Delta Exchange Trading Panel for MT5

  • Утилиты
  • Rajesh Kumar Nait
    Rajesh Kumar Nait

    Rajesh Kumar Nait

    4.9 (31)
    Привет, я Раджеш, разработчик MQL с дипломом бакалавра в области информационных технологий. Обладая более чем 12-летним опытом программирования, я перешел от работы PHP-разработчиком, специализирующимся на веб-разработке, к полноценному программисту MQL5 и трейдеру криптовалютой.
    41 продукт 30 кодов 5 тем 286 комментариев
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

Delta Exchange Trading Panel for MT5.

Panel will help traders to send instant orders from MT5 to delta exchange.

It supports limit, market, sl tp, bracket orders, trail sl orders

It shows 100% correct liquidation price before you open a trade matching with Delta exchange website or app,

Shows exit pnl and stop pnl,

Allows cancel order, close position, buy and sell

It shows pnl info, side, size, entry, tp/sl info 

Create api key and add your API key in utility setting

Go to Tools - Expert Advistor tab and add following url "api.india.delta.exchange"

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EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Утилиты
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Previous Day Week Month High Low with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отображает до 6 уровней, которые можно включать и выключать, чтобы сделать график чище в соответствии с требованиями трейдера. Эти 6 уровней разделены на 2 набора: высокий и низкий. Для каждого набора можно выбрать другой таймфрейм Он основан на стратегии разворота предыдущего максимума-минимума, поскольку считается, что цена обычно показывает отклонение на меньшем временном интервале, таком как 5 минут, когда цена достигает дневного, недельного или месячного максимума-минимум
Double Top and Double Bottom
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This indicator finds Double Top and Double bottom Example : What is Double Top When price establishes a new high and then falls, then reverse to the same candle area of High then its considered a valid double top and vice versa for double bottom. 1. It plots and high and low on visible chart if ChartChange is set to true else it searches on new bar opening 2. If there is double top and double bottom found in visible chart window then it plots a line 3. It has options to customize text color, tex
FREE
Real Spinning Top Candlestick
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор реального волчка Он обнаруживает точную волчку на графике со сбалансированным соотношением высоты тела и фитиля, что является истинным значением волчка, которое отличает его от Молотов и Доджи или Нулевой свечи. Этот индикатор отображает иконку с крыльями на количестве волчков, найденных на графике. Настройки включают Количество баров: настроить поиск по количеству баров. Цвет значка: изменить цвет значка Код значка: изменить код крыла для значка
FREE
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Утилиты
Crypto Ticks для MetaTrader 5 – Потоковые данные тиков и стакана ордеров в реальном времени Обзор Crypto Ticks передаёт тиковые данные и глубину рынка от ведущих криптобирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Подходит для трейдеров, которым нужны точные данные для скальпинга, алгоритмических стратегий и тестирования. Поддерживаемые биржи Binance: Spot  и Futures  KuCoin: Spot и Futures (поддержка стакана) Bybit: Futures и Inverse Futures XT.com: Spot и Futures Основные функции Потоковая передача тиков через
Previous Candle High Low with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отображает до 6 уровней, которые можно включать и выключать, чтобы сделать график чище в соответствии с требованиями трейдера. Эти 6 уровней разделены на 2 набора: высокий и низкий. Для каждого набора можно выбрать другой таймфрейм Он основан на стратегии разворота предыдущего максимума-минимума, поскольку считается, что цена обычно показывает отклонение на меньшем временном интервале, таком как 5 минут, когда цена достигает дневного, недельного или месячного максимума-минимум
Auto Trend Line Channel with Alert
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Добавьте этот индикатор на график и установите ExtDepth Setting ZigZag. Он дает мгновенное оповещение, когда цена касается линии тренда Верхнего, Нижнего или Среднего канала. Функции : -Включить / отключить оповещения в верхней, нижней или средней строке - Добавить паузу после оповещения в секундах - Приостановить или возобновить канал тренда с помощью кнопки на графике - Добавьте ранние оповещения, добавив пункты в поле ввода, например, цена ETH составляет 2900,25, здесь цифры 25 - это «точк
Double Click to Set Price Alert for MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Двойной щелчок по нескольким символам в любом месте на графике, чтобы установить ценовое оповещение и получать уведомления от Terminal Alert или Push Notification 1. Добавьте утилиту советника на график 2. Просмотрите диаграмму с помощью клавиш <- влево или -> вправо. 3. Дважды щелкните в любом месте на графике, и он добавит линию, перетащите эту линию, чтобы установить желаемую цену, и вуаля, оповещение установлено! Когда цена дойдет до линии, она уведомит вас либо терминалом, либо push-увед
Cobra Pivot Points MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Cobra Pivot Points — это индикатор для построения наиболее оптимизированных точек разворота, который вы можете протестировать самостоятельно, загрузив ДЕМО-версию. 1. Выберите два лучших режима поворота: повороты Cobra или повороты Camrilla. 2. Вы можете использовать любой таймфрейм, не ограничиваясь D1. 3. Вы можете играть со значением High Low Close предыдущего дня с помощью параметра Shift. 1 = предыдущий бар, 2 = бар перед предыдущим баром и так далее. Этот параметр поможет вам в исследов
