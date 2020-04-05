Euro Vector
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 15
Euro Vector – EURUSD Expert Advisor
Overview
Euro Vector is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for EURUSD. It combines three independent trading systems into a single EA, with each system targeting a different market condition.
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After purchase send a private message to receive the recommended set files and setup guide.
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Price Notice: The price will increase after 5 sales from $79 to $199. Final target price: $2,000.
Built-in Trading Systems:
- Trend Following
- Breakout Trading
- Reversal of Reversal
Each strategy has been individually optimized for EURUSD while operating independently to complement the others.
Drawdown Management
Euro Vector includes a built-in Drawdown Management system designed to manage trading activity. It should not be used as a traditional Stop Loss.
For proper operation, the Maximum_Drawdown setting should allow at least one grid level before being reached. Complete setup instructions are included in the user manual.
Lot size Options
Supported lot sizing methods:
- Manual Lot Size
- Manual Lot Per Balance
- Auto Lot
When using Manual Lot Size or Manual Lot Per Balance, set all Auto Lot inputs to "0" to disable Auto Lot.
Auto Lot Risk Levels
- Low Risk
- Medium Risk
- High Risk
Recommended set files are available for different account balances and risk preferences.
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Backtest: 2023–Present
- Minimum Deposit: $300
- Recommended Deposit: $1,000+
- Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500+ recommended)
For backtesting, use MetaQuotes Demo with 100% Real Ticks.
Broker Compatibility: Not compatible with Exness.
Key Features
- Designed exclusively for EURUSD
- Three independent trading systems in one EA
- Trend Following, Breakout, and Reversal of Reversal strategies
- Built-in Drawdown Management
- Manual Lot, Manual Lot Per Balance, and Auto Lot support
- Multiple risk profiles
- M30 recommended for live trading and backtesting
- Historical backtesting from 2023 onward
- User manual with complete setup instructions
Important Notice
Performance should be evaluated over longer periods (1–2 months) rather than short-term results.