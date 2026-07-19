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PRISM TRAIL SURGE

SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD

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Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels.





The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, session control, and real-time alerts.





Its purpose is to filter weak or random market setups and focus only on opportunities where trend direction and momentum recovery support the same trading idea.





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CORE CONCEPT

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Prism Trail Surge uses a structured confirmation process.





First, the internal Gold calculation engine checks whether the projected target aligns with calculated Gann and Fibonacci zones.





Second, SuperTrend confirms whether the market direction supports the potential setup.





Third, Stochastic detects whether momentum has recovered after an overextended market condition.





A signal is displayed only when all required confirmations agree with the candle direction, trading-session rules, and signal-frequency controls.





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MAIN FEATURES

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✓ Designed for Gold and XAUUSD





✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart





✓ SuperTrend direction confirmation





✓ Stochastic pullback-recovery detection





✓ Stochastic signal-line confirmation





✓ Internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine





✓ Confirmed-candle signal processing





✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones





✓ Adaptive calculations for the active chart timeframe





✓ Trading-session control





✓ Minimum distance between consecutive signals





✓ Optional one-signal-per-day mode





✓ Popup alerts





✓ Sound alerts





✓ Mobile push notifications





✓ Historical signal processing





✓ Clean and practical chart presentation





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HOW THE SIGNAL METHOD WORKS

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1. INTERNAL GOLD PRICE ENGINE





The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical model based on Gann calculations, Fibonacci extensions, and market volatility.





The projected trade target must align with one of the calculated price zones before the SuperTrend and Stochastic confirmations are evaluated.





This creates the structural foundation of every potential setup.





2. SUPERTREND DIRECTION CONFIRMATION





SuperTrend is used to identify the active market direction.





For a potential BUY setup, the market direction must support bullish movement.





For a potential SELL setup, the market direction must support bearish movement.





This helps prevent signals from appearing against the dominant directional structure.





3. STOCHASTIC RECOVERY CONFIRMATION





Stochastic is used to detect momentum recovery after a temporary pullback or overextended movement.





For a potential BUY setup, Stochastic must recover from a lower momentum area.





For a potential SELL setup, Stochastic must recover from an upper momentum area.





This helps identify moments when price begins to recover in the direction of the active trend.





4. STOCHASTIC SIGNAL CONFIRMATION





The relationship between the Stochastic main line and signal line provides additional confirmation.





For a BUY setup, the momentum structure must support bullish recovery.





For a SELL setup, the momentum structure must support bearish recovery.





This adds another layer of validation before a final signal is accepted.





5. CANDLE CONFIRMATION





When candle confirmation is active:





• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle





• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle





The indicator processes completed candles and does not depend on unfinished candle information.





6. SESSION AND SIGNAL CONTROL





The session filter restricts signals to the selected trading period.





The signal cooldown prevents setups from appearing too close together.





The one-signal-per-day mode supports a more selective trading workflow.





7. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE





When all required conditions agree, Prism Trail Surge displays:





• Entry level





• Stop Loss level





• Take Profit level





These levels adapt to current market volatility and provide a clear visual structure for each confirmed setup.





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BUY SIGNAL STRUCTURE

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A BUY setup requires:





• Bullish direction from the internal Gold engine





• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment





• Bullish SuperTrend direction





• Stochastic recovery from a lower momentum area





• Stochastic confirmation in the bullish direction





• Bullish candle confirmation when enabled





• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions





When all conditions align, the indicator displays a BUY arrow and its corresponding trade zone.





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SELL SIGNAL STRUCTURE

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A SELL setup requires:





• Bearish direction from the internal Gold engine





• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment





• Bearish SuperTrend direction





• Stochastic recovery from an upper momentum area





• Stochastic confirmation in the bearish direction





• Bearish candle confirmation when enabled





• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions





When all conditions align, the indicator displays a SELL arrow and its corresponding trade zone.





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TIMEFRAME FLEXIBILITY

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Prism Trail Surge can be attached to:





• M1





• M5





• M15





• M30





• H1





• H4





The indicator automatically adjusts important internal calculations to the active chart timeframe.





It analyzes the timeframe on which it is attached and does not require a separate product version for each timeframe.





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WHY USE PRISM TRAIL SURGE?

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Prism Trail Surge combines several complementary forms of analysis:





• SuperTrend for market direction





• Stochastic for momentum recovery





• Gann and Fibonacci for mathematical price alignment





• ATR for adaptive trade zones





• Candle confirmation for price-action validation





• Session filtering for timing discipline





• Signal cooldown for reduced chart noise





• One-signal-per-day control for greater selectivity





The objective is not to display the maximum possible number of signals.





The objective is to identify structured opportunities supported by trend direction, momentum recovery, price alignment, timing, and volatility-based trade levels.





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ALERT SYSTEM

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Prism Trail Surge supports:





• MetaTrader popup alerts





• Sound alerts





• Mobile push notifications





Signal notifications can include the direction, symbol, timeframe, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit information.





Mobile notifications must be configured correctly inside the MetaTrader terminal before they can be received on a phone.





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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW

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For a more complete trading process, combine the indicator with:





• Higher-timeframe direction





• Support and resistance





• Market structure





• Economic-news awareness





• Appropriate position sizing





• Consistent risk management





• Demo-account testing before live trading





Prism Trail Surge is a decision-support indicator. It does not automatically open, manage, or close trades.





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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

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Prism Trail Surge does not guarantee profitable results.





Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, volatility, broker pricing, spread, execution, timeframe, and the trader’s risk-management process.





Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.