Bollinger bands ts
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
Bollinger Bands Indicator
The Bollinger Bands indicator is a popular MT5 trading tool created by John Bollinger. It has three lines: a Middle Band (Moving Average), Upper Band, and Lower Band. The bands become wider when market volatility is high and narrower when volatility is low.
Benefits
- Shows overbought and oversold areas.
- Measures market volatility.
- Helps find trend reversals and breakouts.
- Works on Forex, Gold, Stocks, Indices, and Crypto.
- Suitable for scalping, intraday, swing, and long-term trading.
- Can be used with RSI, MACD, or Moving Averages for better signals.
How to Use
Buy Signal
- Wait for price to touch the lower band.
- Confirm with a bullish candle or another indicator.
- Enter a buy trade.
- Place stop loss below the recent low.
- Take profit at the middle or upper band.
Sell Signal
- Wait for price to touch the upper band.
- Confirm with a bearish candle or another indicator.
- Enter a sell trade.
- Place stop loss above the recent high.
- Take profit at the middle or lower band.
Tips
Always use risk management and wait for confirmation before entering a trade. Trade with the main trend and use a stop loss to protect your capital.