Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5

Structured Bitcoin entries. Controlled recovery. Visible protection.

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5 is a BTCUSD-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want a more transparent alternative to a traditional grid or black-box basket robot.

Orbit combines multi-timeframe Bitcoin analysis, capped volatility-based recovery, cost-aware basket exits and the Artemis Graphite Command Deck. The aim is simple: every cycle should have a clear entry reason, visible recovery limits and a defined protection plan.

Current Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185393/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_60051559

How Orbit trades

Attach the EA to BTCUSD H1.

Orbit uses H4 to assess broader market structure, H1 to confirm trend direction and volatility, and M15 to time the actual entry. A new cycle is opened only when structure, trend strength, momentum, spread quality and the entry trigger are aligned.

The engine analyses confirmed swing structure, EMA direction, ADX strength, RSI, pullback quality, volatility and spread conditions before opening a trade.

Controlled Orbit recovery

If the initial position moves against the entry, Orbit may add a limited number of recovery positions. Recovery distances are based on ATR and expand as the cycle develops.

This is not designed as an unlimited grid. Before adding another position, Orbit checks the remaining recovery allowance, projected total lots, margin level, basket drawdown, structural invalidation, spread quality and Recovery Safety Score.

Recovery is available in full on MT5 hedging accounts. On netting accounts, multi-position recovery is disabled because MT5 merges trades into one net position.

Basket Protection Guard

All open positions are managed as one Orbit basket.

The protected basket target takes account of the weighted entry price, spread, commission, fees, swap, account balance, volatility and recovery depth.

The Basket Protection Guard can close the full cycle when the profit target is reached, protected breakeven is triggered, basket profit trailing activates, the higher-timeframe trend reverses, structure is invalidated, drawdown reaches its limit, margin becomes unsafe or the cycle remains open too long.

Protected breakeven and basket trailing

Orbit does not use a normal trailing stop on each individual trade because that can break the basket structure.

Instead, it protects the total basket.

Protected breakeven can lock the basket above estimated trading costs once sufficient profit has been reached. Basket profit trailing can then follow a stronger move while protecting part of the peak combined profit.

Bitcoin Shock Guard

Bitcoin can move much faster than normal FX markets.

The Bitcoin Shock Guard monitors large candles, rapid multi-bar movement, abnormal distance from trend, ADX acceleration, spread expansion and fast tick movement. When unusual conditions are detected, Orbit can temporarily block new entries and recovery additions while continuing to manage the protection of any open basket.

Artemis Graphite Command Deck

The Command Deck gives the user a clear view of the complete cycle.

The Overview tab shows balance, equity, current performance, basket profit and cycle status. The Cycle tab displays weighted entry, protected target, recovery level, next recovery price and projected exposure.

The Protection tab shows basket drawdown, margin, invalidation level, Recovery Safety Score and active guards. The Signal tab displays Orbit Readiness, H4 structure, H1 trend, M15 trigger status and concise Why No Orbit diagnostics.

The Stats tab records completed Orbit cycles rather than counting each recovery position as a separate trade. It includes cycle win rate, net result, average duration, worst drawdown and a recent-cycle grid. The Settings tab summarises the active profile, schedule, broker time, account type and protection configuration.

Artemis Copilot

Artemis Copilot provides live guidance in plain language.

The footer changes colour depending on the current state. Green indicates healthy or trade-ready conditions, orange shows that a guard is active, red highlights recovery or elevated basket risk, and amber is used for warnings or basket closure.

Messages are deliberately clear and occasionally a little less serious, for example:

“Spread is too wide — the broker wants lunch money. Waiting.”

“Recovery cycle active — patience is part of the strategy, panic is not.”

“Basket trail is active — profits are now travelling with bodyguards.”

Schedule and broker-time controls

Orbit includes day-of-week and trading-hour controls, with support for broker time, UTC or local time.

Users can choose automatic or manual broker UTC offset, control whether recovery is allowed outside the normal entry window and enable rollover protection around the broker’s daily reset.

