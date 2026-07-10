Sentinel Trend Catcher

Sentinel Trend Catcher is a clean, non-repainting SuperTrend line for MetaTrader 5. It draws one clear trend line directly on your chart — green while price is trending up, red while it is trending down — and marks every direction flip with a Buy or Sell arrow. The idea is simple: catch the trend, ignore the noise.

No clutter, no lagging spaghetti of moving averages. Just one adaptive line built on Average True Range (ATR), so the band automatically widens in volatile conditions and tightens when the market calms down.

NON-REPAINTING BY DESIGN

The SuperTrend recursion is fully deterministic, and arrows and alerts are only locked in on CLOSED bars. The still-forming candle is used for the live line, but it never produces a confirmed arrow or a repeated alert. What you saw yesterday is exactly what you see today — signals do not move or vanish after the fact.

WHAT YOU GET

  • One adaptive SuperTrend line, colour-coded by trend direction (up-trend follows the lower band, down-trend follows the upper band).
  • Buy arrow below the bar when the trend flips up.
  • Sell arrow above the bar when the trend flips down.
  • Alerts on a fresh, confirmed flip: on-screen popup, push notification to your phone (MetaQuotes ID), and email — each switchable on or off. One alert per bar, no spam.
  • Fully adjustable ATR period and ATR multiplier to tune sensitivity for scalping, intraday or swing timeframes.
  • Custom colours and line width for the trend line and both arrows, plus an adjustable arrow gap so the markers sit cleanly off the candles.

WORKS ON ANYTHING

Any symbol, any timeframe — Gold (XAUUSD), FX majors, indices, crypto. Use it as a standalone trend filter, a visual entry/exit guide, or a confirmation layer on top of your existing strategy.

Sentinel Trend Catcher is part of the Sentinel Gold family by Servet Coban. If you want automated execution, check out the paid Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors on my MQL5 profile.

Disclaimer: This is an analytical tool, not financial advice and not a signal service. It makes no promise about future results. Always test on a demo account first and manage your own risk.

  • Servet Coban
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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