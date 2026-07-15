Smart Support And Resistance

Description

Support & Resistance MT5

Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart.

The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually.

It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis.

Features

Automatic support level detection

Automatic resistance level detection

Real-time updates

Works on all symbols

Supports all MT5 timeframes

Customizable colors and display settings

Lightweight and optimized for MetaTrader 5

Suitable For

Price Action Trading

Trend Trading

Breakout Trading

Scalping

Day Trading

Swing Trading

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

Forex

Stocks

Indices

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Notes

This indicator is provided free of charge.

If you find it useful, your rating and feedback are appreciated and will help improve future updates.