ChronoBar Candle Timer and Sessions
- 指标
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Joseph Andrew SteelePropDesk 为 MetaTrader 5 上的自营交易（prop firm）交易者打造风险管理与合规工具：回撤监控、考虑风险预算的交易面板，以及精确实现 FTMO、FundedNext、The5ers、FTUK 和 FXIFY 每日亏损与最大回撤规则的引擎。
拥有软件工程背景。我构建的工具让交易者未能通过考核的机械性原因——超过每日亏损限额、仓位过大、违反新闻时段规则——在技术上无法发生。
英国。欢迎咨询任何关于自营交易规则机制的问题。关注我，获取新品发布与免费工具。
- 版本: 1.1
ChronoBar is a free, lightweight chart companion for every trader.
- Candle-close countdown, shown both in the corner and on a label riding the price line, so you always know how long the current bar has left.
- Live spread in points, always visible.
- Session boxes for Tokyo, London and New York (hours configurable per session) over the last several days. Each box is bounded by that session's own high and low, and the live session's box grows in real time.
It uses simple chart objects - no indicator buffers, no repainting - and works on every symbol and timeframe with no configuration required.
From the same author as the PropDesk prop-firm toolkit (Bastion, TradeHelm, RiskLens). Free, forever.
More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:
- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404
- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459
- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394
- TradeHelm - prop-firm-aware trade panel, one-click risk-sized orders: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185406
- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460
- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461
- BlockSight - order-block & fair-value-gap zones: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185463