Euro Vector

Euro Vector – EURUSD Expert Advisor


Overview

Euro Vector is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for EURUSD. It combines three independent trading systems into a single EA, with each system targeting a different market condition.


More of our products: Click Here


After purchase send a private message to receive the recommended set files and setup guide.


MQL5 Announcement Channel: Click Here

MQL5 Group: Click Here


Price Notice: The price will increase after 5 sales from $79 to $199. Final target price: $2,000.


Built-in Trading Systems:

  • Trend Following
  • Breakout Trading
  • Reversal of Reversal

Each strategy has been individually optimized for EURUSD while operating independently to complement the others.


Drawdown Management

Euro Vector includes a built-in Drawdown Management system designed to manage trading activity. It should not be used as a traditional Stop Loss.

For proper operation, the Maximum_Drawdown setting should allow at least one grid level before being reached. Complete setup instructions are included in the user manual.


Lot size Options

Supported lot sizing methods:

  • Manual Lot Size
  • Manual Lot Per Balance
  • Auto Lot

When using Manual Lot Size or Manual Lot Per Balance, set all Auto Lot inputs to "0" to disable Auto Lot.


Auto Lot Risk Levels

  • Low Risk
  • Medium Risk
  • High Risk

Recommended set files are available for different account balances and risk preferences.


Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Backtest: 2023–Present
  • Minimum Deposit: $300
  • Recommended Deposit: $1,000+
  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500+ recommended)

For backtesting, use MetaQuotes Demo with 100% Real Ticks.

Broker Compatibility: Not compatible with Exness.


Key Features

  • Designed exclusively for EURUSD
  • Three independent trading systems in one EA
  • Trend Following, Breakout, and Reversal of Reversal strategies
  • Built-in Drawdown Management
  • Manual Lot, Manual Lot Per Balance, and Auto Lot support
  • Multiple risk profiles
  • M30 recommended for live trading and backtesting
  • Historical backtesting from 2023 onward
  • User manual with complete setup instructions


Important Notice

Performance should be evaluated over longer periods (1–2 months) rather than short-term results.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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DualGrid
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Queens Royal Knights
DRT Circle
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Queens Royal Knights – Expert Advisor Overview Queens Royal Knights is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed with a structured, modular approach to algorithmic trading. Built to operate primarily on GBPUSD , this EA integrates several independently functioning strategies, each optimized for specific market conditions while maintaining overall system balance. The EA is enabled for backtesting on GBPUSD only , as all strategies were originally developed and refined to coexist seamlessly within
King Strategies Empire
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