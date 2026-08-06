Kito Auto Trendline Pro

Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly adjusting trendlines. MAIN FEATURES • Confirmed closed-bar swing detection • Non-repainting structural anchors • Automatic support and resistance trendlines • ATR-normalized validation across symbols and timeframes • Independent touch and reaction analysis • Duplicate and line-bundle suppression • 0–100 trendline strength scoring • Active, broken and retested line states • Confirmed breakout and retest markers • Finite adaptive projection instead of unlimited rays • Clean, Balanced and Detailed visual modes • Compact, full and collapsed dashboard views • Popup, sound, push and email notifications • Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe operation TRENDLINE STATES ACTIVE — The line has sufficient confirmed contacts and remains structurally valid. BROKEN — Price has closed beyond the ATR-normalized breakout threshold. RETESTED — A broken line has been revisited from the opposite side after price moved away. EMERGING — A valid two-anchor structure shown only in Detailed mode. VISUAL MODES Clean — Shows the primary support and resistance structures with minimal chart objects. Balanced — Shows a controlled number of strong lines, labels and event markers. Recommended default. Detailed — Adds emerging structures and pending retest tolerance information for deeper analysis. DASHBOARD INFORMATION • Current market-structure condition • Primary support and resistance prices • Strength score, touch count and line state • Price position relative to active structure • ATR distance to support and resistance • Latest breakout or retest event HOW TO USE 1. Attach the indicator to any supported MT5 chart. 2. Start with Balanced sensitivity and Balanced visual mode. 3. Use the primary support and resistance cards to locate the strongest active structures. 4. Read ACTIVE, BROKEN and RETESTED states together with the strength score. 5. Confirm entries independently with price action, risk management and your trading plan. IMPORTANT Kito AutoTrend Pro is an analytical indicator. It does not open, manage or close trades. Historical structures and scores do not guarantee future price reactions. Always use appropriate risk management and independent confirmation. DEFAULT SETTINGS Sensitivity: Balanced Maximum trendlines: 2 per side Lookback: 1200 bars Show broken lines: Yes Visual mode: Balanced Dashboard: On Dashboard start mode: Compact Breakout alerts: On Retest alerts: On Push notifications: Off Email alerts: Off


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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