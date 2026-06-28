Taobel Divergence Detector is an advanced divergence analysis indicator designed for traders who want more than simple divergence type. It combines Regular Divergence, Hidden Divergence, multi-timeframe trend analysis, performance statistics, and an integrated trade management panel into one professional trading workspace.
Taobel Divergence Detector evaluates market context, tracks historical performance, and provides actionable trade information to help traders make more informed decisions.
Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, the indicator delivers clean, non-repainting divergence signals together with market intelligence and risk management tools.
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Expert Advisor using Taobel Divergence Detector Indicator will be Available very soon!
Key Features
Professional Dashboard
A modern dashboard displays essential market information at a glance, including:
Current symbol and timeframe
Multi-timeframe market context
Trend direction
Signal status
Last detected signal
Signal quality score
Live divergence statistics
Suggested trading parameters
Detects Four Types of Divergence
The indicator automatically identifies:
✔ Regular Bullish Divergence
✔ Regular Bearish Divergence
✔ Hidden Bullish Divergence
✔ Hidden Bearish Divergence
Signals are clearly displayed on the chart with visual markers for easy interpretation.
Multi-Timeframe Market Context
Instead of relying only on the current timeframe, the indicator analyzes higher timeframes to determine the prevailing market direction.
Example:
H1 Bullish
H4 Bearish
Overall Market Bias
This helps traders avoid taking divergence signals against the dominant trend.
Historical Performance Statistics
One of the standout features is the built-in statistics engine.
The dashboard tracks:
Total Regular Bullish signals
Total Regular Bearish signals
Total Hidden Bullish signals
Total Hidden Bearish signals
Individual historical win rates
Overall signal performance
This enables traders to evaluate which divergence types have historically performed best.
Smart Trade Panel
The integrated trade panel provides suggested trading parameters based on the detected setup.
Features include:
Suggested lot size
Recommended Stop Loss
Recommended Take Profit
Risk-adjusted values
Quick Buy button
Quick Sell button
Automatic Signal Quality Assessment
Every divergence is evaluated before being presented.
The indicator grades signal quality using market conditions, helping traders focus on stronger opportunities.
Intelligent Market Context
The indicator evaluates:
Trend strength
Market direction
Trend quality
Multi-timeframe alignment
This reduces low-probability trades.
Professional Chart Display
The indicator automatically draws:
Divergence lines
Signal arrows
Profit targets
Signal labels
Trade annotations
All objects are designed to keep charts clear and easy to read.
Performance Monitoring
Track:
Historical win rate
Signal frequency
Recent trade outcomes
Total detected opportunities
Suitable For
Forex
Gold (XAUUSD)
Indices
CFDs
Crypto (supported by your broker)
Timeframes
Works on all major timeframes including:
M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4
Main Advantages
✔ Non-repainting divergence detection
✔ Professional dashboard
✔ Multi-timeframe trend analysis
✔ Historical signal statistics
✔ Built-in trade panel
✔ Live market context
✔ Clean chart visualization
✔ Suitable for beginners and professionals
Recommended Usage
For best results:
Confirm divergence and type of arrow shown on chart
- Up Arrow - Buy
- Down Arrow - Sell
Recommended stop loss and profit target also provided upon signal generation