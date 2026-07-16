Precision Entry Signals

Precision Entry Signals is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify potential market entry opportunities using a combination of trend analysis and price action.

The indicator plots clear Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a dynamic trend line that helps traders visualize the current market direction. Its clean design allows for quick decision-making without cluttering the chart.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Precision Entry Signals can be incorporated into your existing trading strategy as an additional layer of technical confirmation.

Features

  • Clear Buy and Sell signal arrows
  • Dynamic trend filter
  • Clean and user-friendly interface
  • Compatible with all MT5 timeframes
  • Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and other CFD markets
  • Easy to install and use
  • Low resource consumption

Timeframes

Works on all MT5 timeframes:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Recommended Markets

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Silver (XAGUSD)
  • Indices
  • Other liquid CFD instruments

How to Use

Buy Signal

  • Wait for a Buy arrow to appear.
  • Confirm the setup using your own trading plan.
  • Apply appropriate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Sell Signal

  • Wait for a Sell arrow to appear.
  • Confirm the setup using your own trading plan.
  • Apply appropriate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Risk Management

This indicator is intended to support technical analysis and should be used alongside proper risk management. Always consider market conditions, position sizing, and Stop Loss placement before entering a trade.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Precision Entry Signals is an analytical tool designed to assist trading decisions and does not guarantee profits or future performance. Past performance should not be considered an indicator of future results.


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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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CandleTimerPro
Jad Abou Ltaif
Indicators
Candle Timer MT5 (FREE) Never miss a candle close again. Candle Timer MT5 is a lightweight and accurate countdown indicator that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes. It is designed for traders who need precise timing for entries, exits, and candle-based trading strategies. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this indicator helps you stay synchronized with the market without distracting you from your analysis. Features Accurate real-time candle countdow
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Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
Indicators
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Auction Profile Pro
Jad Abou Ltaif
Indicators
Auction Profile Pro – Advanced Market Profile for MT5 Overview Auction Profile Pro is a professional Market Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders analyze market structure through Auction Market Theory (AMT). The indicator builds session profiles, identifies important value references, and provides a structured view of how price is auctioning throughout the trading session. It is intended for discretionary traders who use Market Profile concepts as part of their market analy
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