Market Session Indicator Pro MT4 is a professional market session visualization indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 traders.

Easily identify the major trading sessions and monitor important session ranges directly on your chart.

Features:

✅ Asia Session Range

✅ London Session Range

✅ New York Session Range

✅ Session High and Low Levels

✅ Clean professional chart display

✅ Daily High / Low information

✅ Spread monitoring

✅ Pair and timeframe dashboard

✅ Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), and other instruments supported

✅ Works on all timeframes

Trading Sessions:

🟡 Asia Session

⚪ London Session

🟢 New York Session

Market Session Indicator Pro MT4 helps traders understand market timing, session volatility, and important price zones used by professional traders.

Designed For:

• Forex traders

• Gold & Silver traders

• Session breakout strategies

• Intraday trading

• Market structure analysis

Rick FX Academy

Professional trading tools designed to help traders visualize the market with clarity.