Schedule restrictions only block new cycles or optional recovery additions. Basket exits and emergency protection remain active at all times.

Risk profiles

Orbit includes five profiles: Very Low, Low, Balanced, Growth and High.

Each profile controls the starting exposure, maximum recovery levels, ATR spacing, lot progression, basket target, maximum drawdown, cycle duration and recovery cooldown.

Balanced or Low is recommended for first testing.

Recommended setup

Symbol: BTCUSD or broker equivalent
Chart timeframe: H1
Internal analysis: H4, H1 and M15
Account type: MT5 hedging account recommended
Starting profile: Balanced or Low
Starting lot: 0.01 for initial testing
VPS: Recommended for continuous basket management

Why Orbit is different

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit is designed to make basket trading more visible and controlled.

It does not rely on unlimited recovery, fixed grid spacing or hidden exposure. The user can see the current cycle, projected risk, recovery limits, protected target, structural invalidation and the reason the EA is waiting.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee that every basket will close in profit. Orbit is built to accept that market risk exists and to manage it through defined limits rather than hiding it.

Enter with structure. Recover within limits. Protect the Orbit.



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专家
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 等待结束了 — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA 现已支持 MetaTrader 5。 Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 是一款专注于黄金交易的智能交易系统，面向希望在 XAUUSD 上进行快速短线自动化交易，同时拥有受控执行、智能保护机制和清晰仪表盘显示的交易者。 大多数快速交易机器人只关注速度。但在真实经纪商环境中，没有控制的速度可能会成为问题。黄金点差可能迅速扩大，流动性可能快速变化，订单修改可能被拒绝，而过于激进的交易请求行为可能导致不稳定的结果。 Artemis 基于一个不同的原则： 受控速度比失控速度更具可持续性。 此 MT5 版本基于经过验证的 MT4 v1.4 Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA 构建，并将产品带到 MetaTrader 5 平台，提供更清晰的仪表盘、更强的诊断功能、兼容 MT5 的执行处理，并支持 hedging 和 netting 两种账户环境。 在 netting 账户中，持仓作为该交易品种的合并风险敞口进
FREE
Artemis NAS100 Orb Edge EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA MT5 一款结构化的NAS100开盘区间突破EA，专为伦敦和纽约开盘时段而设计，提供受控执行、清晰的风险管理以及专业的图表可视化。 NAS100在市场开盘前后可能出现非常激烈的波动。突破可能非常迅速，点差可能扩大，假突破也可能在毫无预警的情况下反转。 Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA旨在以结构化方式应对这些市场环境，而不是依赖方向预测。 EA会建立开盘区间，监控上下两个突破方向，并采用OCO执行模式。当其中一侧被触发时，另一侧订单会自动取消。 目标很简单： 等待区间形成。交易确认后的突破。以纪律管理持仓。 默认发布配置专为NAS100的M5图表设计，使用15分钟纽约开盘区间和OCO Straddle执行模型。 NAS100开盘区间突破策略 主要策略为New York ORB OCO Straddle。 EA识别开盘区间的高点和低点，在两侧准备突破逻辑，并等待价格确认方向。 当一侧被触发时： 另一侧突破订单会被取消 当前交易会自动管理 可以应用保本保护 可以分批止盈 Impulse Trail可以保护强劲走势 这使
Artemis Gold M1 Scalper
