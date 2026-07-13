SSL Hybrid NNFX Baseline Trend and Exit System MT4
- 指标
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Minh Truong Pham
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
SSL Hybrid — Complete NNFX Baseline, Trend & Exit System
**Baseline, confirmation, continuation and exit — the four pillars of a rules-based trend system, in one indicator.**
SSL Hybrid is the MetaTrader port of one of the most popular NNFX (No Nonsense Forex) tools on TradingView. It combines a configurable **baseline** with a volatility channel, the classic **SSL trend line**, an **SSL2 continuation signal** filtered by ATR, and a fast **exit line** that prints unambiguous exit arrows — plus a live **risk panel** that tells you whether current volatility makes this a good moment to enter at all.
Everything is mechanical and rules-friendly: no discretionary drawing, no repainting on closed bars, no DLLs.
## What it does
- Plots a **baseline** (choose from **14 moving-average types**: SMA, EMA, DEMA, TEMA, LSMA, WMA, Modular Filter, VAMA, TMA, HMA, JMA/Jurik, Kijun v2, EDSMA, McGinley) colored by trend: bullish above the channel, bearish below, neutral inside.
- Draws a **volatility channel** around the baseline — price inside the channel means "no trade zone", price breaking out means trend pressure.
- Shows the **SSL1 trend line**, colored by direction, for classic SSL crossover confirmation.
- Marks **SSL2 continuation signals** — colored dots that appear only when price is trending away from the baseline *and* still within an acceptable ATR distance, i.e. a continuation entry that is not overextended.
- Prints **exit arrows** the moment price closes across the fast exit line — a clean, mechanical "get out" signal for both directions.
- Flags potential **false breakouts** with a white diamond: a candle bigger than 1 ATR erupting inside the baseline range is a classic trap warning.
- Displays a **risk panel** in the chart corner: current risk level (ATR percentile), entry distance from baseline (Near / Extended / Far), volatility percentile and the ATR value — so you can size positions and skip bad entries objectively.
- **Display modes** let you show only what you need: Baseline Only, Baseline + SSL, SSL Only, Entry/Exit Only, or Full Display.
- **Alerts** for every event group — exit signals, SSL2 continuations, baseline/channel crosses, risk warnings — via popup, mobile push, email or Telegram, each group individually switchable.
- A complete NNFX stack in one chart** — baseline, confirmation, continuation and exit without loading four separate indicators.
- 14 baselines to test** — swap HMA for JMA, Kijun v2 or McGinley in one click while forward-testing your algorithm.
- Continuation entries with built-in discipline** — SSL2 dots only fire when the move still has ATR room, filtering out chasing.
- Objective exits** — the exit arrow removes the hardest discretionary decision in trend following.
- Volatility awareness** — the risk panel tells you when the market is too hot (or too dead) to enter, before you click buy.
- Non-repainting** — signals are evaluated on closed bars; a printed arrow never disappears.
## How to trade / read signals with it
- Bias:** baseline is bullish color and price is above the channel.
- Trigger:** enter on the baseline breakout candle close, or on the first SSL2 bullish dot after the breakout.
- Quality check (risk panel):** entry distance shows *Near* (< 1 ATR from baseline) and risk is not *High*. If it shows *Extended* or *Far*, skip or wait for a pullback toward the baseline.
- Stop-loss:** below the baseline or 1.5× ATR below entry (ATR value is displayed in the panel).
- Manage:** add or re-enter on subsequent SSL2 bullish dots while the baseline stays bullish.
- Exit:** close on the down exit arrow, or when the baseline flips color — whichever comes first.
- Any entry against the baseline color.
- Breakout candles marked with the white diamond — momentum inside the channel is statistically a trap.
- Entries when the panel reads *High* risk + *Far* distance — spread/slippage and mean-reversion risk are at their worst.
More detail (how to read signal, line...) about this indicator here!