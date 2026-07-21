Volume profile global

Follow the smart money, not lagging indicators.

Stop guessing where the market will turn. The Volume Profile Global shows you exactly where buyers and sellers clash by displaying volume at specific price levels. It's the roadmap used by professionals, directly on your chart.

What it does for you:

  • The POC (Point of Control): It automatically plots the exact price level with the highest traded volume. This is your most powerful support or resistance level and a natural magnet for price.

  • The Value Area (VAH / VAL): It clearly outlines the zone where the majority of trading activity occurred. Ideal for spotting bounces at the edges or anticipating breakouts.

  • Precision Median Lines: Fine dotted lines are drawn halfway between the POC and the Value Area boundaries. Perfect for fine-tuning your take-profit targets or scaling into trades.

  • Clean and Non-Intrusive Display: The histogram is cleanly offset to the right side of the screen. It clearly separates buying and selling volume without ever obstructing your candlesticks.

In summary: No complex theories or endless setups. You add it to your chart and instantly see where the real liquidity zones are to make informed trading decisions. Naturally, all settings are easily customizable to perfectly fit your own strategy.


Рекомендуем также
MR Volume Profile 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
Индикаторы
Индикатор "MR Volume Profile 5" — это графический инструмент, отображающий объем торгов на разных ценовых уровнях, а не во временных интервалах. Ключевым понятием в профиле объема является контрольная точка (POC) — ценовой уровень с наибольшим объемом торгов за сессию или временной диапазон. В то время как такие инструменты, как VWAP или OBV , показывают тренды объема, индикатор "MR Volume Profile 5" предоставляет подробную информацию о том, где происходит наибольшая рыночная активность на конкр
Liquidity Profile MT5
Agus Santoso
Индикаторы
Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166784 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166785 ПРОФИЛЬ ЛИКВИДНОСТИ ПРОФИЛЬ ЛИКВИДНОСТИ — это визуальный инструмент анализа структуры рынка, который отображает потенциальные зоны ликвидности на графике с помощью динамического профиля в виде тепловой карты. Этот индикатор анализирует историческое движение цены и объем тиков, а затем выделяет ценовые области, где, вероятно, сосредоточена ликвидность. Он отображает: Лин
SCM Simple Volume Profile
Chusak Sarekul
Индикаторы
English Version Unlock the Power of Volume with Next-Generation Volume Profile This advanced Volume Profile indicator transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a powerful volume analysis tool. Unlike standard volume indicators that only show volume over time, this tool displays volume distribution across   price levels , allowing you to pinpoint exactly where the "big money" is trading. Why choose this indicator? Dynamic Price Bins:   Set your own precision (number of rows) to view volume clust
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Индикаторы
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
VeloTicker PRO
Alexandro Matos
Индикаторы
VeloTicker PRO — Real-Time Flow Reading VeloTicker PRO is an advanced indicator designed for traders looking to interpret market dynamics beyond just price. With an intuitive visual interface based on dual gauges (BUY vs. SELL), it transforms market flow into clear signals, enabling faster and more precise decision-making. What It Delivers Instant reading of buying and selling pressure Clear visualization in a gauge (speedometer) format Rapid response to market changes Intelligent smoot
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Индикаторы
Volume Color Histogram для MetaTrader 5 Этот индикатор отображает объем в виде гистограммы в отдельном окне. Столбцы окрашиваются в зависимости от направления свечи: зеленый для бычьих (close > open) и красный для медвежьих (close < open). Основные функции Источник объема: тиковый объем или реальный (на выбор пользователя). Дополнительная линия скользящей средней поверх гистограммы объема, которую можно включить через настройки. Поддерживаемые типы средних: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Период усреднени
Predator Supply Demand volume zones
Evans Asuma Metobo
Индикаторы
Зоны Объема Спроса и Предложения — Институциональные Уровни Поддержки/Сопротивления с Давлением Покупателей/Продавцов Supply Demand Volume — это точный инструмент, разработанный для автоматического выявления ключевых зон спроса и предложения на основе структуры цены, анализа объема и текущей волатильности. Создан для трейдеров, полагающихся на точные уровни поддержки и сопротивления, поток институциональных ордеров, схемы Вайкоффа или концепции Smart Money. Индикатор предоставляет расширенные да
