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Omega AI MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
1 (4)
专家
Omega AI Neural EA：基于 LLM 共识与交互式上下文分析的 XAUUSD 认知算法系统 实时监控： 系统的认知算法有效性已在真实交易账户中得到确认。您可以通过以下链接独立审核 Omega AI Neural EA 的运营活动、当前统计数据和净值动态：  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2361385 价格动态与限量许可： 该项目以限制访问的形式实施，以维护 AI 基础设施的稳定性。许可成本根据售出的份数自动增加： 前 7 份： $249（特别早期访问） 下一阶段： $349 中间阶段： $699 最终价格： $1999 I. 认知分析与决策架构 Omega AI 基于混合模型，将专有执行算法与由 ChatGPT 神经网络支持的分析核心相结合。与过去几代不同，它专注于市场结构的语义分析： 多模型 LLM 共识： 系统对 ChatGPT 模型（包括 v5.2）的多次迭代执行并行查询，以形成对当前市场阶段的共识。 上下文过滤： AI 识别标准指标无法访问的“市场噪声”和价格异常。 动态神经推理： 仅在数学算法与 AI 分析结论完全一致时才形成
GridMaker
Pongsakorn Kaew-arun
专家
Unlock Automated Trading Success with GridMaker 2.0! Are you tired of staring at charts all day, stressing over market reversals, and worrying about weekend price gaps? Meet GridMaker 2.0 , your ultimate intelligent trading companion. Unlike traditional, rigid grid systems, GridMaker 2.0 is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed with a primary focus on account safety, smart profit-taking, and hands-free recovery . Built for traders who want consistent performance without the micromanagemen
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
专家
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
专家
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Aurum Prime EA MT5
Riza Shazreen Bin Baharin
专家
AURUM PRIME – Intelligent XAUUSD Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Professional Gold Trading Automation. Built for Performance. Designed for Control. Aurum Prime is a premium MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders seeking intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and flexible risk management. Rather than relying on random trade entries, Aurum Prime follows a structured trading methodology with dynamic recovery logic, smart basket management, con
Babylon Trader Small Account Pro
Alisten A
专家
BabylonTraderSmallAccount-Pro - 高级 XAUUSD 交易机器人 BabylonTraderSmallAccount-Pro 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专为小额账户 XAUUSD H1（黄金）交易而设计，尤其适用于 XAUUSD 3 位账户。这款基于 MQL5 的智能交易系统结合了多种技术分析策略和强大的风险管理功能，打造全面的交易解决方案。 核心交易策略 该机器人采用多层级方法，结合前一日最高/最低价位的支撑/阻力位，并结合双 EMA 趋势分析（默认为 12/26 周期）。它分为三个不同的交易阶段，并逐步调整仓位规模和止盈目标。 主要功能 多阶段仓位管理 阶段 1：初始入场，0.04 手，目标盈利 800 点 阶段 2：二次入场，0.02 手，目标盈利 600 点 阶段 3：三次入场，0.01 手，目标盈利 400 点 高级风险管理 市场安全交易量标准化，确保经纪商合规 可配置的回撤保护（默认限制为 -40） 每日盈利目标系统（默认为 20 美元），并带有自动暂停交易功能 可选的追踪止损功能（默认为 50 点） 下单前最低保证金验
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
专家
Violence Great Wall是MT5智能交易机器人。它考虑了价格的支撑和压力位置，提供了未来阶段化预测，精准的开仓点位，以及稳定的止损位置。 主要交易品种为黄金！保险起见，建议您提供资金在3000美金以上，杠杆建议1：500以上。 开仓极为精准，但是由于开仓因素复杂，一定要保持EA的长时间稳定运行。 下图中展示了开仓获利情况，多因素多周期结合考虑，同时具有一定布林带指标因素，布林带指标提供可随意更改选项，用户可以结合自己盈利目标，自定义布林带，用户也可以不做更改，本EA同样会高精准开单，一旦遇到特定行情会攫取大量利润。 本EA只在MT5上具有运行权力，不提供其他第三方软件的运行。 如遇到强烈波动行情，建议您将手数调低。
该产品的买家也购买
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
作者的更多信息
Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Currency Strength Arbitrage EA Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5 - GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine. - Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge. - Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per
News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
News Sniper AI Automated News Straddle Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 While most EAs run away from high-impact news, this one was built to hunt them. News Sniper AI connects directly to the MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar, detects upcoming NFP, CPI, FOMC, and GDP releases, and automatically places a precision straddle (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) around the current price seconds before the data drops. When the number hits and price explodes in one direction, the triggered order rides the spike wh
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Phantom Renko Breakout EA
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Renko Breakout EA Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.  Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.  Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly fro
Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5 Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control? The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance. --- How
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5 Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time. By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a stron
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
指标
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Phantom Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Quantum Matrix  The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market.  Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid
Olympus Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
筛选:
无评论
回复评论