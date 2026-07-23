Breakout D shape

Neuron Breakout D-Shape identifies high-probability reversal and continuation zones using a dynamic D-shaped projection built directly around market structure. It combines adaptive trend analysis, projected price boundaries, support and resistance levels, and trailing guidance into a single visual framework that helps you understand where price is most likely to react next.

It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It is the projection companion to NeuronStructure and NeuronLiquidity, and is built to sit alongside them: structure identifies the market framework, liquidity shows where resting orders remain, and Breakout D-Shape projects where the current move is likely to expand, stall or reverse. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Neuron Breakout D-Shape continuously analyses price action to identify active market swings and projects a dynamic D-shaped trading zone around the current structure. Rather than drawing static channels or fixed projections, the indicator continuously adapts its shape as the market develops.

The projection defines an objective trading framework consisting of upper and lower projected levels, a dynamic trailing level and the current equilibrium price. As long as price remains inside the projection, the market is considered to be developing within the current structure.

When price approaches the outer boundary of the D-Shape, traders can evaluate whether momentum is likely to continue through the projection or reject back toward equilibrium.

Bullish and bearish conditions are displayed together with an adaptive strength meter, allowing the current market bias to be evaluated at a glance.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Dynamic D-Shape Projection Projects an adaptive D-shaped price envelope around the active market structure.
Upper & Lower Projection Levels Displays objective upside and downside reference levels for the current market structure.
Dynamic Trail Level Adaptive trailing level that follows the active market direction.
Structure Signals Displays bullish and bearish structure signals directly on the chart.
Pivot Markers Highlights important turning points within the active structure.
Projection Levels Continuously updates projected price boundaries as market structure evolves.
Signal Panel Displays Bullish/Bearish status, signal duration, strength meter and projected trading levels.
Light & Dark Themes Integrated Neuron themes with automatic chart recolouring and live theme switching.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

The D-Shape represents the current projected trading environment.

Price trading near the centre suggests balance within the current structure, while movement toward either outer edge indicates increasing directional pressure.

The upper and lower projection levels provide objective reference zones for potential continuation or rejection.

The trailing level follows the active move and provides a dynamic reference as the trend develops.

The signal panel displays the current market direction together with the strength of the active pattern and the projected trading levels.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (Starting Points) ===

If you want... Try
Balanced market projections Use the default settings.
Earlier structure changes Reduce the projection sensitivity.
Longer-term projections Increase the projection period.
Cleaner charts Disable pivot markers or projection labels.
Projection analysis only Hide the signal panel and display only the D-Shape.
Full Neuron experience Enable the panel and integrated chart theme.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes Any timeframe
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs
Projection Dynamic D-Shape market projection
Trend Adaptive directional analysis
Levels Upper, Lower and Trailing projection levels
Panel Market bias, strength meter and projected trading levels
Theme Integrated Neuron light and dark themes

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Engine Projection Period Default Controls the D-Shape calculation period.
Engine Projection Sensitivity Default Controls how quickly the projection adapts.
Appearance Bullish Colour Teal Bullish projection colour.
Appearance Bearish Colour Red Bearish projection colour.
Appearance Projection Fill true Draw the D-Shape projection.
Appearance Projection Levels true Display projected price levels.
Appearance Pivot Markers true Display structure turning points.
Signal Panel Show Signal Panel true Display the market information panel.
Signal Panel Panel Position Bottom Left One of nine chart anchors.
Signal Panel Start in Dark Mode true Initial theme.
Chart Theme Apply Chart Theme true Automatically recolour the chart when attached.

Fixed internals: The D-Shape projection, structure analysis and adaptive projection engine are internally managed and automatically adjust to the active market without requiring manual configuration.

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5 with no DLLs or external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar projection logic.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

Neuron Breakout D-Shape is the projection component of the Neuron Suite. It works naturally alongside NeuronStructure, which identifies market structure and order blocks, and NeuronLiquidity, which tracks resting liquidity and stop sweeps. Together they provide a complete view of market structure, liquidity and projected price movement on a single chart, and fit alongside the rest of the Neuron suite, including NeuronBreakout, VVIDA, NeuronSessions, NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronFlow, NeuronIchimoku, NeuronDivergence and NeuronQuant (each sold separately).

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments section on this product page.

NOTE: Neuron Breakout D-Shape is an indicator for chart analysis only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The projected levels are provided for analytical guidance only. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely your responsibility.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
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Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
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Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
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The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
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Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
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3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
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5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
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