Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5

Structured Bitcoin entries. Controlled recovery. Visible protection.

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5 is a BTCUSD-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want a more transparent alternative to a traditional grid or black-box basket robot.

Orbit combines multi-timeframe Bitcoin analysis, capped volatility-based recovery, cost-aware basket exits and the Artemis Graphite Command Deck. The aim is simple: every cycle should have a clear entry reason, visible recovery limits and a defined protection plan.

Current Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185393/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_60051559

How Orbit trades

Attach the EA to BTCUSD H1.

Orbit uses H4 to assess broader market structure, H1 to confirm trend direction and volatility, and M15 to time the actual entry. A new cycle is opened only when structure, trend strength, momentum, spread quality and the entry trigger are aligned.

The engine analyses confirmed swing structure, EMA direction, ADX strength, RSI, pullback quality, volatility and spread conditions before opening a trade.

Controlled Orbit recovery

If the initial position moves against the entry, Orbit may add a limited number of recovery positions. Recovery distances are based on ATR and expand as the cycle develops.

This is not designed as an unlimited grid. Before adding another position, Orbit checks the remaining recovery allowance, projected total lots, margin level, basket drawdown, structural invalidation, spread quality and Recovery Safety Score.

Recovery is available in full on MT5 hedging accounts. On netting accounts, multi-position recovery is disabled because MT5 merges trades into one net position.

Basket Protection Guard

All open positions are managed as one Orbit basket.

The protected basket target takes account of the weighted entry price, spread, commission, fees, swap, account balance, volatility and recovery depth.

The Basket Protection Guard can close the full cycle when the profit target is reached, protected breakeven is triggered, basket profit trailing activates, the higher-timeframe trend reverses, structure is invalidated, drawdown reaches its limit, margin becomes unsafe or the cycle remains open too long.

Protected breakeven and basket trailing

Orbit does not use a normal trailing stop on each individual trade because that can break the basket structure.

Instead, it protects the total basket.

Protected breakeven can lock the basket above estimated trading costs once sufficient profit has been reached. Basket profit trailing can then follow a stronger move while protecting part of the peak combined profit.

Bitcoin Shock Guard

Bitcoin can move much faster than normal FX markets.

The Bitcoin Shock Guard monitors large candles, rapid multi-bar movement, abnormal distance from trend, ADX acceleration, spread expansion and fast tick movement. When unusual conditions are detected, Orbit can temporarily block new entries and recovery additions while continuing to manage the protection of any open basket.

Artemis Graphite Command Deck

The Command Deck gives the user a clear view of the complete cycle.

The Overview tab shows balance, equity, current performance, basket profit and cycle status. The Cycle tab displays weighted entry, protected target, recovery level, next recovery price and projected exposure.

The Protection tab shows basket drawdown, margin, invalidation level, Recovery Safety Score and active guards. The Signal tab displays Orbit Readiness, H4 structure, H1 trend, M15 trigger status and concise Why No Orbit diagnostics.

The Stats tab records completed Orbit cycles rather than counting each recovery position as a separate trade. It includes cycle win rate, net result, average duration, worst drawdown and a recent-cycle grid. The Settings tab summarises the active profile, schedule, broker time, account type and protection configuration.

Artemis Copilot

Artemis Copilot provides live guidance in plain language.

The footer changes colour depending on the current state. Green indicates healthy or trade-ready conditions, orange shows that a guard is active, red highlights recovery or elevated basket risk, and amber is used for warnings or basket closure.

Messages are deliberately clear and occasionally a little less serious, for example:

“Spread is too wide — the broker wants lunch money. Waiting.”

“Recovery cycle active — patience is part of the strategy, panic is not.”

“Basket trail is active — profits are now travelling with bodyguards.”

Schedule and broker-time controls

Orbit includes day-of-week and trading-hour controls, with support for broker time, UTC or local time.

Users can choose automatic or manual broker UTC offset, control whether recovery is allowed outside the normal entry window and enable rollover protection around the broker’s daily reset.

Schedule restrictions only block new cycles or optional recovery additions. Basket exits and emergency protection remain active at all times.

Risk profiles

Orbit includes five profiles: Very Low, Low, Balanced, Growth and High.

Each profile controls the starting exposure, maximum recovery levels, ATR spacing, lot progression, basket target, maximum drawdown, cycle duration and recovery cooldown.

Balanced or Low is recommended for first testing.

Recommended setup

Symbol: BTCUSD or broker equivalent

Chart timeframe: H1

Internal analysis: H4, H1 and M15

Account type: MT5 hedging account recommended

Starting profile: Balanced or Low

Starting lot: 0.01 for initial testing

VPS: Recommended for continuous basket management

Why Orbit is different

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit is designed to make basket trading more visible and controlled.

It does not rely on unlimited recovery, fixed grid spacing or hidden exposure. The user can see the current cycle, projected risk, recovery limits, protected target, structural invalidation and the reason the EA is waiting.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee that every basket will close in profit. Orbit is built to accept that market risk exists and to manage it through defined limits rather than hiding it.