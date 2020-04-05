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Eagle Dive Grid EA

Spot the opportunity. Execute with precision. Recover with confidence.

Eagle Dive Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to identify high-probability market opportunities and manage trades through an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine. Inspired by the precision and timing of an eagle diving toward its target, the EA waits for strategic entry conditions before executing trades, helping to reduce unnecessary market exposure.

Once a trading opportunity is confirmed, the EA automatically manages every aspect of the trade—from initial entry to recovery positions and profit management—allowing traders to benefit from market movements while maintaining full control over risk through customizable settings.

Key Features

Precision Trade Entries

Executes trades based on predefined market conditions.

Designed to avoid unnecessary or random entries.

Focuses on capturing high-probability opportunities.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

Opens additional recovery positions only when required.

Adjustable grid spacing.

Configurable lot multiplier.

User-defined maximum grid levels.

Smart Profit Management

Basket take-profit functionality.

Automatically closes profitable trading cycles.

Commission-aware profit calculations.

Flexible profit target settings.

Advanced Risk Controls

Adjustable starting lot size.

Maximum spread protection.

Slippage control.

Magic Number support.

Maximum simultaneous positions.

Flexible money management options.

Fully Automated Trading

Operates without manual intervention.

Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Optimized for continuous automated trading.

Highly customizable trading parameters.

Why Choose Eagle Dive Grid EA?

Unlike conventional grid systems that continuously enter the market, Eagle Dive Grid EA is designed to wait patiently for quality trading opportunities before initiating a trading cycle. By combining disciplined entries with intelligent grid recovery, the EA provides a structured approach to automated trading while maintaining flexibility across different market conditions.

The strategy combines:

Precision-based trade entries

Intelligent grid recovery

Automated trade management

Flexible risk controls

Extensive customization options

Professional-grade execution

Whether you're seeking a reliable automated trading solution or a powerful grid strategy with disciplined entry logic, Eagle Dive Grid EA delivers the automation, flexibility, and performance needed for today's dynamic financial markets.

Wait for the opportunity. Strike with precision. Trade with confidence.