Market Session Indicator Pro MT4

Market Session Indicator Pro MT4 is a professional market session visualization indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 traders.

Easily identify the major trading sessions and monitor important session ranges directly on your chart.

Features:

✅ Asia Session Range
✅ London Session Range
✅ New York Session Range
✅ Session High and Low Levels
✅ Clean professional chart display
✅ Daily High / Low information
✅ Spread monitoring
✅ Pair and timeframe dashboard
✅ Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), and other instruments supported
✅ Works on all timeframes

Trading Sessions:

🟡 Asia Session
⚪ London Session
🟢 New York Session

Market Session Indicator Pro MT4 helps traders understand market timing, session volatility, and important price zones used by professional traders.

Designed For:

• Forex traders
• Gold & Silver traders
• Session breakout strategies
• Intraday trading
• Market structure analysis

Rick FX Academy

Professional trading tools designed to help traders visualize the market with clarity.


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Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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