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт позволит Вам выгодно приобреcти и использовать два самых популярных продукта для анализа объемов заявок и сделок на биржевых рынках: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart Данный продукт вобрал в себя всю мощь каждого отдельного индикатора и оформлен в виде одного файла. Функционал продукта Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart полностью идентичен оригинальным индикаторам. Вы оцените удобство объединения этих двух продуктов в один супер-индикато
Anchored Volume Profile Pro
Hocine Saidani
Индикаторы
Anchored Volume Profile Pro — Heatmap & Delta Edition The most complete Anchored Volume Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5. Drag two vertical lines to define any time range — the indicator instantly renders a full volume profile with heatmap coloring, delta analysis, POC/VAH/VAL levels, HVN/LVN detection, and a live statistics panel. Key Features Fully Anchored & Interactive Simply drag the Start and End vertical lines to any position on the chart. The profile redraws automatically in real ti
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro po
Volume Delta Scanner MT5
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
Индикаторы
Volume Delta Scanner MT5 Volume Delta Scanner — это индикатор сканирования рынка в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5, который одновременно отслеживает несколько символов и таймфреймов на одной панели. Вместо ручного переключения между графиками вы получаете мгновенный обзор давления покупателей и продавцов по всему вашему списку отслеживаемых активов одним взглядом. Индикатор построен на логике Volume Delta — он рассчитывает разницу между давлением покупателей и продавцов на основе структуры
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Aklamavo Volume Delta Profile
Sylvester Aklamavo
Индикаторы
This Volume Delta Profile is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that visualizes   volume delta (order flow imbalance)   using a volume profile-style histogram. It shows the difference between buying and selling pressure at specific price levels, helping traders identify supply and demand zones. This indicator provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by visualizing the imbalance between buying and selling pressure, offering insights beyond traditional volume analysis. Core Concept Positiv
Normalized OBV
Jose Miguel Soriano
Индикаторы
Если мы посмотрим на информацию индикатора On Balance Volume, у нас безусловно возникнет вопрос: является ли данное движение сильным или слабым? Нужно ли сравнивать его с предыдущими днями? Для использования такой иноформации в торговле эти данные необходимо нормализировать. Наш индикатор имеет следующие параметры: Normalization period (Max-Mins absolute) - период нормализации (абсолютный максимальный/минимальный) Smoothing period (-1 off) - период сглаживания (-1 - выкл.) Tick/Real Volume - ти
VibeFox Volume
Andres Lume
Индикаторы
VibeFox Volume — объём, всплески и сигналы входа VibeFox Volume — индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который превращает сухие цифры тикового объёма в живую картину активности рынка. В отдельном подокне под графиком цены вырастает цветная гистограмма: зелёные столбики там, где цена закрылась выше открытия, красные — где закрытие ниже. Поверх гистограммы проходит линия скользящей средней объёма Vol MA, которая мгновенно показывает, где рынок оживился, а где дремлет. Когда объём резко выстреливает выше за
Histogram Volume Custom
Oleksandr Sheyko
Индикаторы
Histogram Volume (Custom) Продвинутый индикатор для точного и наглядного анализа объёма. Что делает Отображает давление покупателей и продавцов (bull/bear) в реальном времени Показывает реальные торговые объёмы Создаёт цветную гистограмму , отражающую силу покупателей и продавцов Отслеживает средний объём и отклонения за последние X свечей Нормализует значения для всех таймфреймов — от M1 до MN1 Содержит живую панель с ключевыми статистиками объёма Почему полезен Мгновенно показывает, какая с
Smart Exit currency strenght meter
Pedro Miguel Quiles Mingot
Индикаторы
SMART EXIT Currency Strength Meter is a professional Forex currency strength indicator designed to identify the strongest and weakest currencies in real time. The indicator analyzes 27 major Forex pairs and ranks the 8 major currencies according to their relative strength. By combining EMA momentum analysis with volatility-adjusted calculations, traders can quickly identify market leaders and laggards without manually reviewing dozens of charts. Main Features • Real-time ranking of the 8 major c
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
Индикатор цены и объема WAPV для MT5 является частью набора инструментов (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) и (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). Индикатор цены и объема WAPV для MT5 был создан, чтобы упростить визуализацию движения объема на графике интуитивно понятным способом. С его помощью можно наблюдать моменты пикового объема и моменты, когда рынок не представляет профессионального интереса. Определите моменты, когда рынок движется по инерции, а не по движению «умных денег». Он состоит из 4 цв
