Nova Gold Fusion

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NOVA GOLD FUSION
RSI + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
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Nova Gold Fusion is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want cleaner signals supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation.

The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend filtering, RSI confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signal-per-day control, and real-time alerts.

The goal is simple: stronger confirmation, fewer random setups, and a more disciplined Gold trading workflow.

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CORE IDEA
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Nova Gold Fusion is built around a multi-filter confirmation model.

Instead of generating frequent signals without structure, the indicator waits for several conditions to align before displaying a BUY or SELL setup.

It is designed for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want:

✓ EMA trend confirmation  
✓ RSI momentum validation  
✓ Structured Entry / SL / TP zones  
✓ Cleaner signal filtering  
✓ Real-time alerts  
✓ Better trading discipline  

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD  
✓ BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart  
✓ EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation  
✓ RSI momentum confirmation  
✓ Optional EMA slope validation  
✓ Optional RSI slope validation  
✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones  
✓ Candle confirmation filter  
✓ Trading session filter  
✓ Minimum candles between signals  
✓ One signal per day option  
✓ Popup alerts  
✓ Sound alerts  
✓ Mobile push notifications  
✓ Clean on-chart trade zones  
✓ Optimized calculation for smoother chart loading  

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SIGNAL LOGIC
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Nova Gold Fusion uses a layered confirmation process:

1. Gold-Focused Price Engine

The indicator analyzes confirmed candles using a calculation model designed for Gold market behavior.

2. EMA 20 / EMA 100 Trend Filter

BUY signals are confirmed when price is above EMA 20 and EMA 20 is above EMA 100.

SELL signals are confirmed when price is below EMA 20 and EMA 20 is below EMA 100.

3. RSI Momentum Filter

BUY signals require RSI strength above the selected BUY level.

SELL signals require RSI weakness below the selected SELL level.

This helps confirm whether market momentum supports the trade direction.

4. ATR Trade Zones

When a valid setup appears, the indicator displays structured trade zones:

• Entry  
• Stop Loss  
• Take Profit  

These levels are calculated using ATR volatility logic.

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WHY TRADERS USE IT
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Many indicators rely on only one type of confirmation.

Nova Gold Fusion combines trend and momentum filtering in one structured tool:

• EMA 20 / EMA 100 confirms market direction  
• RSI confirms momentum strength  
• ATR zones define risk and reward  
• Candle confirmation improves setup quality  
• Session filter helps avoid low-quality market hours  
• One signal per day helps reduce overtrading  

This makes it useful for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode  
Controls the internal Gold step calculation. Automatic mode selects the step based on the current timeframe.

• ATR Period  
Defines the ATR period used for volatility-based trade zones.

• Gold Threshold  
Controls how strict the calculated level alignment should be. Lower values make the signal condition stricter.

• Bars To Scan On First Load  
Controls how many historical candles are scanned when the indicator is loaded.

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EMA FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable EMA Filter  
Turns the EMA 20 / EMA 100 confirmation filter on or off.

• Fast EMA Period  
Defines the fast EMA period. Default value: 20.

• Slow EMA Period  
Defines the slow EMA period. Default value: 100.

• EMA Slope Confirmation  
When enabled, BUY signals require positive EMA direction and SELL signals require negative EMA direction.

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RSI FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable RSI Filter  
Turns RSI momentum confirmation on or off.

• RSI Period  
Defines the RSI period used for momentum analysis. Default value: 14.

• RSI BUY Minimum  
Defines the minimum RSI value required for BUY confirmation. Default value: 55.

• RSI SELL Maximum  
Defines the maximum RSI value required for SELL confirmation. Default value: 45.

• RSI Slope Confirmation  
When enabled, RSI must also move in the direction of the signal.

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RISK SETTINGS
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• Entry Offset ATR  
Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier  
Defines the Stop Loss distance based on ATR.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier  
Defines the Take Profit distance based on ATR.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals  
Controls the minimum distance between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day  
When enabled, the indicator allows only one signal per trading day.

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FILTER SETTINGS
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• Candle Confirmation  
Confirms BUY signals with bullish candles and SELL signals with bearish candles.

• Session Filter  
Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

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DISPLAY SETTINGS
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• Draw Trade Zones  
Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones on the chart.

• Label Digits  
Controls the number of decimals displayed on chart labels.

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ALERT SETTINGS
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• Popup Alert  
Shows a popup message when a new signal appears.

• Sound Alert  
Plays a sound when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification  
Sends signal notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app.

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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
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• Fast EMA Period: 20  
• Slow EMA Period: 100  
• RSI Period: 14  
• RSI BUY Minimum: 55  
• RSI SELL Maximum: 45  
• RSI Slope Confirmation: Disabled  
• EMA Slope Confirmation: Enabled  
• ATR Period: 14  
• Gold Threshold: 4.0  
• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0  
• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0  
• One Signal Per Day: Enabled  

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BEST PRACTICE
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For better use, combine Nova Gold Fusion with:

• Market structure  
• Support and resistance  
• Higher timeframe direction  
• Proper lot size  
• Risk management  
• News awareness  

The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool, not an automatic trading system.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTE
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Nova Gold Fusion does not guarantee profits.

Trading Gold involves risk, and results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, timeframe, spread, volatility, and trader risk management.

Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.
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