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis Gold M1 Scalper Artemis Gold M1 Scalper 是一款高级 MT4 指标，专为 XAUUSD 交易者打造，适合希望在 M1 时间周期上以更清晰、更结构化的方式进行黄金剥头皮交易的用户。 它不是普通的箭头信号指标。Artemis 将动态支撑与阻力、趋势确认、动量过滤、基于 ATR 的交易水平、信号质量评分、市场状态分析、交易时段强度、活跃交易保护以及清晰的仪表盘整合到一个专注的剥头皮交易框架中，专门围绕黄金快速波动的特性而设计。 为什么 Gold M1 需要不同的方法 黄金的波动速度和幅度通常比标准外汇货币对更快、更剧烈。在 M1 时间周期上，这种波动性很容易迅速变成噪音信号、滞后入场和低质量交易机会。许多剥头皮指标要么让图表充满箭头，要么只显示信号，却不解释信号背后的市场背景。 Artemis 的理念正好相反：先过滤噪音，再显示带有背景信息的结构化机会。 信号由趋势方向、回调行为、动态支撑与阻力、RSI 动量、ATR 波动率、更高时间周期确认、点差条件、交易时段强度、市场状态和信号质量评分共同支持。这为交易者提供了一个更清晰的框架来解读
Artemis ORB Breakout Indicator MT5
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5 Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5 是一款基于交易时段的 Opening Range Breakout 指标，适合希望更清晰分析 Asia、London 和 New York 市场时段价格行为的日内交易者。 该指标会自动构建开盘区间，标记关键 ORB 水平，在区间完成后监控价格行为，并通过简洁的 Artemis 风格面板显示当前市场状态。 它旨在帮助交易者快速查看以下问题： 当前区间是否适合分析？价格是否正在突破区间？该走势是否过晚、混乱、过宽、影线过多，或目前不适合 ORB 分析？ Opening Range Breakout analysis Artemis ORB Breakout 会在图表上自动标记关键 ORB 结构： 开盘区间高点 开盘区间低点 中点 区间框 突破和失败区域 可选的止损参考水平 开盘区间形成后，指标会监控当前活跃时段，并更新面板中的 ORB 状态、区间质量、方向状态、点差信息和过滤提示。 Session profiles 指标包含灵活的时段模式，适合不同日内分析流程： Custom
Artemis Autochart AI
Nathan James Gilks
实用工具
Artemis Autochart AI MT5 Artemis Autochart AI MT5 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级多品种形态扫描器和市场结构仪表盘。它旨在帮助交易者通过一个简洁的界面监控多个交易品种和时间周期，识别技术形态设置，查看关键价位，并专注于扫描器当前检测到的最相关机会。 该工具不会自动交易。它是一款技术分析和决策支持助手，旨在以简单、可视化且实用的方式整理图表形态信息。 产品的核心是 Artemis Graphite 仪表盘，这是一个简洁的深色界面，专为快速扫描和轻松决策而设计。Artemis Autochart 不会让你手动检查每一张图表，而是会扫描所选市场列表，对检测到的设置进行排名，并通过 Best Pattern Now 视图突出显示当前最强的机会。 Artemis AI Insights Artemis Autochart AI MT5 的关键功能之一是 Artemis AI Insights。 该面板会将技术扫描器数据转换为清晰的自然语言指导。它会说明检测到了什么形态，该设置是看涨还是看跌，确认价位在哪里，设置在何处失效，以及预计目
Artemis Bitcoin Blaster Indicator MT4
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis Bitcoin Blaster MT4 Indicator First 10 copies are FREE!  Artemis Bitcoin Blaster MT4 Indicator is a crypto-focused trend and momentum indicator with easy-to-use dashboard designed for Bitcoin and major crypto symbols on MetaTrader 4. It combines closed-candle BUY/SELL signals, "Blast" Energy scoring, trend filtering, volatility checks, spread control, visual trade-plan levels, TP/SL hit tracking, and a clean on-chart dashboard. The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool. It d
FREE
Artemis One EA MT4
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis ONE EA — 基于 APEX 的 MT4 多品种交易引擎 Artemis ONE EA 是一款面向 MetaTrader 4 的全自动 Expert Advisor，围绕自适应策略选择、结构化交易入场、基于 ATR 的交易管理以及可配置账户保护而构建。 该 EA 适用于主要外汇货币对、贵金属以及部分非加密货币 CFD 市场，默认的均衡设置以 XAUUSD H1 作为主要参考配置。不建议用于加密货币市场，因为周末交易、极端点差变化和跳空行为可能影响自动化执行。Artemis ONE EA 可用于主要货币对、次要货币对和外来货币对，也可用于 US30 和 NAS 等指数。 Artemis ONE 的核心是 Artemis APEX Engine，这是一个全自动策略选择层，会在选择最合适的内部策略之前分析市场条件，或在条件不适合时阻止交易。 Artemis APEX Engine APEX 代表：Adaptive Positioning & Execution。 Artemis APEX Engine 会分析趋势强度、波动率、震荡区间行为、扩张条件以及更高时间周期偏向，然
