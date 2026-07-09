Quant Multi Divergence Indicator
- Indicators
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Antonello BelgranoMQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Quant Multi Divergence IndicatorA comprehensive multi-indicator divergence detection system that combines 7 indicators into a single consensus framework.The indicator identifies divergences across all selected components and calculates a Consensus Score ranging from -100 to +100, providing a clear and objective measure of signal strength. It also incorporates price swing analysis for enhanced accuracy.Main Features:
- Simultaneous divergence analysis across 9 components
- Consensus Score plotted in a separate window
- Visual signal arrows directly on the main chart
- Minimum consensus threshold filter
- Integrated performance statistics panel