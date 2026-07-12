ChronoBar Candle Timer and Sessions





- Candle-close countdown, shown both in the corner and on a label riding the price line, so you always know how long the current bar has left.

- Live spread in points, always visible.

- Session boxes for Tokyo, London and New York (hours configurable per session) over the last several days. Each box is bounded by that session's own high and low, and the live session's box grows in real time.





It uses simple chart objects - no indicator buffers, no repainting - and works on every symbol and timeframe with no configuration required.





From the same author as the PropDesk prop-firm toolkit (Bastion, TradeHelm, RiskLens). Free, forever.





More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:

- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404

- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459

- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394

- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460

- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461

ChronoBar is a free, lightweight chart companion for every trader.