Artemis One EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis ONE EA — APEX-Powered Multi-Symbol Trading Engine for MT5 Artemis ONE EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around adaptive strategy selection, structured trade entries, ATR-based trade management, and configurable account protection. The EA is designed for major forex pairs, metals, and selected non-crypto CFD markets, with a balanced default setup prepared around   XAUUSD H1 . Crypto markets are not recommended due to weekend trading, extreme spread variation,
Artemis Trend Pro MT4
Nathan James Gilks
5 (1)
指标
Artemis Trend Pro MT4 Artemis Trend Pro MT4 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的高级多市场趋势指标，专为希望以更清晰、更有结构的方式读取不同交易品种和时间周期中的趋势方向、信号质量、市场状态和交易背景的交易者而设计。 Trend Pro 基于 Artemis 决策支持框架构建，并不是一个简单的箭头指标。它将自适应趋势分析、回调检测、信号质量评分、趋势强度、市场状态过滤、收盘柱确认、基于 ATR 的交易水平、Trade Protection 以及清晰专业的仪表盘整合到一个灵活的指标中，适用于现代主观交易。 任意品种。任意周期。自适应趋势逻辑。 Artemis Trend Pro 适用于 Forex 货币对、金属、指数和 crypto 品种，支持从低周期剥头皮到日内交易和波段交易的不同时间周期。 该指标包含三种交易风格模式： Scalp — 适用于低周期的更快速趋势/回调设置。 Intraday — 适用于活跃交易时段的平衡趋势确认。 Swing — 适用于更高时间周期的更严格、更慢确认。 启用 Auto Timeframe Adaptat
Artemis Prop Guard Pro
Nathan James Gilks
实用工具
Artemis Prop Guard Pro Artemis Prop Guard Pro is a professional risk-control utility for MT4, built for manual traders who want a disciplined, rule-based trading environment. It does not generate signals, predict market direction, or automate strategy logic. Its sole purpose is protecting account equity from avoidable rule breaks, over-risking, emotional trading, and unmanaged exposure. Why account discipline matters Most traders do not lose accounts in a single trade. They lose them through a c
FREE
Artemis Vision Assist
Nathan James Gilks
实用工具
Artemis Vision Assist MT4 Artemis Vision Assist MT4 is an accessibility utility for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who find the platform's default interface difficult to read. MT4's small text, dense labels, and compact controls can create real problems for traders with visual impairment, reduced eyesight, or chronic eye strain. This utility adds a large, high-contrast dashboard directly onto the chart, bringing key trading information into a format that is genuinely easier to see and intera
FREE
Artemis Crypto Blaster Scanner MT4
