SSL Hybrid NNFX Baseline Trend and Exit System MT4

SSL Hybrid — Complete NNFX Baseline, Trend & Exit System

**Baseline, confirmation, continuation and exit — the four pillars of a rules-based trend system, in one indicator.** SSL Hybrid is the MetaTrader port of one of the most popular NNFX (No Nonsense Forex) tools on TradingView. It combines a configurable **baseline** with a volatility channel, the classic **SSL trend line**, an **SSL2 continuation signal** filtered by ATR, and a fast **exit line** that prints unambiguous exit arrows — plus a live **risk panel** that tells you whether current volatility makes this a good moment to enter at all.

Everything is mechanical and rules-friendly: no discretionary drawing, no repainting on closed bars, no DLLs. ## What it does

Plots a **baseline** (choose from **14 moving-average types**: SMA, EMA, DEMA, TEMA, LSMA, WMA, Modular Filter, VAMA, TMA, HMA, JMA/Jurik, Kijun v2, EDSMA, McGinley) colored by trend: bullish above the channel, bearish below, neutral inside.

Draws a **volatility channel** around the baseline — price inside the channel means "no trade zone", price breaking out means trend pressure.

Shows the **SSL1 trend line**, colored by direction, for classic SSL crossover confirmation.

Marks **SSL2 continuation signals** — colored dots that appear only when price is trending away from the baseline *and* still within an acceptable ATR distance, i.e. a continuation entry that is not overextended.

Prints **exit arrows** the moment price closes across the fast exit line — a clean, mechanical "get out" signal for both directions.

Flags potential **false breakouts** with a white diamond: a candle bigger than 1 ATR erupting inside the baseline range is a classic trap warning.

Displays a **risk panel** in the chart corner: current risk level (ATR percentile), entry distance from baseline (Near / Extended / Far), volatility percentile and the ATR value — so you can size positions and skip bad entries objectively.

**Display modes** let you show only what you need: Baseline Only, Baseline + SSL, SSL Only, Entry/Exit Only, or Full Display.

**Alerts** for every event group — exit signals, SSL2 continuations, baseline/channel crosses, risk warnings — via popup, mobile push, email or Telegram, each group individually switchable.

## Why traders use it





A complete NNFX stack in one chart** — baseline, confirmation, continuation and exit without loading four separate indicators.

14 baselines to test** — swap HMA for JMA, Kijun v2 or McGinley in one click while forward-testing your algorithm.

Continuation entries with built-in discipline** — SSL2 dots only fire when the move still has ATR room, filtering out chasing.

Objective exits** — the exit arrow removes the hardest discretionary decision in trend following.

Volatility awareness** — the risk panel tells you when the market is too hot (or too dead) to enter, before you click buy.

Non-repainting** — signals are evaluated on closed bars; a printed arrow never disappears.



## How to trade / read signals with it

**Reading the chart at a glance:**





| What you see | What it means |

|-------------- |---------------|

| **Baseline turns bullish color** (price closes above the channel) | Buyers control the trend — look for longs only |

| **Baseline turns bearish color** (price closes below the channel) | Sellers control the trend — look for shorts only |

| **Baseline neutral / price inside the channel** | No-trade zone — the market is deciding, stand aside |

| **SSL1 line below price, bullish color** | Trend confirmation for longs (opposite for shorts) |

| **SSL2 bullish dot** | Continuation long: price is trending above baseline *and* still within the ATR criteria — not overextended, safe to enter/add |

| **SSL2 bearish dot** | Continuation short, same logic mirrored |

| **Up exit arrow** | Price closed above the fast exit line — exit shorts now (early heads-up for a long) |

| **Down exit arrow** | Price closed below the fast exit line — exit longs now |

| **White diamond** | Trap warning: a candle bigger than 1 ATR erupted *inside* the baseline range — likely false breakout, do not chase it |

| **Risk panel: High + Far** | Volatility is elevated and price is far from baseline — worst moment to enter; wait for a pullback |

| **Risk panel: Low/Normal + Near** | Calm volatility, price near baseline — best conditions for a fresh entry |





**Long setup (mirror for shorts):**





Bias:** baseline is bullish color and price is above the channel. Trigger:** enter on the baseline breakout candle close, or on the first SSL2 bullish dot after the breakout. Quality check (risk panel):** entry distance shows *Near* (< 1 ATR from baseline) and risk is not *High*. If it shows *Extended* or *Far*, skip or wait for a pullback toward the baseline. Stop-loss:** below the baseline or 1.5× ATR below entry (ATR value is displayed in the panel). Manage:** add or re-enter on subsequent SSL2 bullish dots while the baseline stays bullish. Exit:** close on the down exit arrow, or when the baseline flips color — whichever comes first.





**Signals to skip:**





Any entry against the baseline color.

Breakout candles marked with the white diamond — momentum inside the channel is statistically a trap.

Entries when the panel reads *High* risk + *Far* distance — spread/slippage and mean-reversion risk are at their worst.





Designed for the NNFX method (daily charts), but works on any symbol and any timeframe — Forex, indices, metals, crypto.





## Input parameters





| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| **Display Mode** | Full Display | Baseline Only / Baseline + SSL / SSL Only / Entry/Exit Only / Full |

| **Color Bars** | true | Paint candles with the baseline trend color |

| **Show Signal Diamonds** | true | White diamond on potential false-breakout candles |

| **Show Risk Table** | true | Corner panel with risk level, entry distance, volatility percentile, ATR |

| **Bullish / Bearish Color** | blue / pink | Master colors used by all plots and signals |

| **Baseline Type / Length** | HMA / 60 | Baseline moving average (14 types) and period |

| **Channel Multiplier** | 0.2 | Width of the baseline no-trade channel |

| **SSL2 Type / Length** | JMA / 5 | Continuation line settings |

| **Continuation ATR Criteria** | 0.9 | Max ATR distance allowed for a continuation signal |

| **Exit Type / Length** | HMA / 15 | Fast exit line settings |

| **ATR Period / Multiplier / Smoothing** | 14 / 1.0 / WMA | Volatility engine used by signals and risk panel |

| **Risk Lookback Period** | 100 | Bars used for the ATR percentile ranking |

| **Panel corner / colors / size** | bottom-right | Full risk-panel customization |

| **Alert switches** | exit + SSL2 on | Enable each alert group independently |

| **Notification type** | None | None / Alert / Mobile push / Email / Telegram |





Advanced groups expose the fine-tuning of each MA engine: JMA phase/power, Kijun divider, VAMA volatility lookback, Modular Filter beta/feedback, EDSMA super-smoother length and poles.





**Tuning tips:** the defaults (HMA 60 baseline, JMA 5 SSL2, HMA 15 exit) are the well-known community settings for daily charts. On lower timeframes, keep the baseline slow relative to the exit line — the system's edge comes from entering with the slow trend and exiting on the fast line.





## Notes





- Faithful port of the popular open-source "SSL Hybrid" concept by Mihkel00 (TradingView), including all 14 baseline algorithms computed exactly as in the original.

- Signals and alerts are evaluated once per bar — non-repainting and backtest-consistent.

- Lightweight: incremental calculation, no DLLs, no external dependencies.

- An MT4 version is also available.





## Screenshots





Upload 4–6 images (MQL5 Market allows up to 6). Suggested set, in order:





1. **Hero shot — full system on a trend.**

2. **Continuation entries.**

3. **Risk panel close-up.** AND input setting

4. **False-breakout diamond.**