Sovereign Metal Momentum

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SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM
MACD + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
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Sovereign Metal Momentum is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want trend direction and momentum confirmation combined within one structured system.

The indicator integrates a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend alignment, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and real-time notifications.

Its objective is to reduce random market noise and present selective BUY and SELL setups supported by multiple confirmation layers.

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CORE CONCEPT
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Sovereign Metal Momentum follows a confluence-based approach.

A signal is displayed only when the Gold calculation model, EMA structure, MACD momentum, candle direction, session conditions, and signal-frequency rules agree.

The system is designed for traders who prefer:

✓ Trend-aligned Gold signals  
✓ MACD momentum validation  
✓ Structured Entry / SL / TP zones  
✓ Confirmed-candle signal logic  
✓ Controlled signal frequency  
✓ Real-time notifications  
✓ A clean and disciplined workflow  

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart

✓ EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation

✓ MACD main-line and signal-line confirmation

✓ Optional MACD zero-line validation

✓ Optional EMA slope confirmation

✓ Optional MACD slope confirmation

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Bullish and bearish candle confirmation

✓ Trading session filter

✓ Minimum candles between signals

✓ One signal per trading day option

✓ Popup notifications

✓ Sound notifications

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Adjustable historical candle scanning

✓ Customizable ATR risk multipliers

✓ Clean and optimized chart presentation

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HOW THE SIGNAL LOGIC WORKS
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1. GOLD-FOCUSED PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using a mathematical price model and calculated target alignment.

The projected ATR target must align with one of the calculated price levels before the additional filters are evaluated.

2. EMA 20 / EMA 100 TREND FILTER

The EMA structure is used to identify the current trend direction.

BUY confirmation requires:

• Price above EMA 20  
• EMA 20 above EMA 100  
• Optional positive EMA slope  

SELL confirmation requires:

• Price below EMA 20  
• EMA 20 below EMA 100  
• Optional negative EMA slope  

This helps prevent signals that move against the active market structure.

3. MACD MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION

MACD is used to verify whether momentum supports the potential setup.

BUY confirmation requires:

• MACD main line above the signal line  
• Optional MACD main line above zero  
• Optional positive MACD slope  

SELL confirmation requires:

• MACD main line below the signal line  
• Optional MACD main line below zero  
• Optional negative MACD slope  

The zero-line option provides stricter momentum confirmation and may reduce signal frequency.

4. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When enabled:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle  
• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle  

This adds an additional validation layer before a signal is displayed.

5. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all required conditions align, the indicator calculates and displays:

• Entry  
• Stop Loss  
• Take Profit  

These levels are based on ATR volatility and automatically adapt to changing Gold market conditions.

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WHY USE SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM?
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Many indicators rely on a single confirmation method or generate excessive signals during unstable market conditions.

Sovereign Metal Momentum combines several independent components:

• EMA structure confirms trend direction  
• MACD validates momentum  
• Candle direction confirms the setup  
• Session filtering controls trading hours  
• ATR creates structured risk levels  
• One-signal-per-day mode helps reduce overtrading  

The result is a more selective decision-support system focused on structure, momentum, and risk control.

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode

Controls the internal Gold step calculation.

Automatic mode selects the step according to the current chart timeframe.

• ATR Period

Defines the ATR period used for volatility calculations and trade-zone placement.

• Gold Threshold

Controls the permitted distance between the ATR target and the calculated price levels.

A lower value creates stricter target-alignment requirements.

• Bars To Scan On First Load

Defines the number of historical candles analyzed when the indicator is attached to the chart.

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EMA FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable EMA Filter

Activates or disables EMA trend confirmation.

• Fast EMA Period

Defines the fast exponential moving average.

Default value: 20.

• Slow EMA Period

Defines the slow exponential moving average.

Default value: 100.

• EMA Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the moving averages must also support the direction of the setup.

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MACD FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable MACD Filter

Activates or disables MACD momentum confirmation.

• MACD Fast EMA

Defines the fast EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 12.

• MACD Slow EMA

Defines the slow EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 26.

• MACD Signal Period

Defines the MACD signal-line period.

Default value: 9.

• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation

When enabled, BUY signals require MACD above zero and SELL signals require MACD below zero.

This setting creates stricter momentum confirmation.

• MACD Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the MACD main line must also move in the direction of the potential signal.

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RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
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• Entry Offset ATR

Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Defines the Stop Loss distance based on current volatility.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Defines the Take Profit distance based on current volatility.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals

Controls the minimum candle distance required between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day

When enabled, the indicator allows a maximum of one valid signal during each trading day.

This option is designed to support discipline and reduce excessive trading activity.

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ADDITIONAL FILTERS
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• Candle Confirmation

Requires the confirmed candle direction to match the BUY or SELL setup.

• Session Filter

Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

The default session focuses the indicator on active market hours.

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DISPLAY SETTINGS
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• Draw Trade Zones

Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.

• Label Digits

Controls the number of decimal places displayed in the price labels.

• Entry Color

Controls the Entry label color.

• Take Profit Color

Controls the Take Profit label color.

• Stop Loss Color

Controls the Stop Loss label color.

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ALERT SETTINGS
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• Enable Alerts

Activates the notification system.

• Popup Alert

Displays a MetaTrader popup when a valid signal appears.

• Sound Alert

Plays the selected sound file when a signal is confirmed.

• Mobile Push Notification

Sends the signal details to the MetaTrader mobile application.

Push notifications must first be configured correctly in the MetaTrader terminal settings.

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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
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• Fast EMA Period: 20  
• Slow EMA Period: 100  
• EMA Slope Confirmation: Enabled  

• MACD Fast EMA: 12  
• MACD Slow EMA: 26  
• MACD Signal Period: 9  
• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation: Enabled  
• MACD Slope Confirmation: Disabled  

• ATR Period: 14  
• Gold Threshold: 4.0  
• Entry Offset ATR: 0.5  
• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0  
• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0  

• Minimum Candles Between Signals: 20  
• One Signal Per Day: Enabled  
• Candle Confirmation: Enabled  
• Session Filter: Enabled  
• Mobile Push Notification: Enabled  

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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
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For a more complete trading process, combine Sovereign Metal Momentum with:

• Market structure  
• Support and resistance  
• Higher-timeframe direction  
• Economic news awareness  
• Appropriate position sizing  
• Consistent risk management  

The indicator provides structured technical information but does not open or manage trades automatically.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
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Sovereign Metal Momentum does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, spread, timeframe, volatility, indicator settings, and the trader's risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.
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Israr Hussain Shah
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
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5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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