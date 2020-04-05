Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5

Structured Bitcoin entries. Controlled recovery. Visible protection.

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5 is a BTCUSD-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want a more transparent alternative to a traditional grid or black-box basket robot.

Orbit combines multi-timeframe Bitcoin analysis, capped volatility-based recovery, cost-aware basket exits and the Artemis Graphite Command Deck. The aim is simple: every cycle should have a clear entry reason, visible recovery limits and a defined protection plan.

Current Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185393/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_60051559

How Orbit trades

Attach the EA to BTCUSD H1.

Orbit uses H4 to assess broader market structure, H1 to confirm trend direction and volatility, and M15 to time the actual entry. A new cycle is opened only when structure, trend strength, momentum, spread quality and the entry trigger are aligned.

The engine analyses confirmed swing structure, EMA direction, ADX strength, RSI, pullback quality, volatility and spread conditions before opening a trade.

Controlled Orbit recovery

If the initial position moves against the entry, Orbit may add a limited number of recovery positions. Recovery distances are based on ATR and expand as the cycle develops.

This is not designed as an unlimited grid. Before adding another position, Orbit checks the remaining recovery allowance, projected total lots, margin level, basket drawdown, structural invalidation, spread quality and Recovery Safety Score.

Recovery is available in full on MT5 hedging accounts. On netting accounts, multi-position recovery is disabled because MT5 merges trades into one net position.

Basket Protection Guard

All open positions are managed as one Orbit basket.

The protected basket target takes account of the weighted entry price, spread, commission, fees, swap, account balance, volatility and recovery depth.

The Basket Protection Guard can close the full cycle when the profit target is reached, protected breakeven is triggered, basket profit trailing activates, the higher-timeframe trend reverses, structure is invalidated, drawdown reaches its limit, margin becomes unsafe or the cycle remains open too long.

Protected breakeven and basket trailing

Orbit does not use a normal trailing stop on each individual trade because that can break the basket structure.

Instead, it protects the total basket.

Protected breakeven can lock the basket above estimated trading costs once sufficient profit has been reached. Basket profit trailing can then follow a stronger move while protecting part of the peak combined profit.

Bitcoin Shock Guard

Bitcoin can move much faster than normal FX markets.

The Bitcoin Shock Guard monitors large candles, rapid multi-bar movement, abnormal distance from trend, ADX acceleration, spread expansion and fast tick movement. When unusual conditions are detected, Orbit can temporarily block new entries and recovery additions while continuing to manage the protection of any open basket.

Artemis Graphite Command Deck

The Command Deck gives the user a clear view of the complete cycle.

The Overview tab shows balance, equity, current performance, basket profit and cycle status. The Cycle tab displays weighted entry, protected target, recovery level, next recovery price and projected exposure.

The Protection tab shows basket drawdown, margin, invalidation level, Recovery Safety Score and active guards. The Signal tab displays Orbit Readiness, H4 structure, H1 trend, M15 trigger status and concise Why No Orbit diagnostics.

The Stats tab records completed Orbit cycles rather than counting each recovery position as a separate trade. It includes cycle win rate, net result, average duration, worst drawdown and a recent-cycle grid. The Settings tab summarises the active profile, schedule, broker time, account type and protection configuration.

Artemis Copilot

Artemis Copilot provides live guidance in plain language.

The footer changes colour depending on the current state. Green indicates healthy or trade-ready conditions, orange shows that a guard is active, red highlights recovery or elevated basket risk, and amber is used for warnings or basket closure.

Messages are deliberately clear and occasionally a little less serious, for example:

“Spread is too wide — the broker wants lunch money. Waiting.”

“Recovery cycle active — patience is part of the strategy, panic is not.”

“Basket trail is active — profits are now travelling with bodyguards.”

Schedule and broker-time controls

Orbit includes day-of-week and trading-hour controls, with support for broker time, UTC or local time.

