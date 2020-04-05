Euro Vector – EURUSD Expert Advisor



Overview

Euro Vector is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for EURUSD. It combines three independent trading systems into a single EA, with each system targeting a different market condition.





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After purchase send a private message to receive the recommended set files and setup guide.

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Price Notice: The price will increase after 5 sales from $79 to $199. Final target price: $2,000.





Built-in Trading Systems:

Trend Following

Breakout Trading

Reversal of Reversal

Each strategy has been individually optimized for EURUSD while operating independently to complement the others.





Drawdown Management

Euro Vector includes a built-in Drawdown Management system designed to manage trading activity. It should not be used as a traditional Stop Loss.

For proper operation, the Maximum_Drawdown setting should allow at least one grid level before being reached. Complete setup instructions are included in the user manual.





Lot size Options

Supported lot sizing methods:

Manual Lot Size

Manual Lot Per Balance

Auto Lot

When using Manual Lot Size or Manual Lot Per Balance, set all Auto Lot inputs to "0" to disable Auto Lot.





Auto Lot Risk Levels

Low Risk

Medium Risk

High Risk

Recommended set files are available for different account balances and risk preferences.





Recommended Settings

Symbol : EURUSD

EURUSD Timeframe : M30

M30 Backtest : 2023–Present

2023–Present Minimum Deposit : $300

$300 Recommended Deposit : $1,000+

$1,000+ Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500+ recommended)

For backtesting, use MetaQuotes Demo with 100% Real Ticks.

Broker Compatibility: Not compatible with Exness.





Key Features

Designed exclusively for EURUSD

Three independent trading systems in one EA

Trend Following, Breakout, and Reversal of Reversal strategies

Built-in Drawdown Management

Manual Lot, Manual Lot Per Balance, and Auto Lot support

Multiple risk profiles

M30 recommended for live trading and backtesting

Historical backtesting from 2023 onward

User manual with complete setup instructions