Volume profile global

Follow the smart money, not lagging indicators.

Stop guessing where the market will turn. The Volume Profile Global shows you exactly where buyers and sellers clash by displaying volume at specific price levels. It's the roadmap used by professionals, directly on your chart.

What it does for you:

  • The POC (Point of Control): It automatically plots the exact price level with the highest traded volume. This is your most powerful support or resistance level and a natural magnet for price.

  • The Value Area (VAH / VAL): It clearly outlines the zone where the majority of trading activity occurred. Ideal for spotting bounces at the edges or anticipating breakouts.

  • Precision Median Lines: Fine dotted lines are drawn halfway between the POC and the Value Area boundaries. Perfect for fine-tuning your take-profit targets or scaling into trades.

  • Clean and Non-Intrusive Display: The histogram is cleanly offset to the right side of the screen. It clearly separates buying and selling volume without ever obstructing your candlesticks.

In summary: No complex theories or endless setups. You add it to your chart and instantly see where the real liquidity zones are to make informed trading decisions. Naturally, all settings are easily customizable to perfectly fit your own strategy.


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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Pairs Synthetic Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Master Correlation Trading Correlation trading and statistical arbitrage are now within your reach thanks to the Pairs Synthetic Pro indicator. This tool goes beyond simple ratio analysis, acting as a specialized radar for detecting price imbalances between two assets to anticipate market corrections. For example, when Brent rises while WTI lags, the price spread widens. Our indicator, integrated with adaptive Bollinger Bands, identifies when this d
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5 (1)
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TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 Visual representation Thick blue line: The main TSI, which tracks market momentum. Thick red line: The signal line, which follows the main line closely to identify crossovers. Thin blue bars: Histogram bars extending from the zero line to the main blue line. Dotted gray line: The zero level, providing a clear reference for trend reversals. Operational advantages Fixed scale: The range remains constant between -0.000001 and +0.000001 for consistent reading. No repain
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KST Pro Tools: Advanced Momentum Indicator KST Pro Tools is an advanced and optimized implementation of Martin Pring’s Know Sure Thing (KST) indicator. Designed for traders seeking an objective reading of market momentum, this tool filters out market noise to highlight only the phases of directional acceleration. Through intelligent filtering logic, KST Pro Tools allows you to quickly identify dominant trends and distinguish between phases of strength and periods of neutrality. Key Features Opti
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ICARUS CHANNEL The ICARUS CHANNEL is a technical indicator designed to identify extreme price zones and optimize your entry and exit points in the market. How It Works The tool is based on a Simple Moving Average (SMA) , which represents the fair market value. Around this line, it identifies overbought (Premium) and oversold (Discount) zones: Premium Zone (Orange): Price is considered too high. Ideal for selling (short). Discount Zone (Blue): Price is considered a bargain. Ideal for buying (long
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Multi-RSI: 4 RSI in 1 for Comprehensive and Fast Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a professional. Multi-RSI combines four distinct RSI indicators into a single window, providing a clear view of market dynamics across multiple timeframes. Each RSI features a configurable period to adapt to your specific trading strategies and styles. Key Features 4 RSI in one indicator: Track multiple timeframes simultaneously. Fully customizable periods: Individually adjust each RSI to f
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VORTEX OSCILLATOR: The Power of Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is an advanced trading tool that transforms the classic Vortex indicator into a highly responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it merges price action and volume to reveal the true strength behind every market movement. What Makes VORTEX OSCILLATOR Unique Most indicators simply follow price, often resulting in late entries. VORTEX OSCILLATOR utilizes a mathematical approach centered on Volume-
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Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
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TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 Visual representation Thick blue line: The main TSI, which tracks market momentum. Thick red line: The signal line, which follows the main line closely to identify crossovers. Thin blue bars: Histogram bars extending from the zero line to the main blue line. Dotted gray line: The zero level, providing a clear reference for trend reversals. Operational advantages Fixed scale: The range remains constant between -0.000001 and +0.000001 for consistent reading. No repain
Klinger volume oscillator mt4
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Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicato
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Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Risk Assessment and Manipulation Detection Tool The Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current level of market risk. It analyzes price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to identify unstable or potentially manipulated phases. This tool helps traders avoid traps, filter out false signals, and improve entry and exit timing. Product Objective Provide a visual and immediate assessment of market condi
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KST Pro Tools: Advanced Momentum Indicator KST Pro Tools is an advanced implementation of the famous Know Sure Thing (KST) indicator by Martin Pring. Designed for traders seeking an objective reading of momentum, this tool filters out market noise to highlight only the phases of directional acceleration. Through an intelligent filtering logic, KST Pro Tools allows you to quickly identify dominant trends and distinguish strong momentum phases from periods of market neutrality. Key Features Optimi
