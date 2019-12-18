Trendfinder SMA are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two Simple Moving Averages and the slope of the slow moving average.

This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint

Trendfinder SMA is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.