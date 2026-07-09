Sentinel Trade Manager is a free, premium trade panel for MetaTrader 5. It does the one thing every trader needs and most people get wrong: it sizes your position by RISK, not by guesswork. HOW IT WORKS Drag three lines on the chart - Entry, Stop and Target. The panel instantly shows: - the exact LOT for your chosen risk, - your risk in money AND in % of balance, - the reward and the R:R ratio, - the stop and target distance in pips. Set your risk once (as a % of balance, a fixed money amount, or a fixed lot) and every trade is sized correctly, automatically. ONE-CLICK EXECUTION Press BUY or SELL to open the trade with the calculated lot and the SL/TP from your lines. If the Entry line sits away from price it places a PENDING order (limit/stop, auto-detected); otherwise it fills at market. MANAGE OPEN TRADES - Break-even: move the stop to entry in one click - 50%: close half the position and lock partial profit - Trailing: ATR-based trailing stop, on/off - Close: close all positions AND pending orders of this panel HONEST BY DESIGN This is the part other panels skip. Sentinel Trade Manager BLOCKS any trade that would risk more than your chosen maximum % of balance, turns the risk read-out RED when you cross the line, and always reminds you to protect your capital. A trade panel should keep you in the game, not help you blow the account. Free, clean, no bloat. Part of the Sentinel Gold family by Servet Coban - if you like how honestly I build, the full Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors are on my profile. INPUTS - Risk mode (% / money / fixed lot) and its start value - Max risk % (the hard ceiling that blocks over-risk trades) - Default stop / target / trailing ATR distances - Magic number, slippage, panel position Attach it to any chart, on any symbol. Not financial advice - always manage your own risk and only trade what you can afford to lose. - Servet Coban