Sentinel Sessions and KillZones

Sentinel Sessions & KillZones draws the three major trading sessions - Asia, London and New York - as clean, colour-coded range boxes directly on your chart, plus optional ICT-style KillZone windows for the London-Open and NY-Open.

Every session is defined in GMT and converted to your broker's server time, so the boxes land exactly where the real session opens and closes - no guesswork, no manual offset every time you switch brokers. You just tell the indicator how many hours your server clock runs ahead of GMT (most brokers are GMT+2 or GMT+3) and everything aligns.

Each box hugs the actual price range of its session: the left and right edges are the session start and end times, and the top and bottom track the highest high and lowest low of the bars inside that window. The box of the currently active session grows live, bar by bar, so you always see the developing session range in real time. Older days stay on the chart up to the history depth you choose.

WHAT YOU SEE

  • Asia / London / New York session boxes, each in its own colour
  • Optional London-Open and NY-Open KillZone boxes for ICT-style timing
  • Session high and low captured automatically by each box
  • Live-growing box for the session that is currently running
  • Clean name labels on each box (fully optional)
  • Several days of session history kept side by side for context

WHY TRADERS USE IT

  • Instantly spot which session you are trading and where its range sits
  • See London and New York overlaps, breakouts and liquidity sweeps in context
  • Frame KillZone windows the way ICT-style traders like to structure entries
  • Keep the chart tidy - boxes sit behind price, never covering the candles

NON-REPAINTING

Boxes are built only from bars that have already formed. The tool never rewrites past prices - a completed session box stays fixed. Only the current, still-open session box extends forward as new bars arrive, which is exactly what a live session range should do.

Every level, colour, session time window, KillZone, label and history depth is a plain input, so you can match it to gold, indices, FX or crypto and to your own GMT offset in seconds.

Part of the Sentinel Gold family by Servet Coban. If you trade gold, take a look at the paid Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors on my MQL5 profile.

Not financial advice. This is an informational charting tool only - it does not generate signals or place trades. Always manage your own risk.

  • Servet Coban
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