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Volume Profile SAF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
VOLUME PROFILE SAF-XII Профессиональный анализ профиля рынка для MT5 (идеальный индикатор для сеточных трейдеров) ЧТО ТАКОЕ ПРОФИЛЬ ОБЪЕМА (VOLUME PROFILE)? Профиль объема — это профессиональный институциональный инструмент, который отображает торговую активность на определенных ценовых уровнях, в отличие от традиционных индикаторов объема, показывающих объем во времени. Он показывает, ГДЕ происходила торговля в выбранном вами окне, помогая определить: ЗОНЫ СПРАВЕДЛИВОЙ СТОИМОСТИ (VAH/VAL) — це
Painel Nelogica ChartTrading
Tiago Silvano Souza Felipe
Утилиты
Painel Profit — это торговая панель для MetaTrader 5, созданная для упрощения ручного исполнения сделок и визуального управления ордерами прямо на графике. Принцип работы прост: трейдер выбирает инструмент, таймфрейм, объем, тип входа и стратегию выхода. На основе этих команд панель отправляет или организует сделку через интерфейс, отображая на графике уровни входа, take profit и stop loss для визуального контроля. Этот продукт не является сигнальным роботом и не принимает торговые решения за по
Volume Color Bar
Ivan Bermejo
Индикаторы
This indicator customizes the volume candles to match the color of the price candle. If it's a bullish candle, the volume candle will be green... And if it's a bearish candle, the volume candle will be red... Very useful for seeing the dominant trend at a glance... You can customize the color of the volume candles, their thickness, style, and even the timeframes you want them displayed on... It's like the default MT5 Volume indicator, but this one has the option to customize colors and styles...
Volume Profile For MT5
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Индикаторы
Volume Profile VPVR For MT5 Volume Profile VPVR is a powerful, high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to replicate the advanced  Volume Profile (Visible Range) directly on your chart. It provides deep insight into market structure by visualizing where trading activity is concentrated, helping traders identify key price levels with precision. This indicator dynamically analyzes volume distribution across price levels and renders a detailed histogram directly on the chart, allowing you
Swing Supply Demand
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis 1. Institutional Supply & Demand Zones Auto-Detection:   Automatically draws zones at valid pivot points. Smart Extension:   Zones extend into the future for easy visibility but automatically cut off when price breaks them. Mitigation Logic:   When
LevelsHunter Pro
Dmitrii Kovalevskii
Индикаторы
LevelsHunter Pro – Профессиональный объёмный профиль с анализом истории Что это такое LevelsHunter Pro — это индикатор объёмного профиля, который показывает не только текущие уровни POC, VAH и VAL, но и позволяет   вернуться в прошлое   и увидеть, где находились эти уровни в момент любой прошлой сделки. Это инструмент не для гадания на графике, а для   холодного анализа   того, что уже произошло. Для чего это трейдеру Проблема:   Большинство индикаторов показывают только «здесь и сейчас». Вы зак
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Индикаторы
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
CVD SmoothFlow Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Индикаторы
CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Неограниченный анализ объема для любых активов! CVD SmoothFlow Pro — это идеальное решение для трейдеров, ищущих точный и неограниченный анализ объема. Используя расчет Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) с продвинутой фильтрацией шума, Pro-версия предоставляет гибкость и точность, необходимые для торговли любыми финансовыми активами. Что предлагает CVD SmoothFlow Pro? Четкий анализ : Фильтрует шум и выделяет значимые объемные движения по любым финансовым активам. ️ Точная
Price Alerts Advanced Price Target Notifications
Elsayed Mohamed Kamal Elsayed Abdelwadod
Индикаторы
Price Alerts - Advanced Price Target Notifications Never miss important price levels again! Price Alert Pro lets traders: • Set unlimited price target alerts • Receive instant desktop and mobile notifications • Visually track progress to each target • Customize alert sounds and frequencies • Manage all alerts from an intuitive panel Perfect for: - Breakout traders waiting for key levels - News traders monitoring reaction points - Position traders managing multiple targets - All traders who c
KT Volume Profile MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Volume Profile отображает данные о накоплении объема в виде гистограммы по оси Y, позволяя определить торговую активность в определённые периоды времени и на разных ценовых уровнях. Point of Control (POC) в Volume Profile POC обозначает ценовой уровень с наибольшим объёмом торгов в пределах всей гистограммы профиля объема. Он часто используется как уровень поддержки/сопротивления или ключевая область, где цена повторно тестируется перед движением в определённом направлении. Особенности Очен
