MACD Trend Visualizer System MT5

Product Overview
MACD Trend Visualizer System is a main‑chart MACD trend visualization and bullish/bearish switching indicator designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. It draws a four‑period moving‑average system (MA5, MA10, MA30, MA60) on the main chart, internally calculates the MACD histogram value, and fuses three conditions — MACD bullish/bearish momentum, moving‑average alignment, and price position — to automatically determine whether the current market is in a bullish or bearish trend, generating Long and Short entry signals at the critical points of trend switching. Additionally, the system incorporates a profit‑target‑distance exit warning mechanism: when unrealized profit reaches a set threshold and price shows signs of short‑term pullback, it automatically triggers Exit Long or Exit Short departure prompts. With rigorous signal logic, clear visual hierarchy, and independent alert switches plus multi‑channel notification, it is an ideal main‑chart tool for building a trend‑following and profit‑protection trading system.
Core Features
Four‑Period Moving Average System and MACD Trend Fusion The system draws four moving averages on the main chart: the MA5 white line reflects the ultra‑short‑term price center of gravity, the MA10 yellow line reflects the short‑term trend direction, the MA30 magenta line serves as the medium‑term trend reference, and the MA60 green thick line serves as the medium‑to‑long‑term trend benchmark and bullish/bearish watershed. The system simultaneously calculates the MACD histogram value with 12/26/9 parameters internally and performs a three‑way resonance check with moving‑average alignment and price position: when the close is above MA60, the MACD histogram is positive, MA10 is above MA60, and the close is above MA10, the bullish condition is confirmed; when the close is below MA60, the MACD histogram is negative, MA10 is below MA60, and the close is below MA10, the bearish condition is confirmed. The system tracks the distance since the most recent confirmation of each condition and dynamically determines the current trend ownership — whichever side was confirmed more recently is the dominant trend. The MT5 version additionally supports trend candle color‑coding, coloring candles in a bullish trend red, candles in a bearish trend cyan, and candles with no clear trend gray, so that trend state is instantly visible through candle color.
Bullish Signal
  • Long (Go Long): Triggered when the system determines that the current trend has switched from bearish to bullish (i.e., the distance since the most recent bullish condition confirmation becomes smaller than the bearish condition distance for the first time), displaying a red upward arrow with the text "Long" below the candle. This means that MACD momentum has turned positive, moving‑average alignment has shifted to bullish, and price has crossed above the medium‑to‑long‑term watershed — all three conditions are simultaneously satisfied and the trend has just completed a bearish‑to‑bullish switch, making it a classic trend‑reversal long‑entry signal suitable for establishing a long position at the early stage of a trend.
Bearish & Exit Signals
  • Short (Go Short): Triggered when the system determines that the current trend has switched from bullish to bearish (i.e., the distance since the most recent bearish condition confirmation becomes smaller than the bullish condition distance for the first time), displaying a green downward arrow with the text "Short" above the candle. This means that MACD momentum has turned negative, moving‑average alignment has shifted to bearish, and price has crossed below the medium‑to‑long‑term watershed — all three conditions are simultaneously satisfied and the trend has just completed a bullish‑to‑bearish switch, making it a classic trend‑reversal short‑entry signal suitable for establishing a short position or closing a long position at the early stage of a trend.
  • Exit Long (Reduce Long): Triggered for the first time when, while holding a long position, the close falls below MA5 and the distance between the close and MA60 is still greater than or equal to the set profit‑target distance (default 450 points), displaying the red text "Exit Long" above the candle. This means that although price has accumulated considerable unrealized profit, short‑term momentum shows signs of pullback (breaking below MA5), making it a position‑reduction or profit‑taking warning signal for long positions, prompting traders to lock in partial profits and reduce holding risk.
  • Exit Short (Reduce Short): Triggered for the first time when, while holding a short position, the close rebounds above MA5 and the distance between MA60 and the close is still greater than or equal to the set profit‑target distance (default 450 points), displaying the green text "Exit Short" below the candle. This means that although price has accumulated considerable unrealized profit, short‑term momentum shows signs of rebound (crossing above MA5), making it a position‑reduction or profit‑taking warning signal for short positions, prompting traders to lock in partial profits and reduce holding risk.
