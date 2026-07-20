NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength
- 指标
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Okechukwu Maxwell OkekeKitosDigitalwares develops high-quality MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors and indicators focused on reliability, efficiency, and practical trading solutions.
- 版本: 2.0
NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength ELITE
A professional MT5 indicator that identifies trend direction, measures trend strength and highlights high-quality market activation points.
Key features
- Clear 0–100 trend-strength display
- Bullish, bearish and neutral market states
- Adaptive market-regime detection
- Closed-bar, non-repainting signals
- Bullish and bearish activation markers
- Intelligent control of repeated signals
- Historical signals for chart evaluation
- Customizable calculation settings
- Compact real-time status panel
- Popup, push, email and sound alerts
- Suitable for all symbols and timeframes
- Lightweight and fully standalone
- Compatible with manual and automated trading systems
Signal interpretation
- Green: Bullish trend conditions
- Red: Bearish trend conditions
- Gray: Mixed or neutral conditions
- Green marker: Bullish activation
- Red marker: Bearish activation
NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength ELITE helps traders identify when a genuine directional move is developing and avoid weak, uncertain or exhausted market conditions.
The indicator does not execute or manage trades. It should be combined with appropriate entry confirmation and risk management.