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Другие продукты этого автора
Xauxag panel gestion mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Эксперты
XAU/XAG Panel Gestion Introduction Gold (XAU) vs. Silver (XAG) arbitrage is a cornerstone strategy for hedge funds and institutional traders. This professional-grade panel for MetaTrader 5 provides an all-in-one control station to exploit correlation gaps and relative strength between these two precious metals. Designed for surgical precision, it automates complex ratio calculations and risk management to ensure flawless execution. 1. Dual-Leg Trading System (Arbitrage) Unlike standard directio
Pairs synthetique mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Pairs Synthetic Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Master Correlation Trading Correlation trading and statistical arbitrage are now within your reach thanks to the Pairs Synthetic Pro indicator. This tool goes beyond simple ratio analysis, acting as a specialized radar for detecting price imbalances between two assets to anticipate market corrections. For example, when Brent rises while WTI lags, the price spread widens. Our indicator, integrated with adaptive Bollinger Bands, identifies when this d
The trend filter
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Trend Filter By HYPOLITE MAKER (v3.00) Trend Filter is a visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to clean up your charts and display the market's true trend. It eliminates market noise and visual traps to help you stay on the right side of the market, with significantly less lag than standard moving averages. Visuals & Key Features The Central Line: It changes color to give you the market direction at a glance. Green for an uptrend, Red for a downtrend, and Yellow when the market is hesitatin
True strength index mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 Visual representation Thick blue line: The main TSI, which tracks market momentum. Thick red line: The signal line, which follows the main line closely to identify crossovers. Thin blue bars: Histogram bars extending from the zero line to the main blue line. Dotted gray line: The zero level, providing a clear reference for trend reversals. Operational advantages Fixed scale: The range remains constant between -0.000001 and +0.000001 for consistent reading. No repain
Price manipulation risk mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Risk Assessment and Manipulation Detection Tool The Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current level of market risk. It analyzes price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to identify unstable or potentially manipulated phases. This tool helps traders avoid traps, filter out false signals, and improve entry and exit timing. Product Objective Provide a visual and immediate assessment of market condi
Kst pro tools MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
KST Pro Tools: Advanced Momentum Indicator KST Pro Tools is an advanced and optimized implementation of Martin Pring’s Know Sure Thing (KST) indicator. Designed for traders seeking an objective reading of market momentum, this tool filters out market noise to highlight only the phases of directional acceleration. Through intelligent filtering logic, KST Pro Tools allows you to quickly identify dominant trends and distinguish between phases of strength and periods of neutrality. Key Features Opti
Canal icare MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
ICARUS CHANNEL The ICARUS CHANNEL is a technical indicator designed to identify extreme price zones and optimize your entry and exit points in the market. How It Works The tool is based on a Simple Moving Average (SMA) , which represents the fair market value. Around this line, it identifies overbought (Premium) and oversold (Discount) zones: Premium Zone (Orange): Price is considered too high. Ideal for selling (short). Discount Zone (Blue): Price is considered a bargain. Ideal for buying (long
Four rsi mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Multi-RSI: 4 RSI in 1 for Comprehensive and Fast Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a professional. Multi-RSI combines four distinct RSI indicators into a single window, providing a clear view of market dynamics across multiple timeframes. Each RSI features a configurable period to adapt to your specific trading strategies and styles. Key Features 4 RSI in one indicator: Track multiple timeframes simultaneously. Fully customizable periods: Individually adjust each RSI to f
Pairs synthetique mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Pairs Synthetic Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Master Correlation Trading Correlation trading and statistical arbitrage are now within your reach thanks to the Pairs Synthetic Pro indicator. This tool goes beyond simple ratio analysis, acting as a specialized radar for detecting price imbalances between two assets to anticipate market corrections. For example, when Brent rises while WTI lags, the price spread widens. Our indicator, integrated with adaptive Bollinger Bands, identifies when this d