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis Crypto Blaster Scanner MT4 Artemis Crypto Blaster Scanner MT4 is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanning indicator for MetaTrader 4, built for crypto traders who want a faster way to identify and filter potential setups across multiple charts from a single dashboard. It does not open, close, or manage trades. It is a market analysis tool that keeps full trading decisions with the trader. The problem it solves Crypto markets move across many symbols and timeframes simultaneously. Manuall
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built for XAUUSD traders who want short-term automated trading with professional execution control built into the system. Many fast-trading robots focus only on speed. In live broker conditions, uncontrolled speed can become a problem. Too many trade requests, excessive modifications, burst activity during thin liquidity, or trading through wide spreads can lead to poor execution, rejecte
Artemis FX HFT Throttle
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis FX HFT Throttle EA Artemis FX HFT Throttle EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的智能交易顾问，面向希望进行短期外汇自动化交易、并内置专业执行纪律的交易者。Artemis 并不会向经纪商无限制地发送订单，而是将基于图表品种的外汇交易逻辑与 Artemis Throttle Guard 相结合。Artemis Throttle Guard 是一个专用的执行控制层，旨在管理请求频率、限制交易请求突增、处理经纪商错误，并减少鲁莽的执行行为。 默认情况下，该 EA 不限于单一货币对。将其加载到您选择的外汇图表上后，Artemis 将交易该图表对应的品种。对于希望将交易活动限制在特定货币对的交易者，也提供可选的品种白名单功能。 V1.1 新增内容 版本 1.1 为 Artemis FX HFT Throttle EA 带来了重要的可用性、安全性和交易管理升级。本次更新包括更清晰、重新排序的设置菜单，将 Balanced 模式作为更安全的默认配置文件，默认启用基于 pip 的输入，改进主要外汇货币对的 ATR 处理，magic
Artemis Supertrend Pro Indicator
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis Supertrend Pro Artemis Supertrend Pro 是一款基于 Supertrend 的分析面板，旨在提供比基础趋势线或简单买入/卖出箭头指标更多的市场背景信息。 该指标结合了 Supertrend 方向、信号评分、市场状态分析、多周期确认、点差和交易时段识别、信号屏蔽逻辑、提醒功能以及风险参考水平。它的目的是帮助用户在图表上以更清晰、更有结构的方式解读 Supertrend 条件。 不只是标准 Supertrend Artemis Supertrend Pro 会显示当前 Supertrend 状态是看涨还是看跌、信号评分是高还是低、所选更高时间周期是否与当前方向一致，以及当前启用的过滤条件是允许还是屏蔽该交易设置。 这使其适合希望在解读 Supertrend 信号之前获得更多背景信息的用户。 信号评分和市场状态 内置的 Signal Score Engine 会根据市场行为、波动性、K 线强度、趋势结构和过滤条件，对 Supertrend 反转进行 0 到 100 分的评分。 Market State Engine 会提供额外背景信息，用于
Artemis ORB Breakout Indicator
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis ORB Breakout Artemis ORB Breakout is a MetaTrader 4 indicator built for traders who use Opening Range Breakout analysis around key market sessions. The indicator automatically marks the opening range high, low, midpoint, and range box. After the range is complete, it monitors price action and displays the current ORB state, range quality, session status, and trading conditions in a clean Artemis-style dashboard. The indicator supports Custom, London, New York, Asia, and London + New Yo
Artemis NAS100 Orb Edge EA MT4
