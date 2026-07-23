Kito Volume Pulse Momentum

Kito Volume Pulse Momentum

Overview

Kito Volume Pulse Momentum is a MetaTrader 5 volume-analysis indicator designed to show when market activity is expanding, weakening or reaching an unusual climax. It combines relative volume, volume momentum and directional candle pressure in one separate-window display.

The indicator can also place confirmed markers on the main chart and expose stable data buffers for integration with Expert Advisors, scanners and other analytical tools. It does not open, modify or close trades.

Key Features

- Relative volume histogram with optional normalization
- Automatic real-volume detection with tick-volume fallback
- Adaptive volume-climax threshold
- Volume Momentum Oscillator for directional acceleration
- Volume Strength Index for bullish and bearish pressure
- Bullish and bearish climax markers
- Confirmed BUY and SELL follow-through arrows
- Optional absorption warnings
- Closed-bar signal mode enabled by default
- Popup, push and email alert options
- Historical chart markers
- Fourteen EA-readable buffers
- No external indicators, DLLs or additional files required

How to Read the Indicator

Volume Pulse
Shows current activity relative to the selected volume baseline. In normalized mode, 100 represents the volume moving-average baseline.

Climax Threshold
Shows the adaptive activity level that volume must exceed before a climax can be considered. A climax alone is not automatically a trade signal.

VMO
The Volume Momentum Oscillator estimates whether volume acceleration is supporting bullish or bearish movement. Positive readings favor bullish pressure, while negative readings favor bearish pressure.

VSI
The Volume Strength Index displays directional pressure from 0 to 100. Readings above the configured bullish level favor buying pressure. Readings below the configured bearish level favor selling pressure.

Signal Meanings

BUY arrow
A bullish volume climax has met the configured body, momentum and pressure requirements.

SELL arrow
A bearish volume climax has met the configured body, momentum and pressure requirements.

Climax dot
Unusually high activity was detected. This is market context and not necessarily an entry signal.

Absorption warning
High activity was accompanied by a small body or strong rejection wick, suggesting that the apparent direction may not have achieved clean follow-through.

Suggested Workflow

1. Identify the broader market direction and nearby structure.
2. Watch for volume expansion or a climax near a meaningful price area.
3. Use the VMO and VSI readings to evaluate directional pressure.
4. Wait for a confirmed closed-bar arrow when confirmation is required.
5. Apply independent entry, stop-loss, take-profit and risk rules.

Important Notes

- The indicator is an analytical tool, not an Expert Advisor.
- Real volume availability depends on the broker and symbol. Auto mode falls back to tick volume when reliable real volume is unavailable.
- With closed-bar mode enabled, confirmed signals are evaluated after candle close. If live-bar signals are enabled, values may change while the candle is forming.
- A volume climax is not automatically a reversal or continuation signal. Market structure and risk management should be considered.
- Results vary by symbol, timeframe, broker feed and settings.

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Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Индикатор структурных уровней с двумя независимыми осями для определения активного контроля, памяти диапазона и открытых ценовых путей. Торговое преимущество, о необходимости которого вы даже не подозревали. Kito Level Reactor — это индикатор структурных ценовых уровней для MetaTrader 5. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят понимать не только, где находится важный уровень, но и каким образом этот уровень в данный момент влияет на цену. Индикатор разделяет рыночный контроль на две отдельн
Kito Candle Range Reversal
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Candle Range Reversal Kito Candle Range Reversal is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify potential bullish and bearish reversals after price sweeps a recent candle range. The indicator first defines a reference range from previous completed candles. It then watches for price to trade beyond the range high or low and evaluates whether the move shows rejection, recovery back inside the range and sufficient confirmation. When the conditions are satisfied, the indicator displays: A gre
Kito Candle Range Reversal Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe MetaTrader 5 scanner designed to detect fresh candle-range reversal signals across the instruments currently visible in Market Watch. The scanner places greater emphasis on the Daily timeframe , processes D1 opportunities first and highlights the strongest fresh Daily setup as the current priority signal. It can also scan W1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 for traders who require broader
Kito Auto Trendline Pro
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly
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