Users can choose automatic or manual broker UTC offset, control whether recovery is allowed outside the normal entry window and enable rollover protection around the broker’s daily reset.

Schedule restrictions only block new cycles or optional recovery additions. Basket exits and emergency protection remain active at all times.

Risk profiles

Orbit includes five profiles: Very Low, Low, Balanced, Growth and High.

Each profile controls the starting exposure, maximum recovery levels, ATR spacing, lot progression, basket target, maximum drawdown, cycle duration and recovery cooldown.

Balanced or Low is recommended for first testing.

Recommended setup

Symbol: BTCUSD or broker equivalent
Chart timeframe: H1
Internal analysis: H4, H1 and M15
Account type: MT5 hedging account recommended
Starting profile: Balanced or Low
Starting lot: 0.01 for initial testing
VPS: Recommended for continuous basket management

Why Orbit is different

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit is designed to make basket trading more visible and controlled.

It does not rely on unlimited recovery, fixed grid spacing or hidden exposure. The user can see the current cycle, projected risk, recovery limits, protected target, structural invalidation and the reason the EA is waiting.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee that every basket will close in profit. Orbit is built to accept that market risk exists and to manage it through defined limits rather than hiding it.

Enter with structure. Recover within limits. Protect the Orbit.



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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Nathan James Gilks
Утилиты
Artemis Autochart AI MT5 Artemis Autochart AI MT5 — это премиальный мультисимвольный сканер паттернов и панель рыночной структуры для MetaTrader 5. Он разработан, чтобы помогать трейдерам отслеживать несколько символов и таймфреймов из одного удобного интерфейса, выявлять технические сетапы, просматривать ключевые уровни и сосредотачиваться на наиболее актуальной возможности, обнаруженной сканером в текущий момент. Инструмент не торгует автоматически. Это помощник для технического анализа и при
Artemis Bitcoin Blaster Indicator MT4
Nathan James Gilks
Индикаторы
Artemis Bitcoin Blaster MT4 Indicator First 10 copies are FREE!  Artemis Bitcoin Blaster MT4 Indicator is a crypto-focused trend and momentum indicator with easy-to-use dashboard designed for Bitcoin and major crypto symbols on MetaTrader 4. It combines closed-candle BUY/SELL signals, "Blast" Energy scoring, trend filtering, volatility checks, spread control, visual trade-plan levels, TP/SL hit tracking, and a clean on-chart dashboard. The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool. It d
FREE
Artemis One EA MT4
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis ONE EA — мультисимвольный торговый движок для MT4 на базе APEX Artemis ONE EA — это полностью автоматизированный советник Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 4, построенный на адаптивном выборе стратегий, структурированных входах в сделки, управлении сделками на основе ATR и настраиваемой защите счёта. EA предназначен для основных валютных пар, металлов и отдельных некриптовалютных CFD-рынков, при этом сбалансированная настройка по умолчанию подготовлена на основе XAUUSD H1. Криптовалютные рын
Artemis One EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis ONE EA — мультисимвольный торговый движок для MT5 на базе APEX Artemis ONE EA — это полностью автоматизированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 5, построенный вокруг адаптивного выбора стратегии, структурированных торговых входов, управления сделками на основе ATR и настраиваемой защиты счёта. EA разработан для основных валютных пар, металлов и отдельных некриптовалютных CFD-рынков, при этом сбалансированная конфигурация по умолчанию подготовлена вокруг XAUUSD H1. Криптовалютные рынк
Artemis Vision Assist
Nathan James Gilks
Утилиты
Artemis Vision Assist MT4 Artemis Vision Assist MT4 is an accessibility utility for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who find the platform's default interface difficult to read. MT4's small text, dense labels, and compact controls can create real problems for traders with visual impairment, reduced eyesight, or chronic eye strain. This utility adds a large, high-contrast dashboard directly onto the chart, bringing key trading information into a format that is genuinely easier to see and intera