Vortex oscillator mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: The Power of Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is an advanced trading tool that transforms the classic Vortex indicator into a highly responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it merges price action and volume to reveal the true strength behind every market movement. What Makes VORTEX OSCILLATOR Unique Most indicators simply follow price, often resulting in late entries. VORTEX OSCILLATOR utilizes a mathematical approach centered on Volume-
Fisher Transform MT4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
True strength index mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
TrueStrength Oscillator v1.00 Visual representation Thick blue line: The main TSI, which tracks market momentum. Thick red line: The signal line, which follows the main line closely to identify crossovers. Thin blue bars: Histogram bars extending from the zero line to the main blue line. Dotted gray line: The zero level, providing a clear reference for trend reversals. Operational advantages Fixed scale: The range remains constant between -0.000001 and +0.000001 for consistent reading. No repain
Klinger volume oscillator mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicato
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Risk Assessment and Manipulation Detection Tool The Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current level of market risk. It analyzes price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to identify unstable or potentially manipulated phases. This tool helps traders avoid traps, filter out false signals, and improve entry and exit timing. Product Objective Provide a visual and immediate assessment of market condi
Kst pro tools
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
KST Pro Tools: Advanced Momentum Indicator KST Pro Tools is an advanced implementation of the famous Know Sure Thing (KST) indicator by Martin Pring. Designed for traders seeking an objective reading of momentum, this tool filters out market noise to highlight only the phases of directional acceleration. Through an intelligent filtering logic, KST Pro Tools allows you to quickly identify dominant trends and distinguish strong momentum phases from periods of market neutrality. Key Features Optimi
Canal icare
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
ICARUS CHANNEL The ICARUS CHANNEL is a technical indicator designed to identify extreme price zones and optimize your entry and exit points in the market. How It Works The tool is based on a Simple Moving Average (SMA) , which represents the fair market value. Around this line, it identifies overbought (Premium) and oversold (Discount) zones: Premium Zone (Orange): Price is considered too high. Ideal for selling (short). Discount Zone (Blue): Price is considered a bargain. Ideal for buying (long
Four rsi mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Multi-RSI: 4 RSI in 1 for Comprehensive and Fast Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a professional. Multi-RSI combines four distinct RSI indicators into a single window, providing a clear view of market dynamics across multiple timeframes. Each RSI features a configurable period to adapt to your specific trading strategies and styles. Key Features 4 RSI in one indicator: Track multiple timeframes simultaneously. Fully customizable periods: Individually adjust each RSI to f
Vortex oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: The Power of Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is an advanced trading tool that transforms the classic Vortex indicator into a highly responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it merges price action and volume to reveal the true strength behind every market movement. What Makes VORTEX OSCILLATOR Unique Most indicators simply follow price, often resulting in late entries. VORTEX OSCILLATOR utilizes a mathematical approach centered on Volume-
Fisher Transform MT5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
Klinger volume oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicat
Forex flux liquidity
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Raw Strength & Currency Flow Analyzer for MetaTrader 5. FOREX FLUX LIQUIDITY is a high-precision dashboard designed to instantly identify where the "smart money" is moving. By scanning up to 28 currency pairs simultaneously, this tool filters out market noise to reveal the true intrinsic strength and current liquidity of every major currency. 1. Reading and Interpretation The interface utilizes a dual-visual system for lightning-fast decision-making: The Power Gauge: Measures the cu
Canal of shizukesa
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
