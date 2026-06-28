Taobel Divergence Detector

Taobel Divergence Detector is an advanced divergence analysis indicator designed for traders who want more than simple divergence type. It combines Regular Divergence, Hidden Divergence, multi-timeframe trend analysis, performance statistics, and an integrated trade management panel into one professional trading workspace.

Taobel Divergence Detector evaluates market context, tracks historical performance, and provides actionable trade information to help traders make more informed decisions.

Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, the indicator delivers clean, non-repainting divergence signals together with market intelligence and risk management tools.

Watch out! 

Expert Advisor using Taobel Divergence Detector Indicator will be Available very soon!

Key Features

Professional Dashboard

A modern dashboard displays essential market information at a glance, including:
Current symbol and timeframe
Multi-timeframe market context
Trend direction
Signal status
Last detected signal
Signal quality score
Live divergence statistics
Suggested trading parameters
Detects Four Types of Divergence
The indicator automatically identifies:
✔ Regular Bullish Divergence
✔ Regular Bearish Divergence
✔ Hidden Bullish Divergence
✔ Hidden Bearish Divergence

Signals are clearly displayed on the chart with visual markers for easy interpretation.

Multi-Timeframe Market Context

Instead of relying only on the current timeframe, the indicator analyzes higher timeframes to determine the prevailing market direction.
Example:
H1 Bullish
H4 Bearish
Overall Market Bias

This helps traders avoid taking divergence signals against the dominant trend.

Historical Performance Statistics
One of the standout features is the built-in statistics engine.
The dashboard tracks:
Total Regular Bullish signals
Total Regular Bearish signals
Total Hidden Bullish signals
Total Hidden Bearish signals
Individual historical win rates
Overall signal performance
This enables traders to evaluate which divergence types have historically performed best.
Smart Trade Panel
The integrated trade panel provides suggested trading parameters based on the detected setup.
Features include:
Suggested lot size
Recommended Stop Loss
Recommended Take Profit
Risk-adjusted values
Quick Buy button
Quick Sell button

Close All button

Automatic Signal Quality Assessment
Every divergence is evaluated before being presented.
The indicator grades signal quality using market conditions, helping traders focus on stronger opportunities.
Intelligent Market Context
The indicator evaluates:
Trend strength
Market direction
Trend quality
Multi-timeframe alignment
This reduces low-probability trades.
Professional Chart Display
The indicator automatically draws:
Divergence lines
Signal arrows
Profit targets
Signal labels
Trade annotations

All objects are designed to keep charts clear and easy to read.

Performance Monitoring
Track:
Historical win rate
Signal frequency
Recent trade outcomes
Total detected opportunities
Suitable For
Forex
Gold (XAUUSD)
Indices
CFDs
Crypto (supported by your broker)
Timeframes
Works on all major timeframes including:
M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4

D1

Main Advantages
✔ Non-repainting divergence detection
✔ Professional dashboard
✔ Multi-timeframe trend analysis
✔ Historical signal statistics
✔ Built-in trade panel
✔ Live market context
✔ Clean chart visualization

✔ Suitable for beginners and professionals

Recommended Usage
For best results:
Confirm divergence and type of arrow shown on chart

  • Up Arrow - Buy
  • Down Arrow - Sell
Recommended stop loss and profit target also provided upon signal generation 
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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