Market Session Indicator Pro MT4
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.23
- Обновлено: 28 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Market Session Indicator Pro MT4 is a professional market session visualization indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 traders.
Easily identify the major trading sessions and monitor important session ranges directly on your chart.
Features:
✅ Asia Session Range
✅ London Session Range
✅ New York Session Range
✅ Session High and Low Levels
✅ Clean professional chart display
✅ Daily High / Low information
✅ Spread monitoring
✅ Pair and timeframe dashboard
✅ Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), and other instruments supported
✅ Works on all timeframes
Trading Sessions:
🟡 Asia Session
⚪ London Session
🟢 New York Session
Market Session Indicator Pro MT4 helps traders understand market timing, session volatility, and important price zones used by professional traders.
Designed For:
• Forex traders
• Gold & Silver traders
• Session breakout strategies
• Intraday trading
• Market structure analysis
Professional trading tools designed to help traders visualize the market with clarity.