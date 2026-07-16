Precision Entry Signals
- Indicators
-
Jad Abou LtaifI am an MQL5 developer focused on creating high-quality MetaTrader 5 indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and trading tools.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Precision Entry Signals is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify potential market entry opportunities using a combination of trend analysis and price action.
The indicator plots clear Buy and Sell arrows directly on the chart, along with a dynamic trend line that helps traders visualize the current market direction. Its clean design allows for quick decision-making without cluttering the chart.
Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Precision Entry Signals can be incorporated into your existing trading strategy as an additional layer of technical confirmation.
Features
- Clear Buy and Sell signal arrows
- Dynamic trend filter
- Clean and user-friendly interface
- Compatible with all MT5 timeframes
- Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, and other CFD markets
- Easy to install and use
- Low resource consumption
Timeframes
Works on all MT5 timeframes:
- M1
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Recommended Markets
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Silver (XAGUSD)
- Indices
- Other liquid CFD instruments
How to Use
Buy Signal
- Wait for a Buy arrow to appear.
- Confirm the setup using your own trading plan.
- Apply appropriate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
Sell Signal
- Wait for a Sell arrow to appear.
- Confirm the setup using your own trading plan.
- Apply appropriate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
Risk Management
This indicator is intended to support technical analysis and should be used alongside proper risk management. Always consider market conditions, position sizing, and Stop Loss placement before entering a trade.
Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Precision Entry Signals is an analytical tool designed to assist trading decisions and does not guarantee profits or future performance. Past performance should not be considered an indicator of future results.