FREE
Artemis Prop Guard Pro
Nathan James Gilks
Утилиты
Artemis Prop Guard Pro Artemis Prop Guard Pro is a professional risk-control utility for MT4, built for manual traders who want a disciplined, rule-based trading environment. It does not generate signals, predict market direction, or automate strategy logic. Its sole purpose is protecting account equity from avoidable rule breaks, over-risking, emotional trading, and unmanaged exposure. Why account discipline matters Most traders do not lose accounts in a single trade. They lose them through a c
FREE
Artemis Crypto Blaster Scanner MT4
Nathan James Gilks
Индикаторы
Artemis Crypto Blaster Scanner MT4 Artemis Crypto Blaster Scanner MT4 is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanning indicator for MetaTrader 4, built for crypto traders who want a faster way to identify and filter potential setups across multiple charts from a single dashboard. It does not open, close, or manage trades. It is a market analysis tool that keeps full trading decisions with the trader. The problem it solves Crypto markets move across many symbols and timeframes simultaneously. Manuall
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA — это ориентированный на золото Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 4, созданный для трейдеров XAUUSD, которым нужна краткосрочная автоматизированная торговля со встроенным профессиональным контролем исполнения. Многие роботы для быстрой торговли сосредоточены только на скорости. В реальных брокерских условиях неконтролируемая скорость может стать проблемой. Слишком большое количество торговых запросов, чрезмерные модификации ордеров, всплески
Artemis FX HFT Throttle
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis FX HFT Throttle EA Artemis FX HFT Throttle EA — это советник MetaTrader 4 для трейдеров, которым нужна краткосрочная автоматизация торговли на FX с профессиональной дисциплиной исполнения. Вместо того чтобы отправлять брокеру неограниченное количество ордеров, Artemis сочетает торговую логику FX по символу графика с Artemis Throttle Guard — специальным уровнем контроля исполнения, предназначенным для управления частотой запросов, ограничения всплесков торговой активности, обработки ошибо
Artemis Supertrend Pro Indicator
Nathan James Gilks
Индикаторы
Artemis Supertrend Pro Artemis Supertrend Pro — это аналитическая панель на основе Supertrend, разработанная для предоставления более широкого контекста, чем обычная трендовая линия или простой индикатор со стрелками покупки и продажи. Индикатор объединяет направление Supertrend, оценку сигналов, анализ состояния рынка, подтверждение по нескольким таймфреймам, учёт спреда и торговой сессии, логику блокировки сигналов, уведомления и справочные уровни риска. Он предназначен для того, чтобы пользов
Artemis ORB Breakout Indicator
Nathan James Gilks
Индикаторы
Artemis ORB Breakout Artemis ORB Breakout — это индикатор для MetaTrader 4, созданный для трейдеров, которые используют анализ Opening Range Breakout вокруг ключевых торговых сессий. Индикатор автоматически отмечает максимум, минимум, середину и зону начального диапазона. После завершения формирования диапазона он отслеживает поведение цены и отображает текущее состояние ORB, качество диапазона, статус сессии и торговые условия на аккуратной панели в стиле Artemis. Индикатор поддерживает профил
Artemis NAS100 Orb Edge EA MT4
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA — это специализированный советник для NAS100 / US100 / USTEC, построенный вокруг стратегии пробоя диапазона открытия Лондонской и Нью-Йоркской сессий. По умолчанию советник использует 15-минутный диапазон открытия и модель OCO Straddle. После формирования диапазона открытия советник подготавливает оба направления пробоя. Если срабатывает одна сторона, противоположная сторона автоматически отменяется. Это позволяет советнику реагировать на под
Artemis Tradedeck Trade Panel MT4
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis TradeDeck Trade Panel for MT4 Artemis TradeDeck   is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4, built for traders who want fast execution, clear risk control, structured trade management, and account protection from one clean on-chart TradeDeck is not a trading strategy and does not predict market direction. You decide when and where to trade. TradeDeck helps you place, manage, protect, and review your trades with more structure. A cleaner way to manage manual trading Most tra
Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA MT4
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA Торгуйте открытие US30 в Нью-Йорке со структурой, защитой и полной видимостью. Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA — это специализированный советник Expert Advisor для торговой сессии открытия US30/Dow Jones. Он построен вокруг диапазона открытия Нью-Йорка, одного из самых активных и эмоциональных периодов торгового дня. Цель этого советника проста: привнести дисциплину в момент открытия рынка. Вместо ручной реакции на быстрые свечи, широкие спреды, ложные пробои или новос
Artemis Gold M1 Scalper MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Индикаторы
Artemis Gold M1 Scalper для MT5 Artemis Gold M1 Scalper для MT5 — это премиальный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров XAUUSD, которым нужен более чистый и структурированный подход к скальпингу золота на таймфрейме M1. Это не обычный индикатор со стрелками. Artemis объединяет динамические уровни поддержки и сопротивления, подтверждение тренда, фильтрацию импульса, торговые уровни на основе ATR, оценку качества сигнала, анализ состояния рынка, силу торговой сессии, защиту активной
Artemis ORB Scanner MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Индикаторы
Artemis ORB Scanner MT5 Artemis ORB Scanner MT5 — это мультисимвольный dashboard-индикатор Opening Range Breakout для MetaTrader 5. Он помогает трейдерам отслеживать ORB-условия по выбранным инструментам с одного графика. Сканер отслеживает session-based opening ranges, отображает текущие ORB-состояния и предоставляет информацию на панели, включая направление пробоя, качество диапазона, статус спреда, уведомления и дополнительные графические оверлеи. Индикатор предназначен для организации рыночн
Artemis Trend Pro Indicator MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Индикаторы
Artemis Trend Pro MT5 Artemis Trend Pro MT5 — это премиальный мульти-рыночный трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужен более чистый и структурированный способ оценки направления тренда, качества сигнала, рыночных условий и торгового контекста на разных символах и таймфреймах. Trend Pro построен на основе системы поддержки принятия решений Artemis и не является обычным стрелочным индикатором. Он объединяет адаптивный анализ тренда, обнаружение откатов, оценку
Artemis Tradedeck Trade Panel
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis TradeDeck для MT5 Artemis TradeDeck — это профессиональная панель ручной торговли для MetaTrader 5, созданная для трейдеров, которым нужны быстрое исполнение, понятный контроль риска, структурированное управление сделками и защита счёта в одной чистой панели прямо на графике. TradeDeck не является торговой стратегией и не прогнозирует направление рынка. Вы сами решаете, когда и где торговать. TradeDeck помогает открывать, управлять, защищать и анализировать ваши сделки более структуриров
Artemis FX HFT Throttle MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Эксперты
Artemis HFT Throttle EA MT5 Ожидание наконец окончено — один из наших самых популярных советников Artemis теперь доступен для MetaTrader 5. Artemis HFT Throttle EA MT5 переносит структурированную краткосрочную FX-автоматизацию нашей популярной версии для MT4 на платформу MT5, сохраняя ту же ключевую торговую философию: контролируемое исполнение, дисциплинированную частоту сделок и понятную видимость через панель управления. Artemis HFT Throttle EA — это торговый советник MetaTrader 5 для краткос
Artemis Scalp X Pro MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Индикаторы
Индикатор Artemis Scalp X Pro для MT5 Профессиональный скальпинговый индикатор на основе комплексного подтверждения сигналов, не перерисовывающий историю и предназначенный для трейдеров, которым недостаточно обычных стрелок. Artemis Scalp X Pro разработан для Forex, криптовалют, золота и других металлов, а также фондовых индексов. Индикатор преобразует сложную рыночную информацию в понятный и структурированный торговый план, прежде всего на младших таймфреймах. Вместо использования одного индика
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