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ICARUS CHANNEL The ICARUS CHANNEL is a technical indicator designed to identify extreme price zones and optimize your entry and exit points in the market. How It Works The tool is based on a Simple Moving Average (SMA) , which represents the fair market value. Around this line, it identifies overbought (Premium) and oversold (Discount) zones: Premium Zone (Orange): Price is considered too high. Ideal for selling (short). Discount Zone (Blue): Price is considered a bargain. Ideal for buying (long
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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Multi-RSI: 4 RSI in 1 for Comprehensive and Fast Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a professional. Multi-RSI combines four distinct RSI indicators into a single window, providing a clear view of market dynamics across multiple timeframes. Each RSI features a configurable period to adapt to your specific trading strategies and styles. Key Features 4 RSI in one indicator: Track multiple timeframes simultaneously. Fully customizable periods: Individually adjust each RSI to f
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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SHIZUKESA Channel – Precision Volatility via Kijun Dynamics The SHIZUKESA Channel (Japanese for "Serenity") is a high-performance technical analysis tool built for traders who demand structural clarity. Unlike standard envelopes or Bollinger Bands that fluctuate with noise, this channel is mathematically rigid : it creates a 100% synchronized clone of the Kijun-Sen to identify objective price deviations. Core Features & Functionality Perfect Clone Structure : The bands do not rely on variable st
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Vincent Albert Feugier
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The Trend Series Indicator is a momentum-based tool designed to isolate and quantify the persistence of price cycles. While traditional oscillators like RSI or Stochastics often "flatten" during strong trends, the TSI measures the actual duration of the current market impulse. How It Works The indicator tracks the sequence of consecutive directional closes: Green Bars (Positive): Counts the streak of bullish candles. Each new higher close increments the bar (+1, +2, +3...). Red Bars (Negative):
Schaff trend cycle mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
STC Pro-Volume Dynamics: Advanced Momentum & Market Pressure Indicator STC Pro-Volume Dynamics is a high-performance trend cycle indicator developed for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for systematic and discretionary traders who demand precision, it merges the proven Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) algorithm with an integrated visual analysis of execution volumes. The objective of this tool is not to provide "magic" predictions, but to deliver a clear, stable, and statistically actionable reading of price dy
Detrended price oscillator mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Trading isn't just about whether the price is going up or down; it's about how it is moving. The DPO is a structural indicator that neutralizes the underlying trend to isolate the market's pure cyclic component. What is the DPO, really? Mathematically, the DPO measures the distance between the current price and its moving average. It doesn't follow direction: It measures speed and acceleration. The "Detrending" concept: By subtracting the trend (the average), the indicator "flattens" the price.
Candle liquidity volume
Vincent Albert Feugier
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Volume Color Candles v1.02   is an MT5 indicator that colors candlesticks based on their direction and relative volume. Bullish candles transition from light green to dark green, bearish candles from light red to dark red, featuring 8 gradient levels per direction (16 individually adjustable colors total). Parameters : 21 inputs including 16 customizable colors, volume average period (20), "high volume only" option, and threshold multiplier (1.2x). The algorithm compares current tick_volume to i
Market sentiment mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Why MarketSentiment Pro? Standard indicators only look at a single timeframe, leaving you blind to the bigger picture. Our proprietary algorithm analyzes 4 simultaneous time cycles across 4 different assets on a single screen. This gives you a unique "Eagle Eye" view of the market. Relative Strength Algorithm: Pure mathematical calculation based on the price position within its recent range ( $Position = \frac{Price - Low}{High - Low}$ ). 80% Reliability Target: By waiting for all 4 gauges to
Trail of SMOKE
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Trail of SMOKE v1.0 The Kinetic Footprint of Price. Trail of SMOKE is an advanced momentum indicator that transforms raw volatility into a fluid visual structure. While traditional indicators merely follow price with a lag, Trail of SMOKE projects market energy to identify zones of real acceleration and institutional exhaustion. The Science Behind the "SMOKE" The name isn't just for aesthetics. The indicator functions like an aerodynamic slipstream: Force Projection: It calculates the gap betwee
Lyapunov exponent
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Lyapunov Exponent Indicator for MT5 Measures the rate at which nearby market trajectories diverge over time — a concept from chaos theory applied to price series. What it measures The speed at which two initially close market states diverge. Fast divergence indicates a chaotic/trending regime. Convergence indicates a stable/consolidating regime. Reading the indicator Value near 1 → market in chaotic / trending regime Value near 0 → market in stable / ranging regime White line : Lyapunov exponent
Asymmetry lnp
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
ASYMMETRY OF LOSSES & PROFITS — MT5 Indicator The concept Most traders know their loss in %. Few know how much they need to gain to get back to breakeven. This is the mathematical asymmetry of markets: losing 50% doesn't require +50% to recover — it requires +100% . The bigger the loss, the more disproportionate the recovery effort. Loss Required gain to recover -10% +11.1% -25% +33.3% -50% +100% -75% +300% -90% +900% This indicator makes that number visible, continuously, directly on your MT5 c
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