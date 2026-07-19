Delta Exchange Trading Panel for MT5
- Utilities
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Delta Exchange Trading Panel for MT5.
Panel will help traders to send instant orders from MT5 to delta exchange.
It supports limit, market, sl tp, bracket orders, trail sl orders
It shows 100% correct liquidation price before you open a trade matching with Delta exchange website or app,
Shows exit pnl and stop pnl,
Allows cancel order, close position, buy and sell
It shows pnl info, side, size, entry, tp/sl info
Create api key and add your API key in utility setting
Go to Tools - Expert Advistor tab and add following url "api.india.delta.exchange"