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA 是一款专注于 NAS100 / US100 / USTEC 的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor），基于伦敦和纽约开盘区间突破策略构建。 默认情况下，该 EA 使用 15 分钟开盘区间和 OCO Straddle 模型。开盘区间形成后，EA 会同时准备两个突破方向。如果一侧被触发，另一侧会自动取消。这使 EA 能够根据市场确认后的方向作出反应，而不是在行情开始前进行猜测。 默认发布设置专为 M5 周期上的 NAS100 而设计。 Strategy 主要策略是 NAS100 NY ORB OCO Straddle。 EA 会标记纽约开盘区间，在区间高点和低点周围部署突破逻辑，然后通过保本、部分平仓和脉冲追踪止损来管理已激活的交易。 OCO 模型很简单：区间的一侧被触发，另一侧被取消。如果突破明显失败，EA 可选择允许翻转反向交易。这为策略在波动剧烈的纽约开盘阶段提供了更高的灵活性。 这不是马丁格尔 EA。这不是网格系统。Recovery Ladder 作为高级可选模块包含在
Artemis Tradedeck Trade Panel MT4
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis TradeDeck Trade Panel for MT4 Artemis TradeDeck   is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4, built for traders who want fast execution, clear risk control, structured trade management, and account protection from one clean on-chart TradeDeck is not a trading strategy and does not predict market direction. You decide when and where to trade. TradeDeck helps you place, manage, protect, and review your trades with more structure. A cleaner way to manage manual trading Most tra
Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA MT4
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA 以结构化策略、保护机制和完整可视化，交易US30纽约开盘。 Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA是一款专注于US30/Dow Jones开盘交易时段的Expert Advisor。它围绕纽约开盘区间构建，这是交易日中最活跃、情绪波动最强的时段之一。 这款EA的目标很简单：为开盘钟声带来纪律性。它不会让交易者手动应对快速K线、扩大点差、假突破或新闻冲击，而是按照明确的交易时段流程运行。Artemis会等待开盘、构建区间、监控突破、应用保护规则，并通过专业的图表仪表盘管理交易。 这不是一款通用的多品种网格机器人。它是一套专门针对US30开盘时段的系统，拥有清晰的工作流程和高级控制面板。 为什么交易者需要这款EA US30开盘时可能移动非常迅速。许多交易者知道其中存在机会，但困难在于保持纪律。过早入场、追逐突破、直接在高影响力USD新闻期间交易，或者在交易时段已经失控后继续交易，这些都很容易发生。 Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA旨在减少这种混乱。它为交易者提供结构化的ORB模型、实时交易
Artemis Gold M1 Scalper MT5
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis Gold M1 Scalper for MT5 Artemis Gold M1 Scalper for MT5 is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator built for XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner, more structured approach to Gold scalping on the M1 timeframe. It is not a generic arrow indicator. Artemis combines dynamic support and resistance, trend confirmation, momentum filtering, ATR-based trade levels, signal quality scoring, market-state analysis, session strength, active trade protection, signal explanation tools, and a clean dashboard into
Artemis ORB Scanner MT5
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis ORB Scanner MT5 Artemis ORB Scanner MT5 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多品种 Opening Range Breakout 仪表盘指标。 它可以帮助交易者在一个图表上监控所选交易品种的 ORB 条件。该扫描器会跟踪基于交易时段的开盘区间，显示当前 ORB 状态，并在仪表盘中提供突破方向、区间质量、点差状态、提醒以及可选图表叠加层等信息。 该指标旨在帮助用户在活跃交易时段整理市场信息。它不会开仓，也不会替用户做出交易决策。 为什么使用 Artemis ORB Scanner MT5？ 当多个交易品种同时波动时，ORB 交易可能会变得复杂。Artemis ORB Scanner MT5 可以将这些信息整理到一个仪表盘中，让您看到哪些品种正在形成区间、等待突破，或出现可能的突破、trap、fade、no-trade 状态或数据问题。 您无需在多个图表之间频繁切换，而是可以从一个位置监控所选品种，查看当前 ORB 背景，并仅在需要进一步分析时打开相关图表。 该扫描器旨在支持更快速、更有结构的活跃时段工作流程，同时最终交易决策仍