Practical Application
In day‑to‑day trend‑following trading, the Long and Short signals form a complete trend‑switching entry system. The Long signal represents a bearish‑to‑bullish trend turning point, suitable for establishing a long position at the early stage when the MACD histogram turns from negative to positive and moving averages shift from bearish to bullish alignment; the Short signal represents a bullish‑to‑bearish trend turning point, suitable for establishing a short position or closing a long position at the early stage when the MACD histogram turns from positive to negative and moving averages shift from bullish to bearish alignment. Both signals are the first confirmation of a trend switch, characterized by "earliness," making them suitable for trend traders to capture the large initial segment of a trend move.
The Exit Long and Exit Short signals form a profit‑protection system. After a trend has run for some time, the distance between price and MA60 gradually widens and unrealized profit accumulates; when price then shows a short‑term pullback (longs breaking below MA5 or shorts crossing above MA5), the system triggers an exit warning. This is not a trend‑reversal signal but a "trend still intact but short‑term overheated" position‑reduction prompt, suitable for traders executing a staged profit‑taking strategy: reduce part of the position to lock in profits first, hold the remainder for trend continuation, and exit fully only when a reverse Short/Long signal appears.
It is recommended to use Long/Short signals as the primary entry basis and Exit Long/Exit Short signals as the position‑management basis; used together, they achieve a complete trading loop of "trend entry, staged profit‑taking, reverse exit."
Parameter Settings
Core algorithm parameters: Profit Target ZZ defaults to 450 points, controlling the profit‑target distance threshold for Exit Long and Exit Short signals. This value is in "points" and is internally multiplied by Point to convert to price distance. A larger value makes the exit warning more conservative (requiring greater unrealized profit before triggering), suitable for long‑term trend holding; a smaller value makes the exit warning more sensitive, suitable for short‑term swing trading. Traders should adjust flexibly based on the volatility characteristics of the instrument and their own holding period. Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum number of historical candles marked with signals, balancing chart cleanliness with backtesting needs.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default and is strongly recommended to stay enabled, so alerts fire only after a candle closes and confirms the signal, avoiding false signals caused by intrabar price swings. Popup and Sound are enabled by default, while Push and Email are disabled by default; traders can adjust them flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits.
Per‑signal alert switches: The system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for each of the four signals, Long, Short, Exit Long, and Exit Short; all four are enabled by default, allowing you to receive only the signals relevant to your current strategy and filter out unnecessary noise.
Usage Recommendations
This indicator applies to mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe and above; MACD trend‑switching signals on larger timeframes are more stable and practically valuable than on smaller ones, effectively reducing frequent‑switch interference in ranging markets.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with volume indicators or support/resistance tools. A Long signal accompanied by volume expansion and a breakout above a prior resistance level has significantly improved reliability; an Exit Long signal appearing near a prior high with shrinking volume is a high‑confidence profit‑taking opportunity. The Profit Target ZZ parameter should be adjusted by instrument: major forex pairs are recommended at 300-500 points, gold at 800-1500 points, and cryptocurrencies should be set according to actual volatility. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate, so please always set strict stop losses and control position risk, using this indicator as a decision aid rather than the sole basis.
Summary
MACD Trend Visualizer System perfectly fuses four mechanisms: four‑period moving‑average trend identification, MACD bullish/bearish momentum resonance, first‑confirmation of trend switching, and profit‑target‑distance exit warning. It is not only a visually clear, hierarchically layered main‑chart moving‑average trend tool but also a practical trend‑following system with bullish/bearish switching entry, profit‑protection exit, and all‑round alert control, suitable for traders at every level to build robust trend‑following and profit‑protection rules, capturing large trend moves while effectively locking in unrealized profits and controlling drawdowns.

Recommended products
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT5
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicators
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT5 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
Schaff Trend Cycle STC
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator is the product of combining Slow Stochastics and the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD). The MACD has a reputation as a trend indicator, but it's also notorious for lagging due to its slow responsive signal line. The improved signal line gives the STC its relevance as an early warning sign to detect currency trends. this indicator is converted from Trading View code of STC Indicator - A Better MACD [SHK]
Wedge Pattern MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This indicator acts as an advanced chart analysis assistant for traders who love trading Chart Patterns. It is designed to reduce the burden of visual analysis and increase accuracy in making a profit. Main features of this indicator from a practical usage perspective: 1. Automated Pattern Detection Saves time and reduces bias: You don't need to manually draw trendlines. The indicator will search for price swings (Pivot High/Low) and automatically draw Rising Wedge and Falling Wedge structures w
Scalper Pivot
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows. For M1 timeframe. Setup/inputs: First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols. Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively. Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.
