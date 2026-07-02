Harmonic Pattern Oracle

Advanced Indicators Manager Tired of manually removing and re-adding indicators every time you want to switch between setups or get a clean chart? With this tool you turn them on and off with a single click, no digging through menus, no lost time. Advanced Indicators Manager creates a small button panel with one button per indicator on your chart (main window and sub-windows). One click hides it or brings it back, exactly as it was, with all its original parameters intact. Why it's useful If yo