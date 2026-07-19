Delta Exchange Trading Panel for MT5
- Утилиты
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Rajesh Kumar NaitПривет, я Раджеш, разработчик MQL с дипломом бакалавра в области информационных технологий. Обладая более чем 12-летним опытом программирования, я перешел от работы PHP-разработчиком, специализирующимся на веб-разработке, к полноценному программисту MQL5 и трейдеру криптовалютой.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Delta Exchange Trading Panel for MT5.
Panel will help traders to send instant orders from MT5 to delta exchange.
It supports limit, market, sl tp, bracket orders, trail sl orders
It shows 100% correct liquidation price before you open a trade matching with Delta exchange website or app,
Shows exit pnl and stop pnl,
Allows cancel order, close position, buy and sell
It shows pnl info, side, size, entry, tp/sl info
Create api key and add your API key in utility setting
Go to Tools - Expert Advistor tab and add following url "api.india.delta.exchange"