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Мультивалютный сканер предыдущей свечи или предыдущего бара позволяет сканировать многосимвольные графики с любым пользовательским таймфреймом, который вы выбираете в настройках индикатора. В зависимости от продукта: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110229 Его можно использовать для сканирования нескольких символов для определения максимума-минимума предыдущего дня, максимума-минимума предыдущей недели, максимума-минимума предыдущего месяца или любого пользовательского таймфрейма, напри
Multi Symbol Pivot Point Scanners MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Мультисимвольный сканер точек разворота сканирует все символы, доступные в обзоре рынка, на предмет точек разворота пола, Вуди, Камарильи, Демарка или Фибоначчи. Вы можете выбрать любой таймфрейм для расчета точек разворота и получения оповещений, когда цена касается этих уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Для визуальных точек разворота. Вас может заинтересовать этот продукт: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110231 Имеет опции для выбора различных типов оповещений. Вы можете выбрать и
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Библиотеки
Эта библиотека позволит вам управлять сделками с использованием любого вашего советника, и ее очень легко интегрировать в любой советник, что вы можете сделать самостоятельно с помощью кода сценария, упомянутого в описании, а также демонстрационных примеров на видео, которые показывают весь процесс. Этот продукт позволяет осуществлять торговые операции через API и не включает графики. Пользователи могут использовать графики брокеров, предоставляющих графики криптовалют, и отправлять заказы на Bi
Bybit EA Connector Library for MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Библиотеки
Эта библиотека позволяет управлять торговыми операциями с помощью любого вашего советника (EA) и очень проста в интеграции с любым EA. Вы можете выполнить интеграцию самостоятельно, используя код скрипта, указанный в описании, а также демонстрационные видео, которые показывают весь процесс полностью. Данный продукт позволяет выполнять торговые операции на бирже Bybit через API. Этот инструмент не имеет функции построения графиков , поэтому пользователи могут использовать другие символы, предоста
Malaysian SNR MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Malaysian SNR — это система уровней поддержки и сопротивления, используемая трейдерами из Малайзии. Это быстрый способ для скальперов и внутридневных трейдеров находить уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Этот индикатор включает: Панель для отображения / скрытия уровней поддержки и сопротивления Фильтр отклонения тени (Wick Rejection), чтобы показывать только подтвержденные уровни SNR Возможность показывать / скрывать цены на уровнях Работает только на видимой области графика. Вы можете изменять м
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Crypto.com в МТ5 Live Candlestick Stream в Metatrader 5 из веб-сокета Crypto.com Это данные OHCLV (Open High Low Close Real Volume) в режиме реального времени.  трейдеры, если на минутном графике данные OHLC неверны, это может дать неверный анализ при изучении технического графика. Этот продукт гарантирует, что он дает точные данные в режиме реального времени, что может помочь в ручном анализе. вы можете проверить мой другой криптопродукт в моем профиле https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshn
Patterns Explorer for Triangle Wedge Trend Channel
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Обозреватель паттернов для паттерна треугольника, такого как симметричный треугольник, асимметричный треугольник или прямоугольный треугольник, паттерна клина, такого как восходящий клин или падающий клин, паттерна расширения и канала тренда. Этот индикатор исследует исторические паттерны, а также текущие паттерны. Это лучший индикатор для тех, кто пытается сэкономить время, вручную рисуя линию тренда или треугольник, и хочет использовать это для автоматического анализа построения лучших патте
Kraken Futures History Updater
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Панель обновления истории фьючерсов Kraken Crypto Exchange Функции : 1. Он создаст символ на основе настроек и полностью обновит историю, которая доступна для символа в Kraken API. Эта панель обновляет историю по фьючерсным символам Kraken с данными Open High Low Close, а также печатает сообщение, когда обновление истории завершено. Обратите внимание, что это не РЕАЛЬНЫЕ данные.   3. Вам необходимо добавить URL-адрес Kraken API, как указано на вкладке «Инструменты» > «Параметры» > «Разрешить
EMA Scalping Multi Symbols Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
5 EMA Scalping Strategy Multi Symbol Scanner This EA utility will scan all symbols which are selected in marketwatch and alert when such condition is formed in chart when Candle low is above EMA 5 for Sell alert and Candle high is lower from EMA5 so you can be ready before selling or buying for scalping purpose on 5min chart For more details watch attached video Logic : When a candle closes above 5 EMA in 5 mins chart, Wait for its low to break and Sell when low is broken by wick, Your SL shou
Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner сканирует все символы, выбранные в обзоре рынка. Это поможет легко найти двойную вершину, двойное дно или любой уровень расширения Фибоначчи, когда цена вот-вот достигнет этих уровней. Вы можете выбрать Timeframe и несколько Extdepths (до 3) Zigzag. Рекомендуемые зигзаги 21, 34 и 55, которые охватывают все типы зигзага и шум фильтра. Вы можете настроить получение либо оповещения терминала, либо push-уведомления, либо и того, и другого.
