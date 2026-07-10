Grid, martingale, and averaging strategies share one weakness: a stop-loss tight enough to matter is usually tighter than your broker's minimum Stop Level allows. Traders work around this by tracking stops virtually inside the terminal — but a virtual stop only works while the terminal is running. If your connection drops, your VPS reboots, or the platform crashes, a purely virtual stop offers zero protection at the exact moment you need it most.

Grid SL Guardian runs two protection layers at once, so you're never forced to choose between "tight but fragile" and "safe but wide."

**Layer 1 — Virtual Basket Stop (tactical)**

Calculated from the volume-weighted average price of your entire basket, not a single position. Monitored every tick. Closes the whole basket the instant your real risk limit is hit — not limited by your broker's Stop Level, because it never touches the server until it needs to.

**Layer 2 — Real Broker Backstop (catastrophic)**

A genuine server-side Stop Loss kept on every position at all times, placed as close as your broker's Stop Level legally allows. Self-healing: verified continuously, and re-applied instantly the moment a new position opens or your broker widens its Stop Level (which some brokers do during news). This is what protects you if the terminal goes offline.

**Key features**

- Works alongside any EA or manual grid/averaging trading — does not open trades itself, only manages positions that already exist

- Basket-aware: reacts to your average entry price and total exposure, not single-order noise

- Connection watchdog with popup / push / email alerts the moment the tactical layer goes dark

- Virtual protection levels persist across terminal restarts

- On-chart panel: live basket stats, both protection layers, connection status, manual Close All button

- Magic Number filter — protect one EA specifically, or everything open on the symbol

**Important**

This is a risk-management aid, not a guarantee. Slippage, price gaps, and extended broker outages can still result in losses beyond your configured levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account before running on a live account.

Works on any symbol/broker. Developed and stress-tested on XAUUSD grid setups.