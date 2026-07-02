Harmonic Pattern Oracle
- Indicators
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Antonello BelgranoMQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
Harmonic Oracle – Advanced Harmonic Pattern IndicatorAutomatically detects and draws high-probability harmonic patterns: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Deep Crab, Shark, Cypher, and AB=CD.Features:
- Clear XABCD pattern visualization with labels
- Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) displayed
- Suggested Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Real-time alerts on new patterns
- Clean and lightweight performance