Break of Structure
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Рыночные структуры - это те, которые при прорыве на более высоком таймфрейме могут помочь трейдеру очистить тренд. 1. Этот индикатор нарисует ZigZag только до 2 последних структур (предыдущий максимум и минимум ZigZag), а новый бар ZigZag будет сформирован только тогда, когда произойдет разрыв структуры. 2. Он дает Терминал и Push-уведомление о нарушении структуры 3. Увеличьте и уменьшите Extdepth зигзага с помощью клавиш [ и ] для регулировки колебания 4. Измените цвета линий AB BC и CD. 5
CB1 Swing Breakout Change of Character Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Сканер прорыва Fibo Musang FMBCR CB1 MT5 Fibo Musang CB1 или Candle Break 1 — это стратегия, которая очень хорошо работает на золоте XAUUSD и других символах форекс. Этот сканер поможет вам очень быстро сканировать многосимвольные валюты и получать оповещения о прорыве FMCBR CB1. Пожалуйста, смотрите видео для получения более подробной информации, поскольку оно полностью настраивается в соответствии с предпочтениями трейдера: 1. Вы можете выбрать таймфрейм и историю баров 2. Вы можете измен
Double Click to Set Price Alert
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Утилиты
Двойной щелчок по нескольким символам в любом месте на графике, чтобы установить ценовое оповещение и получать уведомления от Terminal Alert или Push Notification 1. Добавьте утилиту советника на график 2. Просмотрите диаграмму с помощью клавиш <- влево или -> вправо. 3. Дважды щелкните в любом месте на графике, и он добавит линию, перетащите эту линию, чтобы установить желаемую цену, и вуаля, оповещение установлено! Когда цена дойдет до линии, она уведомит вас либо терминалом, либо push-увед
Control Candle Multiple Inside Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Control Candle is the candlestick which holds multiple inside bars and are in control until its high low range is broken by close of any candlestick. When control candle is broken, price may act on these control candle as support and resistance. This indicator create rectangles on chart which will help you find control candles fast. Control candle indicator box is customizable by color, style, width and other options in indicator settings.
Cobra Levels
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Уровни кобры Это 6 наборов уровней с двумя частотными режимами, которые работают на универсальном рынке, включая форекс, криптовалюту, товарный, изящный и банковский. Они публикуются на основе лучших исследований финансовых инструментов. Верхние уровни называются от U1 до U5, а нижние уровни называются от D1 до D5. Рынок может двигаться либо по внутренним каналам до U3 или D3 в нормальном состоянии, либо по внешним каналам от U4 до U5 или от D4 до D5 в нестабильном состоянии. Когда цена достиг
Fibonacci Font Label
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор позволяет отображать метки уровней Фибоначчи большим размером шрифта. . Он поддерживает до 25 уровней Фибоначчи. - Как только вы рисуете Фибоначчи, он показывает уровни, которые вы добавили в качестве входного параметра, с большим размером шрифта и выбранным вами цветом и шрифтом. Настраиваемые параметры: 1. Текстовый шрифт Фибо 2. Размер текста Фибо 3. Цвет текста Фибо 3. Добавьте описание к каждому уровню 4. Другие варианты, такие как якоря и степени.
Higher Time Frame Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор эффективно отслеживает любые свечи других таймфреймов, которые вы хотите отслеживать на том же графике. 1. Выберите любой более высокий таймфрейм для загрузки баров на тот же график. 2. Настройте цвета и стиль свечей. 3. Выберите количество баров для рисования свечей. 4. Отслеживайте завершенные свечи более высоких таймфреймов вместе с фитилем и телом. 5. Легко и удобно для тех, кто не хочет переключать график.
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (3)
Утилиты
Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
Cobra Pivots with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Cobra Pivot Points — это индикатор для построения наиболее оптимизированных точек разворота, который вы можете протестировать самостоятельно, загрузив ДЕМО-версию. 1. Выберите два лучших режима поворота: повороты Cobra или повороты Camrilla. 2. Вы можете использовать любой таймфрейм, не ограничиваясь D1. 3. Вы можете играть со значением High Low Close предыдущего дня с помощью параметра Shift. 1 = предыдущий бар, 2 = бар перед предыдущим баром и так далее. Этот параметр поможет вам в исследов
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Мультивалютный сканер предыдущей свечи или предыдущего бара позволяет сканировать многосимвольные графики с любым пользовательским таймфреймом, который вы выбираете в настройках индикатора. В зависимости от продукта: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78657. Его можно использовать для сканирования нескольких символов для определения максимума-минимума предыдущего дня, максимума-минимума предыдущей недели, максимума-минимума предыдущего месяца или любого пользовательского таймфрейма, напри
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Мультисимвольный сканер точек разворота сканирует все символы, доступные в обзоре рынка, на предмет точек разворота пола, Вуди, Камарильи, Демарка или Фибоначчи. Вы можете выбрать любой таймфрейм для расчета точек разворота и получения оповещений, когда цена касается этих уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Для визуальных точек разворота. Вас может заинтересовать этот продукт: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110072. Имеет опции для выбора различных типов оповещений. Вы можете выбрать
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