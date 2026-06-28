Taobel Divergence Detector is an advanced divergence analysis indicator designed for traders who want more than simple divergence type. It combines Regular Divergence, Hidden Divergence, multi-timeframe trend analysis, performance statistics, and an integrated trade management panel into one professional trading workspace.

Taobel Divergence Detector evaluates market context, tracks historical performance, and provides actionable trade information to help traders make more informed decisions.

Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, the indicator delivers clean, non-repainting divergence signals together with market intelligence and risk management tools. Watch out! Expert Advisor using Taobel Divergence Detector Indicator will be Available very soon!

Key Features Professional Dashboard

A modern dashboard displays essential market information at a glance, including:

Current symbol and timeframe

Multi-timeframe market context

Trend direction

Signal status

Last detected signal

Signal quality score

Live divergence statistics

Suggested trading parameters

Detects Four Types of Divergence

The indicator automatically identifies:

✔ Regular Bullish Divergence

✔ Regular Bearish Divergence

✔ Hidden Bullish Divergence

✔ Hidden Bearish Divergence

Signals are clearly displayed on the chart with visual markers for easy interpretation. Multi-Timeframe Market Context

Instead of relying only on the current timeframe, the indicator analyzes higher timeframes to determine the prevailing market direction.

Example:

H1 Bullish

H4 Bearish

Overall Market Bias

This helps traders avoid taking divergence signals against the dominant trend.

Historical Performance Statistics

One of the standout features is the built-in statistics engine.

The dashboard tracks:

Total Regular Bullish signals

Total Regular Bearish signals

Total Hidden Bullish signals

Total Hidden Bearish signals

Individual historical win rates

Overall signal performance

This enables traders to evaluate which divergence types have historically performed best.

Smart Trade Panel

The integrated trade panel provides suggested trading parameters based on the detected setup.

Features include:

Suggested lot size

Recommended Stop Loss

Recommended Take Profit

Risk-adjusted values

Quick Buy button

Quick Sell button

Close All button

Automatic Signal Quality Assessment

Every divergence is evaluated before being presented.

The indicator grades signal quality using market conditions, helping traders focus on stronger opportunities.

Intelligent Market Context

The indicator evaluates:

Trend strength

Market direction

Trend quality

Multi-timeframe alignment

This reduces low-probability trades.

Professional Chart Display

The indicator automatically draws:

Divergence lines

Signal arrows

Profit targets

Signal labels

Trade annotations

All objects are designed to keep charts clear and easy to read.

Performance Monitoring

Track:

Historical win rate

Signal frequency

Recent trade outcomes

Total detected opportunities

Suitable For

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

CFDs

Crypto (supported by your broker)

Timeframes

Works on all major timeframes including:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

Main Advantages

✔ Non-repainting divergence detection

✔ Professional dashboard

✔ Multi-timeframe trend analysis

✔ Historical signal statistics

✔ Built-in trade panel

✔ Live market context

✔ Clean chart visualization

✔ Suitable for beginners and professionals

Recommended Usage

For best results:

Confirm divergence and type of arrow shown on chart

Up Arrow - Buy

Down Arrow - Sell

Recommended stop loss and profit target also provided upon signal generation