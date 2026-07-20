Arc Velocity Pulse

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ARC VELOCITY PULSE
Parabolic SAR Direction + ROC Recovery for XAUUSD
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Arc Velocity Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional movement, momentum acceleration, and volatility-based trade levels.

The indicator combines Parabolic SAR direction analysis with Rate of Change recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, session control, and real-time alerts.

Its purpose is to filter weak market conditions and focus on structured opportunities where price direction and momentum recovery support the same trading idea.

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CORE CONCEPT
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Arc Velocity Pulse uses a structured confirmation process.

First, the internal Gold calculation engine checks whether the projected target aligns with calculated Gann and Fibonacci zones.

Second, Parabolic SAR confirms whether the active market direction supports the potential setup.

Third, Rate of Change measures whether momentum is recovering with enough directional pressure.

A signal is displayed only when all required confirmations agree with candle direction, trading-session rules, and signal-frequency controls.

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed for Gold and XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart

✓ Parabolic SAR direction confirmation

✓ Rate of Change momentum recovery filter

✓ Internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine

✓ Confirmed-candle signal processing

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Adaptive calculations for the active chart timeframe

✓ Trading-session control

✓ Minimum distance between consecutive signals

✓ Optional one-signal-per-day mode

✓ Popup alerts

✓ Sound alerts

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Historical signal processing

✓ Clean and practical chart presentation

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HOW THE SIGNAL METHOD WORKS
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1. INTERNAL GOLD PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical model based on Gann calculations, Fibonacci extensions, and market volatility.

The projected trade target must align with one of the calculated price zones before the Parabolic SAR and ROC confirmations are evaluated.

This creates the structural foundation of every potential setup.

2. PARABOLIC SAR DIRECTION CONFIRMATION

Parabolic SAR is used to confirm the active directional bias of the market.

For a potential BUY setup, price must be positioned in a bullish SAR environment.

For a potential SELL setup, price must be positioned in a bearish SAR environment.

This helps prevent signals from appearing against the active market direction.

3. ROC MOMENTUM RECOVERY

Rate of Change measures the speed and strength of price movement.

For a potential BUY setup, ROC must show bullish momentum recovery.

For a potential SELL setup, ROC must show bearish momentum recovery.

This helps confirm that momentum is moving back in the direction of the potential trade.

4. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When candle confirmation is active:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle

• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle

The indicator processes completed candles and does not depend on unfinished candle information.

5. SESSION AND SIGNAL CONTROL

The session filter restricts signals to the selected trading period.

The signal cooldown prevents setups from appearing too close together.

The one-signal-per-day mode supports a more selective trading workflow.

6. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all required conditions agree, Arc Velocity Pulse displays:

• Entry level

• Stop Loss level

• Take Profit level

These levels adapt to current market volatility and provide a clear visual structure for each confirmed setup.

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BUY SIGNAL STRUCTURE
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A BUY setup requires:

• Bullish direction from the internal Gold engine

• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment

• Bullish Parabolic SAR direction

• ROC momentum recovery in the bullish direction

• Bullish candle confirmation when enabled

• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions

When all conditions align, the indicator displays a BUY arrow and its corresponding trade zone.

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SELL SIGNAL STRUCTURE
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A SELL setup requires:

• Bearish direction from the internal Gold engine

• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment

• Bearish Parabolic SAR direction

• ROC momentum recovery in the bearish direction

• Bearish candle confirmation when enabled

• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions

When all conditions align, the indicator displays a SELL arrow and its corresponding trade zone.

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TIMEFRAME FLEXIBILITY
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Arc Velocity Pulse can be attached to:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

The indicator automatically adjusts important internal calculations to the active chart timeframe.

It analyzes the timeframe on which it is attached and does not require a separate product version for each timeframe.

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WHY USE ARC VELOCITY PULSE?
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Arc Velocity Pulse combines several complementary forms of analysis:

• Parabolic SAR for active market direction

• ROC for momentum recovery

• Gann and Fibonacci for mathematical price alignment

• ATR for adaptive trade zones

• Candle confirmation for price-action validation

• Session filtering for timing discipline

• Signal cooldown for reduced chart noise

• One-signal-per-day control for greater selectivity

The objective is not to display the maximum possible number of signals.

The objective is to identify structured opportunities supported by direction, momentum recovery, price alignment, timing, and volatility-based trade levels.

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ALERT SYSTEM
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Arc Velocity Pulse supports:

• MetaTrader popup alerts

• Sound alerts

• Mobile push notifications

Signal notifications can include the direction, symbol, timeframe, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit information.

Mobile notifications must be configured correctly inside the MetaTrader terminal before they can be received on a phone.

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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
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For a more complete trading process, combine the indicator with:

• Higher-timeframe direction

• Support and resistance

• Market structure

• Economic-news awareness

• Appropriate position sizing

• Consistent risk management

• Demo-account testing before live trading

Arc Velocity Pulse is a decision-support indicator. It does not automatically open, manage, or close trades.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
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Arc Velocity Pulse does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, volatility, broker pricing, spread, execution, timeframe, and the trader’s risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.
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5 (2)
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Indicators
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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ORB Seeker MT5
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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