SHIZUKESA Channel – Precision Volatility via Kijun Dynamics The SHIZUKESA Channel (Japanese for "Serenity") is a high-performance technical analysis tool built for traders who demand structural clarity. Unlike standard envelopes or Bollinger Bands that fluctuate with noise, this channel is mathematically rigid : it creates a 100% synchronized clone of the Kijun-Sen to identify objective price deviations. Core Features & Functionality Perfect Clone Structure : The bands do not rely on variable st
Trend series indicator
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
The Trend Series Indicator is a momentum-based tool designed to isolate and quantify the persistence of price cycles. While traditional oscillators like RSI or Stochastics often "flatten" during strong trends, the TSI measures the actual duration of the current market impulse. How It Works The indicator tracks the sequence of consecutive directional closes: Green Bars (Positive): Counts the streak of bullish candles. Each new higher close increments the bar (+1, +2, +3...). Red Bars (Negative):
Schaff trend cycle mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
STC Pro-Volume Dynamics: Advanced Momentum & Market Pressure Indicator STC Pro-Volume Dynamics is a high-performance trend cycle indicator developed for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for systematic and discretionary traders who demand precision, it merges the proven Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) algorithm with an integrated visual analysis of execution volumes. The objective of this tool is not to provide "magic" predictions, but to deliver a clear, stable, and statistically actionable reading of price dy
Detrended price oscillator mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Trading isn't just about whether the price is going up or down; it's about how it is moving. The DPO is a structural indicator that neutralizes the underlying trend to isolate the market's pure cyclic component. What is the DPO, really? Mathematically, the DPO measures the distance between the current price and its moving average. It doesn't follow direction: It measures speed and acceleration. The "Detrending" concept: By subtracting the trend (the average), the indicator "flattens" the price.
Candle liquidity volume
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Volume Color Candles v1.02   is an MT5 indicator that colors candlesticks based on their direction and relative volume. Bullish candles transition from light green to dark green, bearish candles from light red to dark red, featuring 8 gradient levels per direction (16 individually adjustable colors total). Parameters : 21 inputs including 16 customizable colors, volume average period (20), "high volume only" option, and threshold multiplier (1.2x). The algorithm compares current tick_volume to i
Market sentiment mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Why MarketSentiment Pro? Standard indicators only look at a single timeframe, leaving you blind to the bigger picture. Our proprietary algorithm analyzes 4 simultaneous time cycles across 4 different assets on a single screen. This gives you a unique "Eagle Eye" view of the market. Relative Strength Algorithm: Pure mathematical calculation based on the price position within its recent range ( $Position = \frac{Price - Low}{High - Low}$ ). 80% Reliability Target: By waiting for all 4 gauges to
Trail of SMOKE
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Trail of SMOKE v1.0 The Kinetic Footprint of Price. Trail of SMOKE is an advanced momentum indicator that transforms raw volatility into a fluid visual structure. While traditional indicators merely follow price with a lag, Trail of SMOKE projects market energy to identify zones of real acceleration and institutional exhaustion. The Science Behind the "SMOKE" The name isn't just for aesthetics. The indicator functions like an aerodynamic slipstream: Force Projection: It calculates the gap betwee
Lyapunov exponent
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Lyapunov Exponent Indicator for MT5 Measures the rate at which nearby market trajectories diverge over time — a concept from chaos theory applied to price series. What it measures The speed at which two initially close market states diverge. Fast divergence indicates a chaotic/trending regime. Convergence indicates a stable/consolidating regime. Reading the indicator Value near 1 → market in chaotic / trending regime Value near 0 → market in stable / ranging regime White line : Lyapunov exponent
Asymmetry lnp
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
ASYMMETRY OF LOSSES & PROFITS — MT5 Indicator The concept Most traders know their loss in %. Few know how much they need to gain to get back to breakeven. This is the mathematical asymmetry of markets: losing 50% doesn't require +50% to recover — it requires +100% . The bigger the loss, the more disproportionate the recovery effort. Loss Required gain to recover -10% +11.1% -25% +33.3% -50% +100% -75% +300% -90% +900% This indicator makes that number visible, continuously, directly on your MT5 c
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв