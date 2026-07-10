Sentinel Candle Timer

Never miss a bar close again.

Sentinel Candle Timer is a clean, no-lag countdown to the close of the current candle — displayed right on your chart. Whether you enter on the bar close, avoid trading in the last seconds of a candle, or just want to stay in sync with the market clock, this tool keeps the exact time-to-close in front of you at all times.

The timer updates once every second using a built-in event timer, so it keeps counting down even on weekends and in quiet, low-tick markets — no need to wait for a new tick to see the clock move.

WHAT IT SHOWS

  • Live countdown to the current candle close, auto-formatted as SS, MM:SS, or HH:MM:SS depending on your timeframe.
  • Optional current spread in points — handy for spotting widening spreads before you click.
  • Optional current price (bid) at the correct symbol digits.
  • A colour warning: the countdown turns to your warn colour in the final seconds before the bar closes, so the close is impossible to miss.

TWO DISPLAY MODES (use one or both)

  • Corner label: a fixed info panel anchored to any chart corner you choose, showing countdown + spread + price on one tidy line.
  • Follow-price text: a compact countdown that sits right next to the live candle at its close level, moving with price as the bar develops.

FULLY CONFIGURABLE

  • Pick the anchor corner and exact X/Y pixel offset.
  • Set your own font, size, normal colour and warn colour.
  • Choose the warn threshold (how many seconds before close it turns colour).
  • Toggle spread, price, the follow text, and set your own countdown prefix.

NON-REPAINTING BY DESIGN

This is a pure information overlay. It draws NO trading signals, arrows or buffers — it only renders live time, spread and price. There is nothing to repaint: the countdown is intentionally live and derived directly from the chart clock.

CLEAN ON EXIT

Every object it creates is uniquely prefixed and fully removed when you detach the indicator, so it never leaves clutter on your chart.

PART OF THE SENTINEL GOLD FAMILY

Sentinel Candle Timer is part of the Sentinel Gold family by Servet Coban. If you trade gold, check out the paid Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors on the same MQL5 profile.

Not financial advice. This tool shows information only and places no trades. Always manage your own risk.

  • Servet Coban
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