Kito Horizon Forecast

Kito Horizon Forecast is a closed-bar analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines current-chart conditions with confirmation and macro-timeframe context to present a directional forecast and a fixed planning roadmap.

The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It is designed to support discretionary analysis and EA integration.

Main features

Long and short confidence
The panel displays separate directional confidence scores and classifies the current state as LONG, SHORT or WATCH.

Closed-bar signal generation
Forecasts are calculated after a candle has closed. This helps keep the signal process stable and avoids using unfinished candle information.

Automatic multi-timeframe context
The indicator can automatically select confirmation and macro timeframes according to the attached chart. Manual timeframe selection is also available.

Locked roadmap
When a fresh confidence threshold is reached, the indicator records an entry reference, target and invalidation level. These levels remain fixed for that forecast instead of moving whenever the chart refreshes.

Forecast path and target zone
The latest qualified forecast can display a directional path, entry line, target line, invalidation line and target cone directly on the chart.

Market-condition filters
The model evaluates trend alignment, momentum, structure, directional persistence, price efficiency, volatility, volume participation and higher-timeframe conflict. A range shield reduces confidence when conditions lack directional quality.

Walk-forward reliability
The panel reports an internal historical diagnostic based on prior forecasts and their later price direction. This is a model-audit statistic, not a guarantee of future performance.

Historical signal review
Optional historical arrows allow users to inspect where prior threshold transitions occurred on the chart.

Alerts
Popup, sound, push and email alerts can be enabled. Optional session and spread guards can restrict live notifications.

EA-readable buffers
Buffer 0: Long confidence
Buffer 1: Short confidence
Buffer 2: Forecast state, where 1 is LONG, -1 is SHORT and 0 is WATCH
Buffer 3: Locked entry
Buffer 4: Locked target
Buffer 5: Locked invalidation
Buffer 6: Walk-forward reliability

Basic use

1. Attach the indicator to a chart.
2. Keep automatic timeframes enabled for the default mapping, or choose confirmation and macro timeframes manually.
3. Use the LONG and SHORT confidence values together with the forecast state.
4. Treat a locked roadmap as a planning reference, not as an automatic order instruction.
5. Confirm every decision with suitable risk management and independent analysis.

Important notes

The confidence values are model scores and should not be interpreted as guaranteed win probabilities.
The walk-forward value is an internal historical diagnostic and does not predict future results.
Results vary by symbol, timeframe, broker data, spread and market conditions.
The indicator is an analytical tool and does not provide financial advice.

Powered by Nova Trading Intelligence. Published by Kito Digitalwares.

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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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5 (3)
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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5 (33)
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FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe MetaTrader 5 scanner designed to detect fresh candle-range reversal signals across the instruments currently visible in Market Watch. The scanner places greater emphasis on the Daily timeframe , processes D1 opportunities first and highlights the strongest fresh Daily setup as the current priority signal. It can also scan W1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 for traders who require broader
Kito Auto Trendline Pro
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly
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