Vict Channel
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Victory Channel is a forex trend arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. We display the signals of the Victory Channel indicator on the chart of the price function using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks through the overbought/oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell si
Adaptive Momentum CCI
Samuel Alfred Preston
Indicators
AdaptiveMomentumCCI Indicator The AdaptiveMomentumCCI is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that enhances the traditional Commodity Channel Index (CCI) by incorporating adaptive period adjustments, momentum analysis, and signal filtering. It calculates a smoothed CCI based on a user-defined price source (e.g., HLC/3, OHLC/4, or close), with its period dynamically adjusted using the Average True Range (ATR) to reflect market volatility. The indicator features a dual-line system with
Apollo Volume Profile MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo Volume Profile   is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system.   The indicator does not repaint! This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Please contact me a
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (5)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
Indicators
RM Divergence Pro - Advanced RSI Divergence and Inability Indicator, It is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator based on real market structure. It detects Regular Divergence, Hidden Divergence, Inability, and Potential Divergence using confirmed RSI swings, price behavior, and advanced filters for clean and reliable analysis. ================================================== OVERVIEW ================================================== RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-base
Liquidity Heatmap Basic
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The    Liquidity Heatmap   is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "h
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicators
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
APEX Multi Market Scanner and Analyzer
Mario El Kallab
Indicators
Multi-market, multi-timeframe scanner that grades trend, location & momentum into one 0-100 Trade Score — with adaptive regime detection and built-in noise filters. Scans 10 symbols across Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals & Oil at once. Full Description APEX Multi-Market Scanner — Stop Flipping Charts. See the Whole Market at Once. APEX is a professional-grade dashboard that scans up to 10 symbols simultaneously — Forex majors/minors, Crypto, Indices, Gold, Silver, and Oil — and reduces everythin
Engulfing Alert Scanner
Eduard-mihai Hucai
Indicators
Engulfing Alert Scanner Overview The   Engulfing Alert Scanner   is specifically designed for traders who want to instantly detect and monitor engulfing candle formations across multiple timeframes and symbols within a single, structured dashboard. Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, this tool provides a fast and intuitive way to identify potential reversal opportunities in real time and make more informed trading decisions. Instead of constantly switching between
Cumulative Volume Delta MAX MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Cumulative Volume Delta MA-X MTF with Gradient Momentum This indicator performs multi-timeframe volume delta analysis for MetaTrader5. It calculates the net difference between buying and selling pressure by analyzing tick or real volume data, providing a visual representation of order flow sentiment. Indicator Logic and Features The indicator uses a mathematical approach to volume analysis: Data Sourcing: Supports both Real Volume (for Exchange assets) and OHLC Wick Proxy calculations (for Forex
GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT5 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is abov
Trade Like Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or ineffic
Undertow Divergence Scanner
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
Undertow — Hidden Delta Divergence Scanner See the current beneath the surface before price turns. Every chart shows you where price has been. Undertow shows you what's actually pushing it there — and, more importantly, when that push has quietly reversed while price hasn't caught up yet. Undertow is a professional MT5 indicator built around Cumulative Volume Delta — the running difference between estimated buying pressure and selling pressure on every single bar. Instead of just plotting that l
MFI Divergence
Brian Robillos
Indicators
MFI Divergence for MetaTrader 5 MFI Divergence is a practical and easy-to-use MT5 indicator that detects regular and hidden divergences using the Money Flow Index (MFI) . It is built for traders who want a cleaner way to spot possible reversals , continuation setups , and momentum weakness directly from chart structure. The indicator runs in a separate window and automatically analyzes MFI pivot highs and lows against price highs and lows . When divergence conditions are found, it draws cle
Reversal Entry Pro Indicator and Scanner
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
N/B: All our product purchase comes with our free ‘’DAILY   SCALPER EA’’ -   bit.ly/4qlFLNh Whatsapp Developer for yours after successful purchase REVERSAL ENTRY PRO INDICATOR The Smart Money's Secret Weapon for Pinpointing Extreme Reversal Zones INTRODUCTION: THE TRADER'S DILEMMA Every trader knows the frustration: You see a market reaching extremes, but when do you enter? How do you distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? Where do you place your stop loss that'
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicators
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Fisher SNIPER
Youssef Esseghaiar
Indicators
Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy. Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system. Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals , this indicator filters out noise and
