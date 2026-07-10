Sentinel Supply and Demand

Sentinel Supply & Demand automatically maps the supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones where price previously turned — the order-block footprint left behind by larger participants. Instead of drawing rectangles by hand on every chart, you get clean, structural zones that appear the moment a swing is confirmed, extend forward with price, and mark themselves as mitigated once broken.

Each zone is built from a confirmed fractal swing point. The zone base is drawn from the candle body (not the full wick), giving you a compact, tradeable area rather than a bloated block. Supply zones are plotted from swing highs, demand zones from swing lows, so you always see both sides of the market at a glance.

TRULY NON-REPAINTING. A fractal swing is only confirmed after it has the required number of bars closed to its RIGHT, and zones are created exclusively from fully closed bars. Once a zone is drawn, its left edge and its price boundaries never move — only the right edge extends into the future while the zone stays fresh. Mitigation and touch checks also run on closed bars only. A drawn zone never repaints.

WHAT YOU GET:

Automatic supply & demand / order-block zones on any symbol and timeframe (built and tuned with Gold / XAUUSD in mind).

Body-based compact zones for precise entries and stops.

Forward extension so active zones stay visible as price approaches.

Automatic mitigation: a zone broken by a closed candle is recolored (or removed) so your chart only shows what still matters.

A live cap per side, keeping only the freshest zones and cleaning up the old ones automatically.

Optional on-chart labels and an optional touch alert.

Clean self-removal: every object is deleted when you remove the indicator — no leftover junk on your chart.

HOW TO USE IT:

Treat fresh demand zones as potential support and fresh supply zones as potential resistance. Look for your own confirmation (candle reaction, structure, momentum) as price returns into a zone. Combine it with your existing method — this is a decision-support tool, not a black box.

Sentinel Supply & Demand is part of the Sentinel Gold family by Servet Coban. If you trade Gold, check the paid "Sentinel Gold" Expert Advisors on the author's MQL5 profile.

Not financial advice. This tool visualizes market structure only and makes no profit promises. Markets carry risk — always manage your own risk and test on a demo account first.