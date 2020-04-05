Eagle Dive Grid EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Eagle Dive Grid EA

Spot the opportunity. Execute with precision. Recover with confidence.

Eagle Dive Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to identify high-probability market opportunities and manage trades through an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine. Inspired by the precision and timing of an eagle diving toward its target, the EA waits for strategic entry conditions before executing trades, helping to reduce unnecessary market exposure.

Once a trading opportunity is confirmed, the EA automatically manages every aspect of the trade—from initial entry to recovery positions and profit management—allowing traders to benefit from market movements while maintaining full control over risk through customizable settings.

Key Features

Precision Trade Entries

  • Executes trades based on predefined market conditions.

  • Designed to avoid unnecessary or random entries.

  • Focuses on capturing high-probability opportunities.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

  • Opens additional recovery positions only when required.

  • Adjustable grid spacing.

  • Configurable lot multiplier.

  • User-defined maximum grid levels.

Smart Profit Management

  • Basket take-profit functionality.

  • Automatically closes profitable trading cycles.

  • Commission-aware profit calculations.

  • Flexible profit target settings.

Advanced Risk Controls

  • Adjustable starting lot size.

  • Maximum spread protection.

  • Slippage control.

  • Magic Number support.

  • Maximum simultaneous positions.

  • Flexible money management options.

Fully Automated Trading

  • Operates without manual intervention.

  • Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

  • Optimized for continuous automated trading.

  • Highly customizable trading parameters.

Why Choose Eagle Dive Grid EA?

Unlike conventional grid systems that continuously enter the market, Eagle Dive Grid EA is designed to wait patiently for quality trading opportunities before initiating a trading cycle. By combining disciplined entries with intelligent grid recovery, the EA provides a structured approach to automated trading while maintaining flexibility across different market conditions.

The strategy combines:

  • Precision-based trade entries

  • Intelligent grid recovery

  • Automated trade management

  • Flexible risk controls

  • Extensive customization options

  • Professional-grade execution

Whether you're seeking a reliable automated trading solution or a powerful grid strategy with disciplined entry logic, Eagle Dive Grid EA delivers the automation, flexibility, and performance needed for today's dynamic financial markets.

Wait for the opportunity. Strike with precision. Trade with confidence.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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