Harmonic Pattern Oracle

  • Indicators
  • Antonello Belgrano
    Antonello Belgrano

    Antonello Belgrano

    5 (1)
    MQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
    I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
    Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
    25 products
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 10
Harmonic Oracle – Advanced Harmonic Pattern IndicatorAutomatically detects and draws high-probability harmonic patterns: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Deep Crab, Shark, Cypher, and AB=CD.Features:
  • Clear XABCD pattern visualization with labels
  • Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) displayed
  • Suggested Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Real-time alerts on new patterns
  • Clean and lightweight performance
Perfect for traders who use harmonic patterns for precise reversal entries.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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