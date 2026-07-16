Precision Entry Signals is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify potential market entry opportunities using a combination of trend analysis and price action.

The indicator plots clear Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a dynamic trend line that helps traders visualize the current market direction. Its clean design allows for quick decision-making without cluttering the chart.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Precision Entry Signals can be incorporated into your existing trading strategy as an additional layer of technical confirmation.

Features

Clear Buy and Sell signal arrows

Dynamic trend filter

Clean and user-friendly interface

Compatible with all MT5 timeframes

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and other CFD markets

Easy to install and use

Low resource consumption

Timeframes

Works on all MT5 timeframes:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN

Recommended Markets

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver (XAGUSD)

Indices

Other liquid CFD instruments

How to Use

Buy Signal

Wait for a Buy arrow to appear.

Confirm the setup using your own trading plan.

Apply appropriate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Sell Signal

Wait for a Sell arrow to appear.

Confirm the setup using your own trading plan.

Apply appropriate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Risk Management

This indicator is intended to support technical analysis and should be used alongside proper risk management. Always consider market conditions, position sizing, and Stop Loss placement before entering a trade.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Precision Entry Signals is an analytical tool designed to assist trading decisions and does not guarantee profits or future performance. Past performance should not be considered an indicator of future results.