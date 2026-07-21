Follow the smart money, not lagging indicators.

Stop guessing where the market will turn. The Volume Profile Global shows you exactly where buyers and sellers clash by displaying volume at specific price levels. It's the roadmap used by professionals, directly on your chart.

What it does for you:

The POC (Point of Control): It automatically plots the exact price level with the highest traded volume. This is your most powerful support or resistance level and a natural magnet for price.

The Value Area (VAH / VAL): It clearly outlines the zone where the majority of trading activity occurred. Ideal for spotting bounces at the edges or anticipating breakouts.

Precision Median Lines: Fine dotted lines are drawn halfway between the POC and the Value Area boundaries. Perfect for fine-tuning your take-profit targets or scaling into trades.

Clean and Non-Intrusive Display: The histogram is cleanly offset to the right side of the screen. It clearly separates buying and selling volume without ever obstructing your candlesticks.

In summary: No complex theories or endless setups. You add it to your chart and instantly see where the real liquidity zones are to make informed trading decisions. Naturally, all settings are easily customizable to perfectly fit your own strategy.