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
HiddenEdge RSI
Noel Anjao Alube
Indicators
HiddenEdge RSI —  The divergences other traders miss. The edge you don't. HiddenEdge RSI is a professional multi-timeframe RSI divergence scanner that finds what manual chart-reading misses — regular reversal divergence AND hidden continuation divergence — across six timeframes simultaneously, and puts it all in front of you on one clean dashboard. Most traders only check divergence on the chart they happen to be looking at. That means they catch maybe one timeframe's worth of signal, while the
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicators
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Volume Profile Canvas
Mauro Italo Gaspari
Indicators
Volume Profile Canvas - Professional Volume Profile Indicator for MetaTrader 5 DESCRIPTION Volume Profile Canvas is a professional volume profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that renders directly on the chart using a high-performance Canvas engine. It calculates and displays the volume distribution across price levels, identifying the Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH) and Value Area Low (VAL) in real time. This is a pure analysis tool. It does not trade. It gives you an instant vi
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward
Detect Pattern Eco3
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
CANDLE BAR DETECTION Candle Bar Detection analyzes raw price action to identify key candlestick formations and structural behavior directly from chart data. This module focuses on detecting meaningful candle patterns such as engulfing, rejection wicks, breakout bars, and momentum candles based on body size, wick ratio, and historical context. It helps traders: Recognize early market reactions and reversals Confirm breakout validity through candle structure Filter weak signals caused by low momen
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
Bottom Picker Pro MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Bottom Picker Pro is a bull/bear wave sub-window indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By integrating multi-period extreme value algorithms with multiple smoothing techniques, it constructs a highly responsive bull/bear trend line and wave tracking system. This indicator precisely identifies momentum reversals in extremely overbought and oversold zones, providing clear bottom-picking, top-escaping, and trend-pullback signals, helping traders accura
Dual Swing Breakout System MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Dual Swing Breakout System is a dual swing breakout state machine main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By constructing two completely independent fast and slow swing high/low tracking systems, it transforms market structure into a clear state machine model. When price breaks key swing extremes, the system changes the state line color and triggers trading signals. This indicator helps traders filter market noise, precisely identify short
FREE
Liquidity Pool Hunter MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Liquidity Pool Hunter is a liquidity pool main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. Based on institutional order flow theory, it constructs liquidity accumulation zones by statistically analyzing recent highs and lows, precisely identifying sweep, fake break, and true break behaviors in the market. This indicator helps traders view the market from an institutional perspective, recognizing smart money liquidity hunting behavior, thereby captu
Pyramiding Entry Master MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pyramiding Entry Master is a main‑chart moving‑average trend‑following and pyramiding‑entry indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It draws a four‑period moving‑average system (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) on the main chart and, based on a 55‑period trend‑momentum model, volume‑expansion confirmation, and multiple oversold conditions, automatically generates three types of buy signals: Chase (halfway momentum entry), Add (next‑day pyramiding), and Dip Buy (deep‑ov
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pattern Recognition Master System is a main‑chart classic candlestick pattern auto‑recognition indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It automatically detects and labels eleven classic reversal and continuation patterns on the main chart, covering double tops and bottoms, head‑and‑shoulders tops and bottoms, hammer and hanging man, engulfing, doji, and morning and evening stars, with an independent cooldown period assigned to each pattern category to suppres
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation is an adaptive Fibonacci levels main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It innovatively combines EMA dynamic midline, standard deviation volatility, and Fibonacci ratios to construct an intelligent support/resistance system that automatically expands and contracts with market volatility. Through overbought/oversold recognition and fall back/bounce signals, this indicator helps traders accurately capture high-pro
FREE
Pyramiding Entry Master MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pyramiding Entry Master is a main‑chart moving‑average trend‑following and pyramiding‑entry indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It draws a four‑period moving‑average system (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) on the main chart and, based on a 55‑period trend‑momentum model, volume‑expansion confirmation, and multiple oversold conditions, automatically generates three types of buy signals: Chase (halfway momentum entry), Add (next‑day pyramiding), and Dip Buy (deep‑ov
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview TD Sequential Pro is a TD Sequential main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms, deeply developed based on the classic Tom DeMark Sequential theory. By statistically analyzing the comparison relationship between 9 consecutive bars' closing prices and their 4 preceding bars, this indicator precisely identifies market momentum exhaustion points. It helps traders capture high-probability reversal opportunities at trend ends, while providing compr
FREE
Dual Swing Breakout System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Dual Swing Breakout System is a dual swing breakout state machine main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By constructing two completely independent fast and slow swing high/low tracking systems, it transforms market structure into a clear state machine model. When price breaks key swing extremes, the system changes the state line color and triggers trading signals. This indicator helps traders filter market noise, precisely identify short
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Pattern Recognition Master System is a main‑chart classic candlestick pattern auto‑recognition indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It automatically detects and labels eleven classic reversal and continuation patterns on the main chart, covering double tops and bottoms, head‑and‑shoulders tops and bottoms, hammer and hanging man, engulfing, doji, and morning and evening stars, with an independent cooldown period assigned to each pattern category to suppres
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation is an adaptive Fibonacci levels main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It innovatively combines EMA dynamic midline, standard deviation volatility, and Fibonacci ratios to construct an intelligent support/resistance system that automatically expands and contracts with market volatility. Through overbought/oversold recognition and fall back/bounce signals, this indicator helps traders accurately capture high-pro
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview TD Sequential Pro is a TD Sequential main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms, deeply developed based on the classic Tom DeMark Sequential theory. By statistically analyzing the comparison relationship between 9 consecutive bars' closing prices and their 4 preceding bars, this indicator precisely identifies market momentum exhaustion points. It helps traders capture high-probability reversal opportunities at trend ends, while providing compr
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Dynamic Trend Follower Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: Dual MA Color Change + Cross Markers + Buy/Sell Signals + Trend Reversal + Strong Cross Indicator Overview Dynamic Trend Follower is a premium main chart moving average crossover composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the   MT4 、5platform . It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or simple crossovers by integrating a   Dual MA Trend Color Change System ,   Cross "+" Markers with Spread Percen
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Dynamic Trend Follower Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: Dual MA Color Change + Cross Markers + Buy/Sell Signals + Trend Reversal + Strong Cross Indicator Overview Dynamic Trend Follower is a premium main chart moving average crossover composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the   MT4 platform . It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or simple crossovers by integrating a   Dual MA Trend Color Change System ,   Cross "+" Markers with Spread Percenta
FREE
Gap Up Hunter
You Long Guo
Indicators
Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices 1. Core Functions   Multi-Period Resonance : Uses   13, 34, 55   period KDJ for signal filtering.   Gap Up Capture : Identifies   Gap Up   patterns for strong start entries.   Reversal Warning : Predicts tops/bottoms using   J-value   sensitivity. 2. Signal Description   Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up) Displays white   “UP”   text. Indicates a   Gap Up   bullish candle above   MA5 . Shows strong   bullish power , suitable for   trend following .
FREE
Smart Divergence Finder
You Long Guo
Indicators
Smart Divergence Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Divergence, and Resonance Indicator Introduction Smart Divergence Finder is an intelligent main-chart comprehensive indicator designed for MT4/MT5 platforms. It overcomes the fragmented limitations of traditional sub-chart divergence analysis by integrating: Trend determination Multi-indicator divergence detection Intelligent signal filtering All key trading signals are displayed directly on the price chart. Its co
Black Horse Finder
You Long Guo
Indicators
Black Horse Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Support/Resistance, and Multi-Signal Trading Indicator Introduction Black Horse Finder is a comprehensive main-chart indicator designed specifically for the MT4 platform. Originating from the classic TongDaXin composite main chart logic, it breaks through the limitations of single moving averages or isolated indicators. It highly integrates trend determination, dynamic support/resistance levels, multiple buy signals (su
Channel Breakout Master MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Channel Breakout Master: A Comprehensive Guide to Dual-Channel Trend Analysis with Weighted High-Low EMA and Trend State Identification Introduction Channel Breakout Master is an advanced chart indicator originally derived from the Tongdaxin SLTD series, specifically designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. This indicator transcends the limitations of traditional single Bollinger Bands or moving average channels by implementing a sophisticated dual-channel architecture combining   Weighted High-
Ultimate Signal Hub MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Ultimate Signal Hub Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: MA60 Trend Baseline, Momentum Ignition & Multi-Layer Resonance Trading Guide Indicator Overview Ultimate Signal Hub is a premium main chart composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the   MT4/MT5 platform . It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or oscillators by integrating a multi-dimensional nested architecture comprising the   MA60 Trend Baseline ,   MACD Variant Ignition Algorithm ,   KDJ-Typ
Bull Bear Decision Maker MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Bull Bear Decision Maker is an all-in-one main chart trend and reversal decision indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. Originating from the classic NXMMA trading system, it deeply integrates Williams %R variants, KDJ, RSI, and a multiple moving average system. Through multi-dimensional algorithmic resonance, this indicator helps traders accurately identify high-probability trend-following, bottom-reversal, and top-escaping opportunities in complex
Channel State Analyzer MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Channel State Analyzer is a trend channel main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It integrates linear regression slope trend lines, weighted channels, 55-period high/low monitoring, and channel state recognition. Through the combination of dynamic channels and trend lines, this indicator helps traders accurately identify trend reversals, channel breakouts, and short-term bottom opportunities in complex markets, while providing comprehensi
Auto Trend Bands MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Auto Trend Bands is an adaptive trend channel main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It dynamically constructs trend channels based on linear regression algorithms and standard deviation, automatically identifying market trend direction and changing colors in real-time based on slope changes. Through channel breakout signals and strong trend markers, this indicator helps traders accurately capture trend initiation and acceleration opportu
Color Trend Master MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Color Trend Master is a multi-layer WMA smoothed trend line main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. Based on the classic MavilimW algorithm, it constructs an extremely smooth yet responsive trend-following system through 6 layers of nested Fibonacci-period Weighted Moving Average calculations. This indicator precisely identifies trend turning points and helps traders clearly grasp trend direction and momentum strength in complex markets th
Confluence System 6 in 1 MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview 6in1 Confluence System is a multi-indicator resonance sub-window indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It innovatively integrates 6 classic technical indicators—MACD, KDJ, RSI, LWR, BBI, and MTM—into a single sub-window, displaying bull/bear power comparison in real-time through a visual dot matrix. When all 6 indicators point in the same direction simultaneously, the system issues high-probability resonance signals, helping traders quickly identif
Triple Divergence Hunter MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Triple Divergence Hunter is a multi-indicator divergence detection sub-window indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It deeply integrates three classic momentum indicators—MACD, KDJ, and RSI—using rigorous crossover and extreme value comparison algorithms to precisely capture top and bottom divergences between price and indicators. Additionally, the indicator features a built-in custom K88/D88 momentum trend system, helping traders identify reversal
Five Dimension Resonance System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Five Dimension Resonance System is a five-dimensional resonance trading main chart indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It innovatively integrates 5 independent trading systems—trend following, volatility breakout, range breakout, divergence reversal, and momentum scoring—into one unified framework. Through a strict resonance filtering mechanism, high-probability resonance entry alerts are triggered only when at least 2 out of the 5 systems simult
Peak Valley Hunter MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Peak Valley Hunter (HZ88) is a comprehensive main chart trend-following and swing reversal indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By constructing a triple composite moving average system (Trade Line and Trend Line), combined with dynamic support/resistance tracking algorithms and candlestick pattern recognition technology, it provides traders with comprehensive trading signals ranging from trend confirmation and momentum explosion to local reversals
Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder is an advanced sub-window oscillator and multi-dimensional resonance indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. Breaking through the limitations of traditional single KDJ or RSI indicators, it constructs a highly in-depth bottom-hunting system by integrating multi-period stochastic oscillator algorithms, CCI extreme value analysis, volume anomaly detection, and bias rate recovery models. This indicator keenly captures mom
Low Buy High Sell Radar MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Low Buy High Sell Radar is an all‑in‑one main‑chart trend‑following and swing‑trading indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. By building a dynamic trend‑line color‑switching system and combining multi‑period oscillator algorithms (TSI and RSI), a volume‑price momentum model, and a signal‑cooldown filter, it delivers a full range of trading signals covering trend confirmation, overbought/oversold detection, and precise entry and exit. With rigorous logic, cle
MACD Trend Visualizer System MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview MACD Trend Visualizer System is a main‑chart MACD trend visualization and bullish/bearish switching indicator designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It draws a four‑period moving‑average system (MA5, MA10, MA30, MA60) on the main chart, internally calculates the MACD histogram value, and fuses three conditions — MACD bullish/bearish momentum, moving‑average alignment, and price position — to automatically determine whether the current market is in a bullish or bearish
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review