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STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON

Ichimoku Cloud + Williams %R Recovery for XAUUSD

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Stratus Recovery Beacon is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify pullback-recovery opportunities that remain aligned with the broader market direction.





The indicator combines Ichimoku Cloud trend analysis with Williams %R recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade zones, session control, and real-time notifications.





Its purpose is to filter signals that appear against the dominant market structure and focus on setups where momentum begins recovering in the direction of the trend.





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CORE CONCEPT

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Stratus Recovery Beacon uses a structured two-stage confirmation process.





First, the Ichimoku Cloud determines whether price is positioned inside a valid bullish or bearish market structure.





Second, Williams %R detects whether momentum has recovered after a temporary overextended movement.





A signal is displayed only when these confirmations agree with the internal Gold calculation engine, candle direction, session conditions, and signal-frequency controls.





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MAIN FEATURES

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✓ Designed for Gold and XAUUSD





✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart





✓ Ichimoku Cloud trend-position analysis





✓ Tenkan and Kijun directional confirmation





✓ Williams %R pullback-recovery detection





✓ Internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine





✓ Confirmed-candle signal processing





✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones





✓ Adaptive calculations for the active timeframe





✓ Trading-session control





✓ Minimum distance between consecutive signals





✓ Optional one-signal-per-day mode





✓ Popup alerts





✓ Sound alerts





✓ Mobile push notifications





✓ Historical signal processing





✓ Clean and practical chart presentation





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HOW THE SIGNAL METHOD WORKS

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1. INTERNAL GOLD PRICE ENGINE





The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical model based on Gann calculations, Fibonacci extensions, and market volatility.





The projected trade target must align with one of the calculated price zones before the Ichimoku and Williams %R confirmations are evaluated.





This creates the structural foundation of every potential setup.





2. ICHIMOKU CLOUD TREND ANALYSIS





The Ichimoku Cloud identifies the broader directional environment.





For a potential BUY setup, price must remain above the active cloud structure.





For a potential SELL setup, price must remain below the active cloud structure.





This helps prevent signals from being accepted when price is positioned inside an unclear or opposing market environment.





3. TENKAN AND KIJUN CONFIRMATION





The relationship between the Tenkan and Kijun lines provides additional directional confirmation.





For a BUY setup, the faster Ichimoku line must support bullish direction.





For a SELL setup, it must support bearish direction.





This confirmation helps verify that short-term market movement agrees with the broader cloud structure.





4. WILLIAMS %R RECOVERY





Williams %R identifies temporary momentum extremes and their recovery.





For a potential BUY setup, the oscillator must recover after moving through a lower momentum area.





For a potential SELL setup, it must recover after moving through an upper momentum area.





This method is designed to identify the end of a temporary pullback rather than entering while momentum is still moving against the setup.





5. CANDLE CONFIRMATION





When candle confirmation is active:





• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle





• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle





The indicator processes completed candles and does not depend on unfinished candle information.





6. SESSION AND SIGNAL CONTROL





The session filter restricts signals to the selected trading period.





The signal cooldown prevents setups from appearing too close together.





The one-signal-per-day mode supports a more selective and disciplined workflow.





7. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE





When all required conditions agree, Stratus Recovery Beacon displays:





• Entry level





• Stop Loss level





• Take Profit level





These levels adapt to current market volatility and provide a clear visual structure for each confirmed setup.





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BUY SIGNAL STRUCTURE

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A BUY setup requires:





• Bullish direction from the internal Gold engine





• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment





• Price positioned above the Ichimoku Cloud





• Bullish Tenkan and Kijun relationship





• Williams %R recovery from a lower momentum area





• Bullish candle confirmation when enabled





• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions





When all conditions align, the indicator displays a BUY arrow and its corresponding trade zone.





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SELL SIGNAL STRUCTURE

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A SELL setup requires:





• Bearish direction from the internal Gold engine





• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment





• Price positioned below the Ichimoku Cloud





• Bearish Tenkan and Kijun relationship





• Williams %R recovery from an upper momentum area





• Bearish candle confirmation when enabled





• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions





When all conditions align, the indicator displays a SELL arrow and its corresponding trade zone.





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TIMEFRAME FLEXIBILITY

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Stratus Recovery Beacon can be attached to:





• M1





• M5





• M15





• M30





• H1





• H4





The indicator automatically adjusts important internal calculations to the active chart timeframe.





It analyzes the timeframe on which it is attached and does not require a separate product version for each timeframe.





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WHY USE STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON?

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Stratus Recovery Beacon combines several complementary forms of analysis:





• Ichimoku Cloud for broader market direction





• Tenkan and Kijun for directional confirmation





• Williams %R for pullback-recovery detection





• Gann and Fibonacci for mathematical price alignment





• ATR for adaptive trade zones





• Candle confirmation for price-action validation





• Session filtering for timing discipline





• Signal cooldown for reduced chart noise





• One-signal-per-day control for greater selectivity





The objective is not to display the maximum possible number of signals.





The objective is to identify structured opportunities supported by trend position, momentum recovery, price alignment, timing, and volatility-based trade levels.





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ALERT SYSTEM

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Stratus Recovery Beacon supports:





• MetaTrader popup alerts





• Sound alerts





• Mobile push notifications





Signal notifications can include the direction, symbol, timeframe, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit information.





Mobile notifications must be configured correctly inside the MetaTrader terminal before they can be received on a phone.





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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW

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For a more complete trading process, combine the indicator with:





• Higher-timeframe direction





• Support and resistance





• Market structure





• Economic-news awareness





• Appropriate position sizing





• Consistent risk management





• Demo-account testing before live trading





Stratus Recovery Beacon is a decision-support indicator. It does not automatically open, manage, or close trades.





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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

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Stratus Recovery Beacon does not guarantee profitable results.





Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, volatility, broker pricing, spread, execution, timeframe, and the trader’s risk-management process.





Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.