Artemis Trend Pro Indicator MT5
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis Trend Pro MT5 Artemis Trend Pro MT5 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级多市场趋势指标，专为希望以更清晰、更结构化的方式，在不同交易品种和时间周期中读取趋势方向、信号质量、市场状态和交易背景的交易者而设计。 Trend Pro 基于 Artemis 决策支持框架构建，并不是一个简单的箭头指标。它将自适应趋势分析、回调检测、信号质量评分、趋势强度、市场状态过滤、收盘K线确认、基于 ATR 的交易水平、Trade Protection 以及简洁专业的仪表板整合到一个灵活的指标中，服务于现代自主交易。 Artemis 不只是依赖箭头，而是帮助您判断一个交易设置是强、弱、被阻止、老化、受保护还是已失效。凭借 Scalp、Intraday 和 Swing 模式、自动时间周期适应功能以及随附的 SET 文件，它被设计为可在 Forex、金属、指数和加密货币市场中使用的灵活决策支持工具。 任何货币对。任何时间周期。自适应趋势逻辑。 Artemis Trend Pro 适用于 Forex 货币对、金属、指数和加密货币品种，覆盖从低时间周期剥
Artemis Tradedeck Trade Panel
Nathan James Gilks
专家
适用于 MT5 的 Artemis TradeDeck Artemis TradeDeck 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业手动交易面板，专为希望在一个简洁的图表内面板中获得快速执行、清晰风险控制、结构化交易管理和账户保护的交易者打造。 TradeDeck 不是交易策略，也不会预测市场方向。何时、何地交易由您自己决定。TradeDeck 帮助您以更有结构的方式下单、管理、保护和复盘交易。 更清晰地管理手动交易 大多数交易面板主要关注简单的 Buy、Sell 和 Close 按钮。TradeDeck 则被设计为一个完整的执行与管理工作区。它将手动下单、风险预览、可视化交易规划、OCO 订单、网格工具、保护规则、提醒、报告和配置文件保存功能整合到紧凑的 Artemis Graphite 界面中。 其目标是帮助交易者减少执行错误，在入场前理解计划风险，并用一致的规则管理交易。 Artemis 风险预览 在下单前，TradeDeck 会显示关键规划信息，例如手数、预估风险、盈亏比、保证金预估、点差状态、经纪商 stop-level 信息、Guard 状态、OCO 状态和 Smart
Artemis FX HFT Throttle MT5
Nathan James Gilks
专家
Artemis HFT Throttle EA MT5 等待终于结束了——我们最受欢迎的 Artemis EA 之一现已支持 MetaTrader 5。 Artemis HFT Throttle EA MT5 将我们热门 MT4 版本中的结构化短线外汇自动化交易带到 MT5 平台，并保持相同的核心交易理念：受控执行、纪律化的交易频率以及清晰的仪表盘可视化。 Artemis HFT Throttle EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易系统，面向短线外汇自动化交易，并提供结构化执行控制。它将图表交易品种逻辑与 Artemis Throttle Guard 相结合。Artemis Throttle Guard 是一个执行控制层，用于管理请求频率、限制交易突增、处理经纪商错误，并支持更有纪律的自动化交易。 默认情况下，EA 会交易其所加载图表的交易品种。对于希望将交易限制在指定货币对上的用户，也提供可选的交易品种白名单。 MT5 版本新内容 此 MT5 版本将 Artemis HFT Throttle EA 带到 MetaTrader 5 平台，同时保留熟悉的 Artem
Artemis Scalp X Pro MT5
Nathan James Gilks
指标
Artemis Scalp X Pro MT5 指标 一款专业、无重绘的多重共振剥头皮指标，专为不满足于简单箭头信号的交易者而设计。 Artemis Scalp X Pro 适用于外汇、加密货币、黄金及其他贵金属和指数市场，主要用于较低时间周期，将复杂的市场信息转化为清晰、结构化的交易决策。 Artemis Scalp X Pro 不依赖单一指标或僵化的过滤器链，而是将趋势、动量、波动率、市场参与度、市场结构和多时间周期背景整合到一个自适应评分引擎中。其结果是一套更加清晰、智能的信号系统，能够适应快速变化的市场，同时避免让图表充斥过多噪音。 所有主要信号均在蜡烛图收盘后生成。高时间周期确认也只使用已完成的蜡烛图，从而帮助历史信号在刷新或重新计算后保持稳定。 这不是一个普通的买入/卖出指标。 Artemis Scalp X Pro 会围绕每个符合条件的交易设置创建完整的交易地图，包括入场价、止损、TP1、TP2 和 TP3。原始交易地图会始终与信号绑定，并可在切换时间周期、切换交易品种或重启 MT5 后继续保留。 从 M5 切换到 M15 时，原始交易计划不会改变。切换到其他市场后再返回
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