Kito Horizon Forecast is a closed-bar analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines current-chart conditions with confirmation and macro-timeframe context to present a directional forecast and a fixed planning roadmap.





The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It is designed to support discretionary analysis and EA integration.





Main features





Long and short confidence

The panel displays separate directional confidence scores and classifies the current state as LONG, SHORT or WATCH.





Closed-bar signal generation

Forecasts are calculated after a candle has closed. This helps keep the signal process stable and avoids using unfinished candle information.





Automatic multi-timeframe context

The indicator can automatically select confirmation and macro timeframes according to the attached chart. Manual timeframe selection is also available.





Locked roadmap

When a fresh confidence threshold is reached, the indicator records an entry reference, target and invalidation level. These levels remain fixed for that forecast instead of moving whenever the chart refreshes.





Forecast path and target zone

The latest qualified forecast can display a directional path, entry line, target line, invalidation line and target cone directly on the chart.





Market-condition filters

The model evaluates trend alignment, momentum, structure, directional persistence, price efficiency, volatility, volume participation and higher-timeframe conflict. A range shield reduces confidence when conditions lack directional quality.





Walk-forward reliability

The panel reports an internal historical diagnostic based on prior forecasts and their later price direction. This is a model-audit statistic, not a guarantee of future performance.





Historical signal review

Optional historical arrows allow users to inspect where prior threshold transitions occurred on the chart.





Alerts

Popup, sound, push and email alerts can be enabled. Optional session and spread guards can restrict live notifications.





EA-readable buffers

Buffer 0: Long confidence

Buffer 1: Short confidence

Buffer 2: Forecast state, where 1 is LONG, -1 is SHORT and 0 is WATCH

Buffer 3: Locked entry

Buffer 4: Locked target

Buffer 5: Locked invalidation

Buffer 6: Walk-forward reliability





Basic use





1. Attach the indicator to a chart.

2. Keep automatic timeframes enabled for the default mapping, or choose confirmation and macro timeframes manually.

3. Use the LONG and SHORT confidence values together with the forecast state.

4. Treat a locked roadmap as a planning reference, not as an automatic order instruction.

5. Confirm every decision with suitable risk management and independent analysis.





Important notes





The confidence values are model scores and should not be interpreted as guaranteed win probabilities.

The walk-forward value is an internal historical diagnostic and does not predict future results.

Results vary by symbol, timeframe, broker data, spread and market conditions.

The indicator is an analytical tool and does not provide financial advice.





Powered by Nova Trading Intelligence. Published by Kito Digitalwares.



